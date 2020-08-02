What’s the rush? Should have waited for ‘tabela Poojan’: Islamists wish death upon Amit Shah as he tests positive for coronavirus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for novel coronavirus infection on Sunday.

As soon as the news spread regarding Home Minister Amit Shah being tested positive for the coronavirus, Islamists jumped on social media platforms to not only mock Amit Shah and express their happiness but also to wish death upon him.

Islamists took to Twitter to take a dig at Amit Shah and wishing death upon him.

Image Source: Twitter

One Shokat Ali referred to the Ram Mandir as ‘tabela’ (stable) and wished death upon Shah. The Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Janmabhoomi temple is scheduled for 5th August 2020.

Image Source: Twitter

Image Source: Twitter

Expressing their hatred, few Islamists also wished death upon Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Image Source: Twitter

Another user celebrated that the news of Amit Shah testing positive for the coronavirus to claim that this was her ‘Eid’ moment.

Image Source: Twitter

Another user dragged in Baba Ramdev’s immunity boosting kit ‘Coronil’ to joke about Amit Shah’s health and suggested that the Union Home Minister should use it to get cured from the infection.

Image Source: Twitter

Home Minister Amit Shah is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus. While his symptoms are mild, he has been hospitalised on advice of his doctors.