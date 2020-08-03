Monday, August 3, 2020
Updated:

After Congress claimed Lord Ram didn’t exist, Kamal Nath prepares to host Hanuman Chalisa recital, Digvijay Singh credits Rajiv Gandhi for Ram Mandir

This sudden shift in Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath's stance is definitely overwhelming but speaks volumes about Congress' hypocrisy, considering they were the ones who had refused to even acknowledge the mere existence of Lord Ram.

Digvijaya Singh-Kamal Nath
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, Congress senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh claimed that the foundation stone of the Lord Ram’s Temple in Ayodhya has already been laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“Foundation stone has already been laid, Rajiv Gandhi ji did it,” Singh told reporters.

Digvijaya Singh was responding to his colleague, Kamal Nath’s statement that the former prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi wanted Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

On Saturday, Kamal Nath had welcomed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Despite knowing that his statement would irk his party’s core vote bank, Kamal Nath posted a video message wherein he was seen welcoming the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The video message was shared by the official Congress handle of Madhya Pradesh as well.

Kamal Nath has also gone a step ahead and declared that the Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit would hold a “Hanuman Chalisa” recital program at his residence in Bhopal on August 4 (Tuesday), a day before the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Congress denied the very existence of Lord Ram

This sudden shift in Congress’ stance is definitely overwhelming but speaks volumes about their hypocrisy, considering they were the ones who had refused to even acknowledge the very existence of Lord Ram. The sudden exuberance being now displayed by the Congress bigwigs over the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya clearly goes on to indicate that either the party’s senior members have forgotten history or are assuming that the public has forgotten it.

It may be appropriate for the party’s senior members to recall that it was the Congress-led Central government which had in September 2007, said that there is no historical proof of Lord Ram’s existence. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Congress government had then said: “Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas admittedly form an important part of ancient Indian literature, but these cannot be said to be historical records to incontrovertibly prove the existence of the characters and occurrences of events depicted therein.”

Digvijaya Singh had condemned the Babri Masjid demoition

In fact, Digvijaya Singh himself had in 2014, condemned the demolition of the Babri Masjid saying that it had “unleashed the Polarisation in Indian Politics.” He had batted for punishing the people behind the demolition, despite knowing that the Babri Masjid had been constructed after demolishing a Hindu temple at the site.

Congress leaders, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh should at this point also reminisce how it was their colleague, Kapil Sibal who had fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board, opposing the building of a magnificent Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Not only this but how Sibal had also employed dilatory tactics and asked the apex court to delay the decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till 2019 elections. It was not only Congress but its entire ecosystem that rooted against the construction of Ram Mandir. 

However, now that the far-fetched dreams of millions of Hindus are actually turning into reality with the construction of the Bhavya Ram Mandir to commence soon, it would only be wise for these Congress leaders to switch their stance and speak in favour of the Ram Mandir Nirman.

