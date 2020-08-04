Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Karnataka: Congress IT cell worker arrested for wishing death upon Amit Shah after he was diagnosed with Coronavirus

The President of KPCC, DK Shivakumar has urged Congress workers to refrain from making derogatory posts against political leaders or target them using their health issues on social media platforms.

OpIndia Staff

Karnataka Congress worker arrested for wishing death upon Amit Shah
Anand Prasad (left), Amit Shah (right), images via Deccan Herald and NDTV
1

On Sunday, the Cubbon Park police reportedly arrested a Congress worker from Karnataka for wishing death upon Home Minister Amit Shah, after he tested positive for the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus.

As per reports, the man has been identified as one Anand Prasad. He lives in Ramamurthy Nagar in Bengaluru and serves as the Secretary of the IT cell of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). While replying to a Twitter user (named 2020 +ve/-ve) condemning how people celebrated on learning about the news of Shah’s health , Prasad wrote, “Praying he doesn’t come out of this.” In another reply to Twitter user (@RJnaveed12) he wrote, “Mar jaa saaley tadipar“.

The distasteful comments by a Congress office-bearer had sparked demands for his arrest. Prasad was booked by the Karnataka police for promoting enmity between different groups under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153A.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that he had shown initial symptoms of coronavirus and hence got himself tested. He said he is doing fine but on the advice of doctors he is getting admitted to hospital. He has urged those who came in touch with him in the past few days to get themselves tested. Union Minister Amit Shah is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

DK Shivakumar appeals to Congress workers

The President of KPCC, DK Shivakumar has urged Congress workers to refrain from making derogatory posts against political leaders or target them using their health issues on social media platforms. “It is not in our culture to wish bad for others. Congress is a party that exemplifies brotherhood and humanity,” he tweeted.

Islamists express their glee over the health of Amit Shah

As soon as the news spread regarding Home Minister Amit Shah being tested positive for the coronavirus, Islamists jumped on social media platforms to not only mock Amit Shah and express their happiness but also to wish death upon him. A user celebrated that the news of Amit Shah testing positive for the coronavirus to claim that this was her ‘Eid’ moment. Another user dragged in Baba Ramdev’s immunity-booster kit ‘Coronil’ to joke about Amit Shah’s health and suggested that the Union Home Minister should use it to get cured of the infection.

