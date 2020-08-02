Sunday, August 2, 2020
Home News Reports What's the rush? Should have waited for 'tabela Poojan': Islamists wish death upon Amit...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

What’s the rush? Should have waited for ‘tabela Poojan’: Islamists wish death upon Amit Shah as he tests positive for coronavirus

Home Minister Amit Shah is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus. While his symptoms are mild, he has been hospitalised on advice of his doctors.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Islamists express happiness after Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/ Image Source: India TV
80

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on Sunday.

As soon as the news spread regarding Home Minister Amit Shah being tested positive for the coronavirus, Islamists jumped on social media platforms to not only mock Amit Shah and express their happiness but also to wish death upon him.

Islamists took to Twitter to take a dig at Amit Shah and wishing death upon him.

Image Source: Twitter

One Shokat Ali referred to the Ram Mandir as ‘tabela’ (stable) and wished death upon Shah. The Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Janmabhoomi temple is scheduled for 5th August 2020.

Image Source: Twitter
Image Source: Twitter

Expressing their hatred, few Islamists also wished death upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Image Source: Twitter

Another user celebrated that the news of Amit Shah testing positive for the coronavirus to claim that this was her ‘Eid’ moment.

Image Source: Twitter

Another user dragged in Baba Ramdev’s immunity boosting kit ‘Coronil’ to joke about Amit Shah’s health and suggested that the Union Home Minister should use it to get cured from the infection.

Image Source: Twitter

Home Minister Amit Shah is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus. While his symptoms are mild, he has been hospitalised on advice of his doctors.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsamit shah coronavirus, amit shah covid 19

Trending now

News Reports

What’s the rush? Should have waited for ‘tabela Poojan’: Islamists wish death upon Amit Shah as he tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Radical Islamists took to Twitter to express jubilation on Home Minister Amit Shah testing positive for coronavirus
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, gets admitted to hospital

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed mild symptoms of coronavirus. After that he got himself tested.

Watch: Cow for slaughter lifted from rooftop through crane falls to death in Pakistan on Bakri Eid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have gone viral on social media where a cow being lifted through crane loses its balance and falls to its own death as people around stand and watch.

‘Filing criminal charges against woman not against feminism’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law takes on Barkha Dutt’s interview with Sushant’s ‘therapist’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said that it was Rhea who was seeking treatment for Sushant Singh Rajput and not Sushant himself

“I will rape you and cut you into four pieces”: Sameer Ahmed had threatened a girl in Delhi’s Maujpur area a day before riots...

News Reports रवि अग्रहरि -
Delhi girl says that her neighbour Sameer Ahmed threatened to rape and murder her just days ahead of northeast riots.

Recently Popular

Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

What’s the rush? Should have waited for ‘tabela Poojan’: Islamists wish death upon Amit Shah as he tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Radical Islamists took to Twitter to express jubilation on Home Minister Amit Shah testing positive for coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

This is how the temporary Mandir of Ram Lalla came up in Ayodhya after the demolition in 1992

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Satyanarayan Maurya narrates how they had to quickly build temporary Mandir for Ram Lalla before police arrived in 1992
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, gets admitted to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed mild symptoms of coronavirus. After that he got himself tested.
Read more
Crime

Money spent from bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput multiple times to purchase Puja material, former office boy confirms ‘black magic angle’

OpIndia Staff -
Former office boy Ram alleged that Rhea gave medications to Sushant Singh Rajput and had changed his happy life into a melancholic one
Read more
News Reports

PETA files petition in Madras HC to take away Lakshmi the Elephant from her home at Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry again

OpIndia Staff -
After Lakshmi the Elephant returned to Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry, PETA files petition in Madras HC to remove it again
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan bans dumping of animal waste generated after Bakrid sacrifices near airports as they can cause air crashes

OpIndia Staff -
Govt of Sindh in Pakistan has banned the dumping of animal waste near airports that will be generated after sacrifices on Eid to avoid air crashes
Read more
News Reports

Chattisgarh: Naxal terrorist gives up arms as a gift to his sister on Rakhsabandhan

OpIndia Staff -
Naxal Deputy Commander in Chattisgarh, Malla Tamo, surrendered before police his sister's request on Rakhsabandhan
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Cow for slaughter lifted from rooftop through crane falls to death in Pakistan on Bakri Eid

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have gone viral on social media where a cow being lifted through crane loses its balance and falls to its own death as people around stand and watch.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Thousands of people take out a procession in Peshawar to hail the killer of an elderly blasphemy accused inside court

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistanis take out march in support of Khalid Khan, who had shot dead an elderly Ahmadiyya man facing blasphemy charges inside court
Read more

Connect with us

238,560FansLike
419,739FollowersFollow
287,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com