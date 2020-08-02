Sunday, August 2, 2020
Home Media Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

In her statement, Moffat claimed that it was her “duty” to go public. In a bid to give clean chit to Rhea, Susan Walker said how she was nothing but a strong support to Sushant.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Barkha Dutt releases confidential information about Sushant
Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged therapist says he had bipolar disorder, breaks patient confidentiality. (Image: screengrab from Mojo Video)
328

Barkha Dutt on 1st August posted an interview of Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, Susan Walker Moffat, which prompted netizens to raise serious questions. While Moffat, who is a practising Clinical Psychologist/Psychotherapist and Hypnotherapist, claimed that Sushant had Bipolar disorder, serious questions are being raised on her breaking the client confidentiality. In her statement, Moffat claimed that it was her “duty” to go public.

Further, in a bid to give clean chit to Rhea, Susan Walker said how Rhea was nothing but a strong support to Sushant. Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend is currently under investigation over her alleged involvement in Rajput’s death. She is now reportedly untraceable and gone into hiding.

Susan Walker Moffat’s statement

While talking to Barkha Dutt, she narrated a “prepared” statement in which she said, “In light of the misinformation and conspiracy theories currently raging on social media about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, I have decided it is my duty to make a statement. In my capacity as a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, I met Sushant and Rhea on several occasions in November and December 2019 and communicated again with Rhea in June of this year.” She continued to talk about the stigma that revolves around mental illness. She claimed that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder that is a severe mental illness. “[It] can be crippling for an individual during an episode,” she added.

Susan Walker’s statement to Barkha Dutt

Susan said that the continuing and appalling stigma around mental illness makes it very difficult for the patients and their families to get help from a professional. She further added that mental illness is no different from cancer or diabetes. It can affect anyone irrespective of class, financial status, gender and so on. Barkha claimed that Walker reached out to her media house The Mojo to give a statement.

Walker further added, “People with mental illnesses and their families need to feel safe from discrimination so that they can get their treatment and support and acceptance they need. There is no shame in having a mental illness. Should one feel ashamed of having cancer? Mental illness can be treated, it is often the shame of having such an illness that can drive people to suicide. Along with the absolute torment of being in the grip of an illness that affects the ways our minds and emotions work.”

Susan Walker gives a clean chit to Rhea and claims that she filled the role of a ‘mother figure’ for Sushant who was severely ill, she claimed. She alleges that Rhea was already having a hard time as she was dealing with someone who had mental illness (Sushant). And the ‘hate’ she has been receiving online is deeply shocking to her.

What is Bipolar disorder and why a clinical psychologist is not the person to deal with it

Formally known as the manic-depressive illness or manic depression, Bipolar disorder is a severe mental illness that can cause unusual shifts in mood, energy, concentration, activity levels and the ability to carry tasks in routine. As this particular mental illness cannot be controlled without medication, the patient must contact a qualified psychiatrist for the treatment. Psychologists (talk therapists) can provide support in dealing with the symptoms and suicidal thoughts (if any), but the treatment must be carried out under the supervision of a qualified psychiatrist.

What does the law say about patient-doctor confidentiality?

Netizens pointed out how this kind of statements by a therapist who claims to have had Rajput as her client, may not quite be ethically correct.

According to Mental Health Care Act 2017, Section 23 (1), “A person with mental illness shall have the right to confidentiality in respect of his mental health, mental healthcare, treatment and physical healthcare.” The law further adds that it is the duty of the health professionals (that includes registered psychologists) to keep all the information confidential that has been obtained during the treatment. The law also states in Section 24 (1) that photographs or any other information related to the patient cannot be released in media without the consent of the person with mental illness. Though there are some exceptions where such information can be released such as fear of violence, order from a court and so on, in this case, it is a violation on the part of the said therapist as suggested by Dr Soumitra Pathare (Director Centre for Mental Health Law & Policy ILS) and Dr Harish Shetty (Psychiatrist, Mumbai) in the comments under Dutt’s post.

