Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Shah said that he had showed initial symptoms of coronavirus and hence got himself tested. He said he is doing fine but on advice of doctors he is getting admitted to hospital. He has urged those who came in touch with him in past few days to get themselves tested.