Days before the Independence Day, Noida Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on Monday after he called the emergency number ‘100’ and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Police said that they had identified the man as Harbhajan Singh resident of Sector 66, Noida. He hails from Haryana and prima facia appears to be a drug addict.

A man, Harbhajan, has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida for calling Dial 100 & threatening PM Narendra Modi. He is being questioned. Prima facie, he seems to be a drug addict: Additional DCP (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/SFVqiCv9JS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2020

After receiving the call from Harbhajan in which he threatened to harm PM Modi, the Police came in action and traced him. Police officers arrested him in Mamura. He has been sent for medical examination. Additional DCP (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said, “A man, Harbhajan, has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida for calling Dial 100 and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is being questioned. Prima facie, he seems to be a drug addict.”

Security steeped up ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day, the security in and around the national capital has been increased especially in wake of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan that was done by PM Modi on 5th August 2020. Uttar Pradesh Police is also keeping a strict vigil on members of PFI, SDPI and other Islamist organisations to ensure peace and harmony is not affected on the Independence Day.