Sunday, August 2, 2020
Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, gets admitted to hospital

He has urged those who came in touch with him in past few days to get themselves tested.

Home Minister Amit Shah/ Image Source: India Today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus.

Shah said that he had showed initial symptoms of coronavirus and hence got himself tested. He said he is doing fine but on advice of doctors he is getting admitted to hospital. He has urged those who came in touch with him in past few days to get themselves tested.

