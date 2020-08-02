Sunday, August 2, 2020
Updated:

Watch: Cow for slaughter lifted from rooftop through crane falls to death in Pakistan on Bakri Eid

There are more such videos on social media where cows are being lifted with cranes from top of houses to be taken for slaughter.

OpIndia Staff

Cow falls to death while being lifted via crane in Karachi on Bakri Eid
145

Horrifying visuals have gone viral on social media where a cow being lifted through crane loses its balance and falls to its own death as people around stand and watch.

Disclaimer: Disturbing visual. Viewer discretion advised.

One can see that the cow is being lifted from top of the two-storied building when it loses balance and falls to her death.

The video is reportedly from Karachi, Pakistan. However, it cannot be independently verified. There are more such videos on social media where cows are being lifted with cranes from top of houses to be taken for slaughter.

As shown in the video, those who cannot afford goat for sacrifice for Eid rear animals like cows on second and third floors of the houses in Karachi. On the day of qurbani, these cows are brought down through crane. As per the video, the man had reared cows on 2nd and 3rd floors of his house to be sold on Eid. Each of the cow is reportedly sold for Rs 5 lakh.

Similar such videos emerge every year.

The cows are reared on the rooftop ahead of Eid.

Apparently, they get them as calves and rear them for long time by feeding and taking care of them to be sold ahead of Eid for qurbani.