Netizens criticized Barkha for releasing confidential information

Netizens criticized Barkha Dutt for not only releasing the confidential information about the late actor but also questioned authority to Susan Walker Moffat to treat him. Moffat’s LinkedIn profile and Mojo’s description of the interview state that Walker is an MSc in Clinical Psychology (London) and a Psychologist cannot treat a severe case of Bipolar disorder. After the backlash, Walker has locked her LinkedIn account.

Netizens also demanded that her licence be cancelled for breach of confidentiality.

It has to be noted that just a day before posting the statement of Sushant’s “Therapist,” Barkha Dutt posted a tweet in which said, “Vomit inducing coverage of Sushant Singh’s Rajput on television channels. Trivialization of mental health issues, privacy, personal relations- and now oh, the brazen misogyny. Ugh. Ashamed I was once part of this medium.”

Bihar Police is currently in Mumbai after Sushant Singh’s father filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. While investigating the case, Bihar Police have alleged non-cooperation from Mumbai Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsbarkha dutt susan walker, susan walker sushant singh rajput, susan walker barkha

Trending now

News Reports

Jharkhand: Cow slaughtered on Bakri Eid, meat thrown near Narsingh Temple in Hazaribagh

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, tension reportedly flared up between two communities in the Khapariyawan area of Hazaribag city in Jharkhand after a cow was allegedly slaughtered in a house near Narsingh temple on the occasion of Bakr Eid.
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more

Congress shares images from West Bengal to attack Nitish Kumar-led govt over floods in Bihar

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
In a hurry to attack the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, the Bihar Congress on Friday resorted to passing-off an old image from flood-hit areas of West Bengal as that of Muzaffarpur, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur and Patna in Bihar.

How Amit Shah saved Delhi from hitting AAP’s ‘target’ of 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases by July 31

Government and Policy Abhishek Banerjee -
Towards the end of March this year, just as Coronavirus was making its way across India, the AAP government quietly signed up Delhi for the Center’s Ayushman Bharat program.

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Opinions Guest Author -
The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here since in the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India

Recently Popular

Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand: Cow slaughtered on Bakri Eid, meat thrown near Narsingh Temple in Hazaribagh

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, tension reportedly flared up between two communities in the Khapariyawan area of Hazaribag city in Jharkhand after a cow was allegedly slaughtered in a house near Narsingh temple on the occasion of Bakr Eid.
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Congress shares images from West Bengal to attack Nitish Kumar-led govt over floods in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
In a hurry to attack the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, the Bihar Congress on Friday resorted to passing-off an old image from flood-hit areas of West Bengal as that of Muzaffarpur, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur and Patna in Bihar.
Read more
Media

Conspiracy of Silence: How mainstream media works to obliterate the brutal massacre of Karsevaks in 1990 from public memory

OpIndia Staff -
Almost all media houses who have prepared timeline of Ram Mandir movement have omitted the massacre of Karsevaks in 1990
Read more
Opinions

Sainyavyapadeśa: Summons of the Indian Army to develop Self-Reliance in Defence Procurements

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
The indigenization of military equipment and defence infrastructure needs significant improvement in India
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Late Amar Singh had beaten Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar black-and-blue for making personal remarks at a party in 2000: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Late Amar Singh had narrated how had beaten Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for using abusive language at a party in 2000
Read more
News Reports

JNU ‘student’ Umar Khalid questioned by Delhi Police in connection with Delhi Riots case, mobile phone seized

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR registered against Umar Khalid said that the Delhi Riots were a preplanned conspiracy hatched by the JNU Scholar and his associates.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Jitu Patwari spreads fake news claiming that PM Narendra Modi is flying in a luxurious private jet: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari uses photo of a private chartered plane claiming that it is used by PM Narendra Modi
Read more
Government and Policy

How Amit Shah saved Delhi from hitting AAP’s ‘target’ of 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases by July 31

Abhishek Banerjee -
Towards the end of March this year, just as Coronavirus was making its way across India, the AAP government quietly signed up Delhi for the Center’s Ayushman Bharat program.
Read more

Connect with us

238,490FansLike
419,537FollowersFollow
287,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com