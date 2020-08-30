A day after Muslim mob unleashed violence on the streets of Swedish city of Malmo, a similar incident has occured in Norway capital city Oslo on Saturday. Clashes broke out between Muslim mobs and a group of protestors identified as Stop Islamization of Norway (SIAN) during a rally in Oslo.

Reportedly, an anti-Islamization rally was organised by the protestors in the Norwegian capital of Oslo on Saturday near the parliament building. However, these protestors were confronted by a counter-protesting Muslim mob.

The Muslim mob had assembled on the streets of Oslo, banging drums, singing and chanting “No racists in our streets” during the rally organised by the group Stop Islamization of Norway (SIAN).

Some of the members of the Muslim mob were also seen kicking a police van and climbing on the hood of the vehicle.

Norway At War!



Violent riots erupted at a Anti-Islam rally held by the group SIAN (Stop Islamization of Norway)



Violent Terrorists attacked police and SIAN members.



The attacks in Norway come on the heels of last night riots in Sweden after a man burned a copy of the Quran pic.twitter.com/ThR7PynPrk — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) August 30, 2020

- Advertisement -

Following the confrontation by a Muslim mob, tensions gripped on the streets of Oslo, which resulted in one female member of SIAN tearing pages from the Koran and spitting on them. “Look, now I will desecrate the Koran,” the woman, Fanny Braten allegedly said. Braten was soon attacked by the Muslim mob, who kicked her in the leg.

Police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse the crowd

Sensing the situation, the police used tear gas and pepper spray to control the Muslim mob and the protestors. Fearing more violence from the Islamic groups, the police ended the SIAN rally earlier and dispersed SIAN supporters from the spot.

Nearly 29 people, including some minors, who tried to jump barricades and disrupt the SIAN protest have been arrested. Reportedly these mobs threw stones, eggs and other missiles at the police.

The protest in Norway comes on the backdrop of a similar incident in the Swedish city of Malmo on Friday, where radical Islamic mobs had targetted civilians in Sweden and had torched down properties on the streets of Malmo.

Muslim mob unleashes terror on the streets of Sweden

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, the Muslim mobs unleashed riots on the streets of Sweden after a member of the ‘Stram Kurs’ group had burnt a copy of the Quran.

The burning of the Quran was a part of an anti-Islam protest which took place in the city, following the arrest of one Rasmus Paludan, who is the leader of a Danish anti-immigration political party.

The incident triggered radical Islamists to take to the streets and unleash violence. While the rioters first protested against the actions of the group, they soon resorted to burning tyres and pelting rocks at the police.