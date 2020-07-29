Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Twitter user Sarfaraz goes from 'Masjid phir se banega' to 'galti ho gayi' after netizens accuse him of provoking communal tension

As backlash for his inflammatory tweet mounted, Sarfaraz later retracted his statements by pulling down the controversial twee

OpIndia Staff

A Twitter user named Sarfaraz found himself in a fix after netizens pointed out his brazenly provocative statements alleging that a mosque will be rebuilt over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, whose Bhumi Pujan is scheduled for August 5.

Responding to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s critical tweet on PM Modi’s scheduled visit for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony, Sarfaraz posted a tweet saying that a mosque will be built at the place of Ram Temple when their party will be in power.

“The mosque is ours and it will remain ours. Today, they are in power so they are building a temple. When we will be in power, we will rebuild a mosque there because history repeats itself,” Sarfaraz tweeted.

Sarfaraz’s tweet about building a mosque in place of Ram temple

However, Sarfaraz’s incendiary tweet, calling for the demolition of Ram Temple in Ayodhya did not sit well with the netizens who took to Twitter to tag official police handles, along with PMO India, to bring to their attention Sarfaraz’s provocative assertions that had the potential of stoking communal tensions.

As backlash for his inflammatory tweet mounted, Sarfaraz later retracted his statements by pulling down the controversial tweet. He was also seen profusely apologising for his mistake with a reassurance that he would not commit such mistakes in future ever again.

“Sorry, @PMOIndia @Uppolice @myogiadityanath @warrior34811802 sorry to all public. Maine jo post-kiya Mujhe Maaf Kar do aur tweet ko please delete kar de. Maine delete Kar Diya. aap bhi ,mujhe nahi pata tha ki ye itna bhadda aur kharab maine likh diya hai,” One of the apologetic tweets by Sarfaraz read.

Sarfaraz apologising for his earlier provocative tweet

In another tweet, Sarfaraz was seen apologising for his mistake, asking one of the Twitter users to let him off considering him as an illiterate. He also assured that he wouldn’t post such tweets again.

Another tweet where Sarfaraz offers his apologies

In yet another tweet, Sarfaraz apologised for his provocative tweet and pleaded one Twitter user to remove the screenshot of his controversial tweet.

Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ram Temple scheduled to happen on August 5

Preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the historic Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the Ram Temple on August 5, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya for the ceremony on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees. Keeping in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines, the ceremony will be attended by not more than 200 people.

Reportedly, an estimated 100-150 guests will be allowed at the said event. The foundation laying ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of the grand temple that is expected to take about 3 years to complete. Kameshwar Chaupal who serves as a trustee of the Ram Temple Trust informed that they are expecting the Prime Minister’s arrival in the temple town of August 5. He added that all government standard operating procedures (SOPs) with respect to safety against coronavirus will be ensured during the Bhumi Pujan.

