Monday, August 3, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check Did Mughals give birth to Raksha Bandhan in India? Fact-check
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Did Mughals give birth to Raksha Bandhan in India? Fact-check

Like clockwork, a section of self-proclaimed secular-liberals make it a point to appropriate Hindu festivals to the Islamists and whitewash the brutality of Mughal rule by creating a farce of 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Raksha Bandhan, the festival of celebrating sibling bond between sisters and brothers, has been co-opted by some liberals to claim Mughals also celebrated it
Representative Image(Source: Aaj Tak)
8

As the people across the country and the world are celebrating the festival of Rakshabandhan, a tradition that celebrates the sibling bond between a brother and a sister, wherein sisters of all age tie a ‘rakhi’ on the wrist of their brothers, investing them with the responsibility of their potential care, a particularly misleading image is doing the rounds on the Internet which says that Rakshabandhan had its origin in the Mughal-era.

Image Source: Twitter

The above-shared image is of an extract from author Rana Safvi’s book ‘City Of My Heart’ which was published two years ago in 2018. The article titled ‘How Mughal Delhi gave birth to Raksha Bandhan’ quoted author Rana Safvi saying, “Not many people know that Raksha Bandhan is actually a Mughal festival that originated in the heart of Delhi”. The article cites a historical legend from Safvi’s book where a Hindu lady retrieves Mughal emperor Alamgir’s body from a river until help arrived. Later, Shah Alam II, Alamgir’s heir, called upon her, declared her sister and rewarded her generously. The article states the day was celebrated as Raksha Bandhan every year until Bahadur Shah Zafar was exiled from the Red Fort after 1857.

However, Rana Safvi issued a clarification shortly after the article was published. Taking to Twitter, Safvi had then claimed that she had intimated the editor about the misleading headline and blurb. She added that headline and blurb were not given by her, alleging that the text did not say that Mughal gave birth to Rakhi and just that they celebrated it.

While Safvi clarified the patently misleading headlines published by the media organisation, she asserted that Mughals enthusiastically celebrated Raksha Bandhan—a Hindu tradition of love and care between the siblings. However, historical evidence suggest that Mughals exhibited deep hatred for Hindus and the customs followed by them.

Mughal invaders attacked Hindus and symbols of Hinduism

Ever since the Mughals and other Muslim rulers invaded India, they have unapologetically presided over the persecution of Hindus and other non-Muslims. Scores of Hindus were slaughtered for refusing to convert to Islam. Hindu temples were pillaged by rampaging Muslim armies. The places of worship of Hindus and the idols of Hindu Gods installed there were vandalised to humiliate the local indigenous population of India. One of such places was —Ram Janmabhoomi, the birthplace of Lord Ram, the most revered Gods of the Hindu pantheon—was illegally occupied by the Mughals and a structure was erected at the place after demolishing the Ram Temple.

This week, the centuries-old-wrong will be set right as the bhoomi pujan ceremony of a Bhavya Ram Mandir is going to take place in Ayodhya on August 5. While Ram Janmabhoomi had been just one of the Hindu temples arrogated by the Mughal marauders, there had been numerous such Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and temple belonging to other communities that were forcibly occupied by the Mughal invaders and later converted to mosques or other buildings, as a sign of subjugation of aboriginals by the invading Muslims.

The famous Qutub Minar in Delhi is a forbidding reminder of how the pillaging Muslim interlopers had low regards for the indigenous religions. The inscription found on Qutub Minar and its compound allegedly reveal that the material used for its construction was used by destroying 27 Hindu/Jain temples. The Somnath temple in Gujarat was attacked and damaged at least 17 times by the Mughal plunderers. According to historical records, the original Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi was destroyed by Muslim rulers. It is said that while Akbar built the temple again, his great-grandson, Aurangzeb, destroyed the temple and built what is now the Gyanvapi mosque on it.

This has been a typical modus operandi of Mughal invaders in India during the medieval era. They attacked the places of worships and temples of other religions, slaughtered Hindus who valiantly refused to adopt Islam, and suppressed the celebrations of Hindu festivals and tradition. However, the pseudo-liberals in India have a penchant for whitewashing the Mughal inequities and depict them as just rulers.

In their nefarious attempt to shore up the propaganda of Ganga-Jamuni tradition, many so-called liberals have shielded the barbarism of Mughals by glossing over the unspeakable atrocities committed by them and painted a rosier picture of the Muslim invaders as exponents of pluralism, interfaith harmony and non-violence. It is through this deception that many of them have claimed that Muslim invaders not only allowed their Hindu subjects to celebrate Raksha Bandhan but also actively participated in the festival celebrating the bond between the siblings.

