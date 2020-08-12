Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Home News Reports Exclusive photos: The massive task of laying over 2300 km of optical fibre cables...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsSpecials
Updated:

Exclusive photos: The massive task of laying over 2300 km of optical fibre cables under the sea in the Andaman islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are strategic in terms of sea route for trade. These Islands are only 100 KM away from Indonesia. From the security point of view, Andaman and Nicobar Islands make it easier to keep a check on the International waters.

OpIndia Staff
Experts working underwater to lay optical fibre cable on the seafloor
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands will now have high speed internet, thanks to the massive OFC network being laid, images: OpIndia
25

On 10th August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Submarine optical fibre cable network connectivity to the Andaman and Nicobar islands via video conference. The mammoth project of laying down 2300 KM of optical fibre cable was started in December 2018 during PM Modi’s visit to the Islands.

Laying the massive length of cable on the seafloor was not an easy task. It involved extensive engineering works, specialised machinery and a lot of skills.

Laying cables at the seafloor at Andaman

Though India is leading the way in providing fast mobile internet services at cheap rates, the residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands had to wait for a long time for the services. With this project, the residents and tourists on the Islands will be able to enjoy high-speed internet services.

workers with diving equipments working at the sea floor

Some facts about the OFC project

The project covers 2,313 Kms of Under Sea cable between Chennai and Port Blair and nearby areas.

Northern Endeavour: One of the ships hired for the project
- Advertisement -

The total cost of the project is Rs. 1,224 Crore.

BSNL completed the project in less than the projected 24-month period.

Divers working underwater

Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be able to receive high-speed 4G mobile internet services.

This project will boost Digital Services like Tele-education, TeleHealth, eGovernance Services and tourism on the islands.

Submarine OFC laying shit KT Responder had arrived in Andaman in January

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are strategic in terms of sea route for trade. These Islands are only 100 KM away from Indonesia. From the security point of view, Andaman and Nicobar Islands make it easier to keep a check on the International waters.

The OFC at the sea floor near Andaman and Nicobar Islands

 The Indian government is developing ports to enable large ships to use these islands as halt point. High-speed internet will help in providing better services at the ports.

Challenges associated with undersea optical fibre cable projects

Under-sea fibre cable connectivity is not something that is new for those who are familiar with the field. There are hundreds of projects across the world connecting continents via fibre cable. These submarine cable networks are used for high-speed data transfer from server locations to every part of the world. Though the networks have notable benefits, there is no denying that these projects come with the challenges of their own.

Engineers and workers on board the OFC laying ship
  • While laying down the fibre cable, the engineers working on the project have to be highly skilled not only in the technology but also have to be comfortable with working in deep waters. They have to wear special diving suits while laying down the cables to ensure they can work for a longer duration.
  • During monsoon season, the sea between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands experience high tides. It is next to impossible to continue working in such a condition where tides can go as high as several meters. The engineers have to factor in the damage that these tidal waves can cause to the cable and the protective structure while designing them.
Some portion of the OFC also runs under ground
  • The uneven seabed is another challenge that the engineers have to work on while laying down the wires. The seabed is not like a road. It is uneven, and the depth can differ after every few meters making the project more challenging.
  • Sea animals, seawater and sea plants are all enemies of such structures. They can damage the wires extensively, and thus while designing the wires and the outer cover, the engineers have to make it rustproof and strong to enhance durability.
The OFC laying project in progress
  • It is essential to monitor data transfer all the time so that if there is a problem or breakage in the structure, it can be rectified. Keep in mind that the newly inaugurated structure is around 2300 KM in length. That means to ensure proper monitoring; it has to be equipped with sensors that can detect the problem at a certain point and provide a precise location of the problem for repairs. It increases the cost of the project substantially.

The dependence of upcoming projects on the OFC network

The government is upgrading the Port Blair airport, and several projects are on the final stages in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. A port is also being developed that will allow international ships to halt. With the high-speed internet, it will be easier for the government to provide better services at airports, ports etc.

Tourists at Andaman and Nicobar Islands often complained about the lack of high-speed internet services. With the new OFC network, tourists will find it easier to communicate with their loved ones and spend longer time enjoying holidays at the Islands.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAndaman and Nicobar 4G service, Andaman OFC laying, cable laying ship
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Exclusive photos: The massive task of laying over 2300 km of optical fibre cables under the sea in the Andaman islands

OpIndia Staff -
With the new OFC network, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can now have high speed internet. It is one of the many development projects planned around the strategically important island chain.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru burns: Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslim men forming a 'human chain' to allegedly protect a Hindu temple from being attacked by rioting Muslims in Bengaluru went viral on social media
Read more

Minor Hindu girl kidnapped by Muslim in Begusarai: Police insist it was ‘love affair’, no POCSO charges registered, refuses to even question boy’s family

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
We had reported how despite the girl being a minor, the POCSO Act had not been invoked in the Begusarai case

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.

Unable to digest truth on Delhi riots, Leftists to demand an ‘independent investigation’. Read the leaked letter which will be sent to Arvind Kejriwal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Leftist leaders like Brinda Karat and 'activists' like Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi are about to write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demand an 'independent inquiry'.

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Jhankar Mohta -
SC heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today
Read more
News Reports

Linkedin employee Sourav Paul vows to murder Brahmins, claims it is easier to kill instead of opposing them

OpIndia Staff -
LinkedIn Employee Sourav Paul was unapologetic about his vitriol and abused a person when his hatred towards Rama was pointed out.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty called mysterious ‘AU’ 44 times, calls made before and after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Call records of Rhea Chakraborty show that she was in touch with someone whose contact number was stored in her phone with the initials 'AU'
Read more
Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Exclusive photos: The massive task of laying over 2300 km of optical fibre cables under the sea in the Andaman islands

OpIndia Staff -
With the new OFC network, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can now have high speed internet. It is one of the many development projects planned around the strategically important island chain.
Read more
News Reports

Vishwa Hindu Parishad accuses Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 of hurting Hindu sentiments, seeks legal action

OpIndia Staff -
Amid all the raging controversies, angry netizens uninstalled Disney+ Hotstar, that is all set to premiere Sadak 2
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru burns: Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslim men forming a 'human chain' to allegedly protect a Hindu temple from being attacked by rioting Muslims in Bengaluru went viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: Did you know in the past Muslim mobs have attacked New Indian Express building and Deccan Herald over ‘insult to Prophet Muhammad’

OpIndia Staff -
This is not the first time that the city of Bengaluru was embroiled in a bloody communal strife, similar riots took place in the past too
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: Muslim mob attacks journalists and damage cameras, 60 policemen injured in stone-pelting

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons during Bengaluru riots, also barged into the nearby police quarters
Read more
News Reports

Nigerian singer sentenced to death by Sharia Court for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
The 22-year-old singer was convicted of blasphemy for a song saying that a Tijaniya sect Imam is above the Prophet Muhammad
Read more
News Reports

Minor Hindu girl kidnapped by Muslim in Begusarai: Police insist it was ‘love affair’, no POCSO charges registered, refuses to even question boy’s family

Jhankar Mohta -
We had reported how despite the girl being a minor, the POCSO Act had not been invoked in the Begusarai case
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to digest truth on Delhi riots, Leftists to demand an ‘independent investigation’. Read the leaked letter which will be sent to Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Leftist leaders like Brinda Karat and 'activists' like Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi are about to write to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demand an 'independent inquiry'.
Read more
News Reports

Sanjay Dutt to go to USA for treatment, rumours of lung cancer at advanced stage making rounds on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Dutt announced break from work for medical treatment, requested fans not to make speculations.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,996FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com