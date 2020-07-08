Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Home News Reports No, Indian PUBG user did not make Chinese player say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, Times Network’s...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedMediaMedia Fact-Check
Updated:

No, Indian PUBG user did not make Chinese player say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, Times Network’s website fell for satire

Mensxp, an Indian lifestyle website for men which belongs to Times Internet, based its story about an Indian PUBG player asking his Chinese counterpart to say 'Hindustan Zindabad' on a satire website–CisTheta Gobal

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mensxp.com falls for a satirical article to claim Indian PubG user asked his Chinese teammate to say Hindustan Zindabad for seeking revival
A PUBG player reviving his teammate(Source: PubG)
82

With patriotism among Indians at an all-time high, especially amidst the simmering tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh in the wake of bloody Galwan valley clashes, Mensxp.com, an Indian lifestyle portal for men which belongs to the Times Internet, published an article, characterising the patriotism of the Indian PUBG users.

The article published on mensxp.com alleged that a patriotic Indian PUBG user demanded his Chinese teammate on the verge of being eliminated from the game to say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ for reviving him and bringing him back to the game, describing it as one of the way’s of “showing patriotism”. Furthermore, the article said that the aforementioned PUBG user also urged other Indian PUBG players to consider it as a patriotic duty to not revive Pakistani and Chinese players before they utter slogans hailing India.

Source:mesxp.com

“That’s right. According to a report on CISTHETA, an Indian PUBG player made his Chinese teammate say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ before he reviving him and bringing him back to the game. Well, that’s one way of showing patriotism,” said the article while adding that the Indian gamer had seemingly spoken to the CISTHETHA reporter and made a request to all Indian PUBG players to observe it as their patriotic duty to not revive Chinese and Pakistani players before hearing Hindustan Zindabad from them.

Mensxp.com is a part of Times Internet Group

The portal owned by the Times Internet explicitly quoted CisTheta Global website from where they have sourced the article claiming that an Indian PUBG user has asked his Chinese teammate to chant Hindustan Zindabad for seeking revival. But the fact is, The CisTheta Global is a satirical website, known for its humorous take on contemporary events. A glance on the homepage of the website shows that all articles published by the website are satire articles.

However, the Mensxp.com fell for the satirical website, treating its satire about the Indian PUBG user demanding his Chinese teammate to chant patriotism slogan as truth and published the same in its article. While the Times Internet article did mention that it was unsure about the veracity of the claims made by CisTheta Global, but the satire was clearly lost on them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

No, Indian PUBG user did not make Chinese player say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, Times Network’s website fell for satire

OpIndia Staff -
Times group's MensXP falls for satire, believes that Indian PUBG user made Chinese player say 'Hindistan Zindabad'
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more

Maharashtra: Chief Minister sits at home while Leader of Opposition tours the state extensively amid coronavirus outbreak

Politics Guest Author -
Despite being most affected state in the coronavirus pandemic, CM Uddhav Thackeray has hardly been on the ground taking control of situation.

The Cabal Strategizes: Tahir Hussain behind Delhi Riots

Opinions Guest Author -
Tahir Hussain was the one to put the money to sinister use by mobilizing Delhi Riots in February 2020

Govt to probe violations by Sonia Gandhi headed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and others, Home Ministry sets up committee

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The committee will coordinate probe into violation of various legal provisions of PMLA, Income Tax Act, FCRA etc by these foundations. Special Director of Enforcement Directorate will head the committee.

US announces visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party and People’s Republic of China officials over Tibet access

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
US has announced visa restrictions on Chinese officials over access to foreigners to Tibet. Bats for 'meaningful autonomy' for the Tibetan people.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

Gold smuggling scandal rocks Kerala, CMO’s links with main accused Swapna Suresh under scrutiny

OpIndia Staff -
30 kg of smuggled gold inside baggage marked for UAE Consulate seized in Kerala. CMO's involvement with main accused Swapna Suresh alleged.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

No, Indian PUBG user did not make Chinese player say ‘Hindustan Zindabad’, Times Network’s website fell for satire

OpIndia Staff -
Times group's MensXP falls for satire, believes that Indian PUBG user made Chinese player say 'Hindistan Zindabad'
Read more
Crime

Bhopal: 55-year-old Sabir Ali enters dairy farm and rapes a cow, arrested after CCTV footage revealed crime

OpIndia Staff -
Incidentally, the CCTV camera in the dairy farm captured the ghoulish incident, where the accused had stealthily entered and brutalised the animal.
Read more
News Reports

People in South Asia, esp Bangladesh, at greater risk of Coronavirus as they have DNA that was the result of ancient humans having sex...

OpIndia Staff -
A particular genome segment spannig six genes on Chromosome 3, inherited from Neanderthals, may be behind an aggravated response to coronavirus infection, some scientists have stated.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Body of Muslim coronavirus victim cremated by Hindu family, body of Hindu given to Muslim family for burial

OpIndia Staff -
Just before burial of Coronavirus victim, the Muslim family learnt that it was body of a Hindu person given to them by the hospital
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC lifts gag order against media and victims in #MeToo sexual harassment cases against News Laundry investor Mahesh Murthy

OpIndia Staff -
Lifting gag order in sexual harassment cases against Mahesh Murthy, Delhi HC said that defendants have freedom of speech
Read more
Politics

Maharashtra: Chief Minister sits at home while Leader of Opposition tours the state extensively amid coronavirus outbreak

Guest Author -
Despite being most affected state in the coronavirus pandemic, CM Uddhav Thackeray has hardly been on the ground taking control of situation.
Read more
Opinions

The Cabal Strategizes: Tahir Hussain behind Delhi Riots

Guest Author -
Tahir Hussain was the one to put the money to sinister use by mobilizing Delhi Riots in February 2020
Read more
Social Media

Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account suspended, the actress says she is being targeted by ‘liberals and extremists’

OpIndia Staff -
Payal Rohatgi has stated that her efforts to share facts has been projected in a bad light by liberals and extremists who control Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riots: Chargesheet links Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooque with Nizamuddin Markaz, says he was in touch with Maulana Saad’s associate

OpIndia Staff -
The crime branch has stated that Faisal Farooque was a regular attendee at Nizamuddin Markaz and had close ties with Maulana Saad's confidante Abdul Aleem.
Read more

Connect with us

235,141FansLike
400,865FollowersFollow
271,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com