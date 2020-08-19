Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Begusarai: Hindu minor girl who was abducted on gunpoint rescued from Patna after 25 days, main accused Nazmul absconding

The gang of 7 abductors, who kidnapped the Begusarai minor, have been arrested and sent to jail, accept the main accused, Nazmul who is absconding, told Dinesh, the girl's father to OpIndia.

Jhankar Mohta
Representational image (courtesy: cityspidey.com)
19

The Hindu minor girl from Beguasarai, who was abducted on gunpoint on July 26, has now been rescued. The Begusarai police recovered the minor from Patna on Wednesday morning.

The father received a call from the Bachhwara police station in Beguasarai at around 7:30 in the morning and was informed that the girl has been found in Patna.

The gang of abductors have been arrested and sent to jail, accept the main accused Nazmul, who is absconding, the girl’s father Dinesh informed OpIndia.

Dinesh Kumar Pandit, who had filed an FIR, said that a gang of 7 people including a female had abducted his daughter on the evening of July 26. He had named the main accused to be one Izmul Khan alias Nazmul alias Aryan and his accomplice, Mohammad Narool Ansari, Mohammad Munaffar Anjum Ansari alias Chand and Farat and others.

Meanwhile, Dinesh confirmed that he has not seen his daughter yet. She has been taken to the Begusarai court and her parents are currently on their way to meet their daughter.

The kidnapping of the Begusarai minor Hindu girl

On July 26, a Hindu minor girl was allegedly abducted on gunpoint from Bhikan Chak village, falling under Bachhwara police station limits, in Begusarai, Bihar, while she was returning from the market with her father. Dinesh, the minor girl’s father had alleged that seven people, including main accused Nazmul and a female, approached them in a Bolero car while they were crossing the Panchayat Bhavan in Behrampur in Mansurchak Block in Begusarai district and took away his daughter on gunpoint.

While the victim’s family had alleged that their daughter was kidnapped the Begusarai police had insisted that it was a “love affair” and that the “story of kidnapping was false”.

We had reported then how despite the girl being a minor, the SHO had confirmed that the POCSO Act had not been invoked and that the accused were booked under IPC sections 366, 323, 341, 379, 384 and 504, for kidnapping and causing hurt, among other offences.

Jhankar Mohta