The origin of Raksha Bandhan dates backs to several thousands years ago

Contrary to what these so-called liberals claim about Raksha Bandhan, it is evidently a Hindu tradition that is also followed by members of several other communities in India. The history of Raksha Bandhan dates back to ancient times. The Hindu epic of Mahabharata mentions the brother-sister bond between Lord Krishna and Draupadi. Draupadi had torn her saree and tied a piece of cloth around Lord Krishna’s wrist to stop the bleeding. In return, Krishna promised to take care of her as a brother and later saves her from being disrobed by Dushasana.

Besides, the ancient legend of Bhavishya Purana refers to the bond between Indra Dev and Sachi, and Bhagavata Purana and Vishnu Purana mentions the brother-sister love between King Bali and Goddess Lakshmi. The parable of Yamraj and Yamuna is another popular incident from our epics about the genesis of Raksha Bandhan, that results in the celebration of the festival of Bhai Dooj.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsraksha bandhan mughals, mughals, did mughals bring raksha bandhan to india

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

Did Mughals give birth to Raksha Bandhan in India? Fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu tradition celebrating the love, care and bond between the siblings and its origins dates back to several millennia
Read more
News Reports

Digvijaya Singh claims 5th August is inauspicious, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be postponed, BJP leader Narottam Mishra calls him an ‘Asur’

OpIndia Staff -
At a time as historic as this one, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh goes on to spread fear and suspicion about the auspiciousness of the date on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more

There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
From Day 1, the Delhi riots was an open and shut case. It was obvious who had the motive.

‘Aaj Dekh Lenge Hinduon ko’: The tale of Faizal Farooqui, Rajdhani and DRP school and what Chargesheet number 1 says

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
The Delhi Police and the Special Cell have filed numerous chargesheets in the Delhi riots that pertain to several different incidents of violence that led to carnage and destruction over a period of the two days.

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.

Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Chinese coronavirus

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

Social Media Fact-Check

Did Mughals give birth to Raksha Bandhan in India? Fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu tradition celebrating the love, care and bond between the siblings and its origins dates back to several millennia
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologise in affidavit in response to contempt proceedings, apologises only for ‘helmet remark’ on CJI Bobde

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan refused to apologise in his affidavit filed in response to the contempt proceedings against him.
Read more
News Reports

“You will always be our pride”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister writes a heartfelt note on Raksha Bandhan

OpIndia Staff -
Shweta Singh, Sushant's sister posted an emotional message on Raksha Bandhan
Read more
News Reports

Iqbal Ansari, the main litigant of the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit, receives an invitation for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya

Jinit Jain -
After receiving the invitation, Iqbal Ansari said it may be Lord Ram's wish that he gets the first invitation for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. He had welcomed the SC verdict last year.
Read more
News Reports

Want to make a contribution for the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Here is what you need to do

OpIndia Staff -
The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will commence after the Bhoomi Pujan scheduled to take place on August 5th
Read more
News Reports

Digvijaya Singh claims 5th August is inauspicious, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be postponed, BJP leader Narottam Mishra calls him an ‘Asur’

OpIndia Staff -
At a time as historic as this one, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh goes on to spread fear and suspicion about the auspiciousness of the date on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
Politics

BJP slams Times Now for claiming 21 BJP leaders, including 4 MPs and 1 MLA, ‘likely to join TMC’, calls it fake news

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal unit of the BJP slammed Times Now for claiming in a report that 21 of its leaders were 'likely to join' Trinamool Congress
Read more
Opinions

There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots

Abhishek Banerjee -
From Day 1, the Delhi riots was an open and shut case. It was obvious who had the motive.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Aaj Dekh Lenge Hinduon ko’: The tale of Faizal Farooqui, Rajdhani and DRP school and what Chargesheet number 1 says

Nupur J Sharma -
The Delhi Police and the Special Cell have filed numerous chargesheets in the Delhi riots that pertain to several different incidents of violence that led to carnage and destruction over a period of the two days.
Read more
News Reports

Tavleen Singh comes out to defend her son Aatish Taseer for spewing venom on Amit Shah, lies through her teeth

OpIndia Staff -
Aatish Taseer still outraged about his OCI status revocation, uses vile, abusive words for India's Home Minister.
Read more

Live Updates

93-year-old former Pope Benedict seriously ill

OpIndia Staff -
Pope Benedict XVI served as head of the Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 2005. He resigned from Papacy in 2013.
Read more

PM Modi greets the nation on Sanskrit Day

OpIndia Staff -
World Sanskrit Day celebrates one of the most ancient languages of the world. It falls on the full moon day of the month of Shravan as per Hindu calendar.
Read more

Yogi Adityanath to reach Ayodhya to review preparations for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi will be carrying out the Bhoomi Pujan for Bhavya Ram Mandir on 5th August 2020.
Read more

Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, gets admitted to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed mild symptoms of coronavirus. After that he got himself tested.
Read more
More updates

Connect with us

238,648FansLike
420,530FollowersFollow
288,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com