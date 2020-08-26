In multiple videos that have gone viral on social media, a woman can be seen crushing at least two puppies on two different occasions in a moving car till they die.

Disclaimer: Disturbingly cruel visuals, viewer discretion advised.

@Manekagandhibjp @Uppolice @myogiadityanath @PMOIndia Please take strict action on this lady it's a request.This kind of people are not allowed to roam freely. Got this video n details from facebook group.Her name is Pooja Dhillon from Lucknow.Sharing the screenshot in reply pic.twitter.com/VCxYcpddnn — Manasi Khandelwal (@Manasi73) August 26, 2020

In the video one can see the puppy cry in pain as the woman, who is believed to be one Pooja Dhillon from Lucknow, keeps crushing it. We could not see the video fully to see whether the puppy survived. Another video that has made rounds show the woman (presumably the same person) crushing another puppy at the back of her car. She is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.

Lucknow Omaxe resident Pooja Dhillon killed an innocent pup by crushing it with her feet @lkopolice @Swatantra_ @VishalMishraKC @PandeyKamna pic.twitter.com/VkTAOA0Cle — Himanshu Porwal (@Hporwal_HYF) August 25, 2020

In this one can see the puppy bleeding. The social media user has claimed that the puppy has died.

Netizens took to Twitter to urge authorities to take action against the woman for the cruelty meted out to the little puppies.