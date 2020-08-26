Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

Disclaimer: Disturbingly cruel visuals, viewer discretion advised.

OpIndia Staff
Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing a puppy under her feet and killing it go viral on social media
In multiple videos that have gone viral on social media, a woman can be seen crushing at least two puppies on two different occasions in a moving car till they die.

Disclaimer: Disturbingly cruel visuals, viewer discretion advised.

In the video one can see the puppy cry in pain as the woman, who is believed to be one Pooja Dhillon from Lucknow, keeps crushing it. We could not see the video fully to see whether the puppy survived. Another video that has made rounds show the woman (presumably the same person) crushing another puppy at the back of her car. She is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.

In this one can see the puppy bleeding. The social media user has claimed that the puppy has died.

Netizens took to Twitter to urge authorities to take action against the woman for the cruelty meted out to the little puppies.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

