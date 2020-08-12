Hours after violent Muslim mobs went on a rampage on the streets of Bengaluru and attacked the residence of Congress MLA, police stations in KG Halli area in the city, the Bengaluru police have nabbed a local SDPI leader Muzammil Pasha, allegedly the mastermind behind the in riots.

According to Suvarna News, the SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post. Reportedly, the arrested SDPI leader addressed the mob outside the police station and also joined the Muslim mob which protested outside the residence of the Congress MLA.

The SDPI leader, along with two other SDPI leaders, Jaffar and Khaleel Pasha is said to have instigated the Muslim mob to pelt stones and torch vehicles near the police station. The police have arrested Muzammil Pasha, while two others SDPI leaders have fled the spot.

The police have also recovered CCTV footages which allegedly showed that the Muslim leader was distributing money to rioters ahead of the violence. The CCTV footage indicates that the attacks against the police station were a pre-planned act as the rioters were already mobilised through social media posts.

CCTV footage showing Muslim mob was allegedly distributed money/ Image Source: Suvarna News

Muzammil Pasha is a local leader of the SDPI, had unsuccessfully contested in the BBMP elections in the past. The other accused Khaleem Pasha is reportedly the husband of a local corporator.

Bengaluru riots:

On Tuesday, a Muslim mob went on a rampage and unleashed brutal violence and arson in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening over a Facebook post that was allegedly derogatory to Prophet Mohammad. The Muslim mob hit the streets near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas on Tuesday evening and attacked a Congress MLA’s house after one of his relatives had allegedly made a derogatory Facebook post.

Over 100 people had gathered around the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy. The mob was seen barging into the premises and attacking the house, breaking windows and torching vehicles. The Muslim mob, armed with sticks, iron rods, sharp metal objects and other weapons, also attacked the local police station and burnt the vehicles, injuring more than 60 police officers.

Police stations attacked, police vehicles torched

The Muslim mobs locked the gates from outside and pelted stones at the police station. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.

More than 100 Muslim mobsters have been arrested on Tuesday evening for unleashing riots in the city.