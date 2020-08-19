Posters have been put by Islamists in Aligarh threatening to burn alive two Muslim women for performing pooja of Raam Lalla during the Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Rubi Asif Khan, a BJP leader in the area, and another woman Nargis Mehboob, lodged a complaint with the police after receiving the threats.

The threat to burn Rubi and Nargis alive, and also to banish them from Islam, came after they had performed aarti of Ram Lalla on 5th August, and also for sending a Rakhi for the Hindu God. Rubi Asif Khan is the president of the Mahavir Ganj BJP Mahila Morcha.

Rubi had sent the ‘rakhi’ to Ram Lalla on 30th July, and on 5th August when the Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir was conducted by PM Modi, she had organised a pooja at her home along with some other women including Nargis Mehboob. She had also donated Rs 5,100 via cheque to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust as a contribution towards the construction of the Ram Temple.

The posters with image of Rubi, Nargis and others performing the pooja has been put up in entire Aligarh. The poster says that Rubi and her friends worshiped Hindu God at her home, and such people should be banished from Islam under Sharia law. The poster also threatens to burn them alive along with their family members in her house.

- Advertisement -

After receiving the threats, Rubi and Nargis accompanied by local BJP workers went to the Delhi Gate police station in Aligarh and submitted a written complaint. They also requested the to the district administration to provide them security as they fear for their life.

The police have registered the complaint and started a probe. Delhi Gate police station in-charge Ashish Kumar said an investigation has been launched after receiving the complaint.