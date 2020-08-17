Monday, August 17, 2020
Home News Reports Xinjiang: China razes Uyghur mosque, builds public toilet on the site
News Reports
Updated:

Xinjiang: China razes Uyghur mosque, builds public toilet on the site

Uyghur neighbourhood committee chief from Suntagh village in Atush said the mosque was torn down in 2018. "The Han comrades have now constructed a toilet in the place", he added.

OpIndia Staff
China has razed a mosque in Xinjiang and built a public toilet on the site, say reports
Mosque in China with communist slogans written, representational image, courtesy: RFA
1062

The attack on Uyghur culture in China continues as China has now reportedly built a public toilet on the site where a Mosque once stood in Suntagh village, Atush (in Chinese, Atushi) city in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), northwest China, as per a report in Radio Free Asia. In the past few years, China has been hell-bent on breaking the spirit of Uyghur Muslims.

As per reports, in 2016, directives were issued to destroy Muslim places of worship. The destruction of the Tokul mosque along with a few other mosques in the area was part of the drive. Now the reports have emerged that the local authorities have erected a restroom on the site.

Xi Jinping’s “mosque rectification” drive is a small part of policies against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China. In an interview conducted by Radio Free Asia, Uyghur neighbourhood committee chief from Suntagh village in Atush said the mosque was torn down in 2018. The “Han comrades” have now constructed a toilet in the place. “It’s a public toilet … they haven’t opened it yet, but it’s built,” he added.

When he was asked if there was any need of a public toilet in the location, he said, “People have toilets at home, so there weren’t any problems like that.” Suntagh is located around 3 KM outside central Astush, and hardly any tourists visit the place. He said that there was no reason a public toilet had to be built here. According to the chief, the toilet was constructed to cover the ruins of the Tokul mosque.

- Advertisement -

RFA talked to one other resident of the village who told them that Azna mosque, another mosque in the area, was converted into a convenience store. It sells alcohol and cigarettes, which is considered against the religion in Islam. Only Teres Mosque currently stands in the area in poor condition.

China’s oppression of Uyghur Muslims

China has been accused of committing grave human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province. Thousands of Uyghurs have been held in ‘re-education’ camps, while the CCP imposes restrictions on prayers, festivals and traditional rituals. Chinese oppression of Uyghur Muslims has been known for a long time. Earlier the Chinese police had imposed a dress code for Uyghur women, under which the Muslim women are not allowed to wear long dresses.

Nearly 10 percent of the Uyghur population is estimated to be in these re-education camps and in some cases, half of the entire village, townships are in these concentration camps.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina Uyghur, China Muslims, China news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Culture and History

The Islamic invasions of Srirangam: How Delhi Sultanate ravaged one of Vaishnavism’s most sacred sites

Satish Viswanathan -
Srirangam contribution is particularly noteworthy because it is one of the holiest sites for Vaishnavites, the devotees of Lord Vishnu.
Read more
Social Media

Social media activists share stories on how their pro-BJP content was censored by Facebook even as some accuse Facebook of being ‘pro-BJP’

K Bhattacharjee -
A much hyped-up propaganda has been launched with the intention of portraying Facebook as 'pro-BJP'.
Read more

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims

Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015

After Rahul Gandhi attacks Facebook India’s Ankhi Das, she receives threat to life, police complaint filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South & Central Asia at Facebook today filed a complaint at Delhi Police's cyber cell unit over violent life threats she has been receiving after her personal details were disclosed online.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan draws ire for meeting Turkish First Lady amid reports of Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is in Turkey for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Ergogan.
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
Entertainment

NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

AAP worker praises Arvind Kejriwal for the ‘daring act’ of not respecting Vande Mataram, compares the national song with Nazi salute

OpIndia Staff -
AAP social media team member compares Vande Mataram to Nazi salute while wishing birthday to Arvind Kejriwal
Read more

Latest News

Culture and History

The Islamic invasions of Srirangam: How Delhi Sultanate ravaged one of Vaishnavism’s most sacred sites

Satish Viswanathan -
Srirangam contribution is particularly noteworthy because it is one of the holiest sites for Vaishnavites, the devotees of Lord Vishnu.
Read more
Social Media

Abusive troll followed by Congress and AAP leaders celebrates UP minister’s death, says he wants all BJP leaders to suffer painful deaths

OpIndia Staff -
The habitual troll is followed by many Congress and AAP official functionaries, along with many so-called 'journalists' and 'activists' who identify as 'secular-liberals'.
Read more
Politics

‘Sanghi snake’: Liberals and Islamists slam Arvind Kejriwal led AAP for claiming anti-CAA Shaheen Bagh protests were sponsored by BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals and Islamists slammed the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh were BJP-sponsored
Read more
Social Media

Social media activists share stories on how their pro-BJP content was censored by Facebook even as some accuse Facebook of being ‘pro-BJP’

K Bhattacharjee -
A much hyped-up propaganda has been launched with the intention of portraying Facebook as 'pro-BJP'.
Read more
Social Media

Meet the Odisha MP who had prayed to Maa Durga to make him ‘look like Salman Khan’

OpIndia Staff -
Kendrapara MP and BJD leader Anubhav Mohanty is still waiting for '1 like' from Salman Khan.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan really say ‘my wives may be Hindu but my kids will only follow Islam’? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
The article earlier published on Santa Banta and still carried by ‘The Siasat Daily’ asserts that Aamir Khan ​claimed that he would raise his kids from Hindu wives as devout Muslims
Read more
Opinions

Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
Politics

‘Remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra when he visited Konark Temple,’ BJD MP warns Odisha TV

OpIndia Staff -
BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty has warned Odisha TV and asked them to remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
News Reports

After Rahul Gandhi attacks Facebook India’s Ankhi Das, she receives threat to life, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South & Central Asia at Facebook today filed a complaint at Delhi Police's cyber cell unit over violent life threats she has been receiving after her personal details were disclosed online.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
432,216FollowersFollow
304,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com