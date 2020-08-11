Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Noida man arrested for making threatening call regarding PM Modi ahead of...
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Noida man arrested for making threatening call regarding PM Modi ahead of Independence Day

The culprit, Harbhajan Singh, hails from Haryana and prima facia appears to be a drug addict.

OpIndia Staff
Harbhajan Singh
One Harbhajan Singh has been arrested by Noida Police for threatening to harm PM Modi (Image: Times of India)
168

Days before the Independence Day, Noida Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on Monday after he called the emergency number ‘100’ and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Police said that they had identified the man as Harbhajan Singh resident of Sector 66, Noida. He hails from Haryana and prima facia appears to be a drug addict.

After receiving the call from Harbhajan in which he threatened to harm PM Modi, the Police came in action and traced him. Police officers arrested him in Mamura. He has been sent for medical examination. Additional DCP (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said, “A man, Harbhajan, has been arrested in Phase-3 Police Station area of Noida for calling Dial 100 and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is being questioned. Prima facie, he seems to be a drug addict.”

Security steeped up ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of Independence Day, the security in and around the national capital has been increased especially in wake of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan that was done by PM Modi on 5th August 2020. Uttar Pradesh Police is also keeping a strict vigil on members of PFI, SDPI and other Islamist organisations to ensure peace and harmony is not affected on the Independence Day.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her
Read more

Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Day after Sachin Pilot hailed Ashok Gehlot as 'his leader' Congress decides to form a committee to sort out grievances.

Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus situation despite hardships, survey reveals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An overwhelming majority of rural Indians were happy with how Prime Minister Modi has handled the coronavirus crisis

Bhuj magistrate denies permission for use of loudspeaker at Shiv Mandir for Shravan as they ‘increase transmission of coronavirus’

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

Media OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Three injured as a group of Muslim men attacks Hindu youths in Meerut, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim youths attacked the Hindu youths in Mewana district in Meerut over a fight between children of both the communities
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar draws flak for welcoming the Ram Mandir and demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor...

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra Minority Development minister, Nawab Malik dismissed Parth Pawar’s statements, saying the deputy chief minister’s son is young and inexperienced and that there’s no difference of opinions among the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance members
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Noida man arrested for making threatening call regarding PM Modi ahead of Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
Noida Police arrested one Harbhajan Singh for making a threatening call to harm PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Outrage across the state as raped minor commits suicide, family demands capital punishment for accused Basheer

OpIndia Staff -
The accused Basheer accosted the girl when she was going to a temple to pray for her ailing mother and molested and raped her
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Day after Sachin Pilot called Ashok Gehlot ‘his leader’, Congress forms committee to resolve grievances between the two

OpIndia Staff -
Day after Sachin Pilot hailed Ashok Gehlot as 'his leader' Congress decides to form a committee to sort out grievances.
Read more
News Reports

Beirut blast aftermath: Amid widespread protests against corruption, Lebanon government resigns

OpIndia Staff -
Lebanon PM Hassan Diab resigns over Beirut blast, blames corruption. 20 cabinet ministers have already resigned.
Read more
News Reports

Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus situation despite hardships, survey reveals

OpIndia Staff -
An overwhelming majority of rural Indians were happy with how Prime Minister Modi has handled the coronavirus crisis
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to man who had written ‘Quran is more dangerous than Corona’ on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Sachin BS appearing for the accused argued that Kaniyoor is a public servant and since no permission was sought before filing the complaint, the question of taking cognisance of the matter did not arise.
Read more
News Reports

Radical Islamists have killed 221 people in the world within just the first 7 days of August 2020: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The Religion of Peace further noted that many such terror attacks are not reported in prominent news organisations, even after multiple casualties.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Son of man who died of coronavirus was asked to pay Rs 51,000 to see father’s body

OpIndia Staff -
Staff from a private hospital in Bengal allegedly forced a family to pay Rs.51,000 to see remains of the father who had died of Covid-19.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,187FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com