As per a report in Indian Express, a Northeast Delhi resident in Khajuri Khas received a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) call where the caller allegedly tried to incite communal tension over Ram Mandir. The caller reportedly talked about Ram Mandir construction and disrupting the Independence Day celebration. A case of sedition has been registered against unknown persons.

During the investigation, the police found that similar calls were reportedly made to many others. These calls originated from Australia and Dubai where a prerecorded message was played. The Police is currently investigating the incoming calls and probing for possible links with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

On the basis of the complaint filed by Chander Mohan, the resident who received the call, an FIR under IPC section 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) was registered at Special Cell police station.

It should be noted that Delhi’s Khajuri Khas is the area which was amongst the worst affected in the anti-Hindu riots that broke out in February this year after the anti-CAA protests turned violent.

- Advertisement -

This comes days after journalists in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh received audio messages from numbers originating from Malaysia, Canada and different parts of the United States of America. The message was about protests on Independence Day to raise voice against the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It also demanded a separate nation for minorities, “Urdustan”.

While many media persons did not pick the call, around 50 journalists informed the senior police officials immediately about the messages they have received. Lucknow Police have take cognisance of the matter and registered a case against unknown people to launch a probe.