Sunday, August 9, 2020
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain blames outsiders for rising cases of Coronavirus in the National Capital

Satyendra said that the reason for the enhancement in the number of active cases was due to people from outside Delhi who were being tested in the National Capital.

The Coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the National Capital Delhi with a surge of 1404 fresh new cases and 16 fatalities on Saturday. As such, the total tally has surpassed 1,44,127 in Delhi. Reportedly, there are 10,688 active cases of Coronavirus in the State/Union territory and a total of 4,098 deaths.

The outbreak of the Chinese virus in Delhi was drastic before Union Home Minister took control of the situation. State Health Minister Satyendra Jain had claimed on June 10 that the number of active cases would increase by 30,000 in the following 12 to 15 days. He had informed then that there would be an additional requirement of 15000 beds by the end of the month.

Amit Shah fixed the ‘Delhi mess’

Keeping in mind the grim situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assumed the charge to contain the spread of the deadly virus. In early July, it was reported that Delhi had witnessed a steep decline in the number of Coronavirus cases. Reportedly, there has been a surge in RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tets since June 18. Between June 24 and July 2, the active cases had come down from 23.8% to 11.39%. The number of new cases did not surpass the 3000 mark between June 27 and July 3.

Blames “outsiders’ for rising cases

However, since the number of Coronavirus cases is again on the rise in Delhi, health minister Satyendra Jain chose to shift the blame on the outsiders instead of taking up the responsibility. Speaking to ANI, he concluded that the reason for the enhancement in the number of active cases was due to people from outside Delhi who were being tested in the National Capital.

“Here are reports that #COVID19 cases are increasing in Delhi, the reason for this is that many people from outside Delhi are getting their tests done here. Hence, counting of positive cases is rising here. Otherwise, the trend of COVID19 cases in Delhi is decreasing,” he was quoted as saying.

Satyendra Jain has expressed disdain for outsiders in the past

Earlier, the Delhi Health Minister pointed out how residents of Delhi needed more hospital beds to brazenly justify the government’s contentious decision to bar non-residents of Delhi from availing treatment in private and state-run hospitals. “Our neigbouring states have said they have a few Coronavirus cases. So, what’s the problem (about our decision)?” he enquired. In a bid to pass on the buck to the Central Government, Jain blamed the Centre for not canceling international flights at the right time.

