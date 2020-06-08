Monday, June 8, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain brazens out ‘no outsiders’ rule for hospitals, blames the...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain brazens out ‘no outsiders’ rule for hospitals, blames the central Government

"Delhi and Mumbai are metropolitan cities. International flights had landed mostly in these two cities. There was no outbreak of Coronavirus in India at that time. If those flights were cancelled on time, the pandemic would not have spread this much," Satyendra Jain remarked.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Satyendra Jain blames Centre, justifies 'no outsiders' policy of Delhi Govt
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain (Photo Credits: Jansatta)
4

Amidst the unprecedented increase in active cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus in Delhi, questions are being asked about the inability of the Arvind Kejriwal-led-State Government to control the pandemic in the national Capital. On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, in a bid to pass on the buck to the Central Government, blamed it for not canceling international flights at the right time.

“Delhi and Mumbai are metropolitan cities. International flights had landed mostly in these two cities. There was no outbreak of Coronavirus in India at that time. If those flights were cancelled on time, the pandemic would not have spread this much,” Satyendra Jain remarked. He conceded that the transmission of the Chinese virus had increased to a large extent in Delhi. Jain highlighted that the daily increase in coronavirus cases in the State stood between 1000 to 1500.

The Delhi Health Minister also added how residents of Delhi need more hospital beds to brazenly justify the government’s contentious decision to bar non-residents of Delhi from availing treatment in private and state-run hospitals. “Our neigbouring states have said they have a few Coronavirus cases. So, what’s the problem (about our decision)?” he enquired.

Arvind Kejriwal reserves state-run hospitals for Delhites

Earlier, in a controversial decision, the chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi Government hospitals would only treat patients who are residents of Delhi. He added that private hospitals, except those hospitals where special surgeries are performed and are not available in other parts of the country, had also been ordered not to admit patients from other states. Hospitals like AIIMS that come under the central government will function according to the Ministry of Health regulations, and they will admit patients regardless of the residential status.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsDelhi hospital documents, Delhi hospital cases, Delhi news

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain brazens out ‘no outsiders’ rule for hospitals, blames the central Government

OpIndia Staff -
Satyendra Jain brazenly justified the contentious decision to bar non-residents of Delhi from availing treatment in private, govt. hospitals.
Read more
News Reports

Cow smugglers in Vadodara steal a cow, put her in a car in the middle of the night: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
A video from Vadodara, Gujarat, has gone viral where men, presumably cow smugglers, are seen taking the cow and putting it in a car.
Read more

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.

Preliminary investigation reveals elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation does not make sense

News Reports Editorial Desk -
Recently, the case of a pregnant elephant from Palakkad, Kerala dying after consuming a jaggery coated explosive came to the fore and led to widespread outrage

Bois locker room case: Girl who exposed the Instagram chats gets threats on social media, Delhi police file another FIR based on her complaint

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Last month, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Coronavirus test on Tuesday

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself. He has not issud a statement on it yet.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain brazens out ‘no outsiders’ rule for hospitals, blames the central Government

OpIndia Staff -
Satyendra Jain brazenly justified the contentious decision to bar non-residents of Delhi from availing treatment in private, govt. hospitals.
Read more
News Reports

Cow smugglers in Vadodara steal a cow, put her in a car in the middle of the night: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
A video from Vadodara, Gujarat, has gone viral where men, presumably cow smugglers, are seen taking the cow and putting it in a car.
Read more
News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
News Reports

Preliminary investigation reveals elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation does not make sense

Editorial Desk -
Recently, the case of a pregnant elephant from Palakkad, Kerala dying after consuming a jaggery coated explosive came to the fore and led to widespread outrage
Read more
News Reports

Bois locker room case: Girl who exposed the Instagram chats gets threats on social media, Delhi police file another FIR based on her complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’
Read more
News Reports

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Coronavirus test on Tuesday

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself. He has not issud a statement on it yet.
Read more
News Reports

As unlock 2.0 rolls in, life is back to normal with traffic jams amid rising Coronavirus cases

OpIndia Staff -
Two and a half months after the country-wide lockdown, India slowly opens up, inches back to normalcy.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus positive in Delhi? Here is the list of documents you need to get admitted in Delhi govt run hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Kejriwal government issued list of documents required to get admission in Delhi government hospitals
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Wasim Ahmed becomes Dinesh Rawat, obtains fake identity card to lure a Hindu woman, rapes her for two years

OpIndia Staff -
According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest.
Read more
Social Media

NIFT student doxxed, phone number leaked and threatened because of political ideology and supporting the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The NIFT student has alleged that certain leftists have been harassing her online due to her political opinions. She has stated that her phone number and personal details have been leaked online and she is receiving threats by those people.
Read more

Connect with us

230,080FansLike
367,025FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com