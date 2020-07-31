Days ahead of the much-awaited Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath drew the ire of Islamists online for applauding the construction of the temple.

Taking it to the social media websites such as Facebook and Twitter, Kamal Nath posted a video message wherein he was seen welcoming the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “I welcome the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Countrymen had expected and yearned for this. Construction of Ram temple is being done with the consent of every Indian. Such a thing is possible only in India,” Kamal Nath said.

The video message was shared by the official Congress handle of Madhya Pradesh as well.

However, a Congress leader’s approval for the construction of the Ram Mandir did not sit well with the Islamists, who criticised the former MP chief minister and the Congress party for betraying them by extending his support for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

One Twitter user who went by the name N H Khan appeared particularly perturbed by Kamal Nath’s support for Ram Temple that he called the ex Madhya Pradesh chief minister “shameless” for flip-flopping on the issue.

Twitter user’s critical remarks for Kamal Nath

Another Twitter user, who was dismayed by Kamal Nath’s claim that every Indian longed for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said that 20 crore Muslims and some “good Hindus” still consider the Ram Janmabhoomi as Babri Masjid and will continue to do so. The Twitter user advised Kamal Nath that his pandering to Hindus won’t help him in getting their votes and to not come begging for Muslim votes in the future.

Twitter user expressing disapproval to Kamal Nath’s tweet welcoming the construction of Ram Temple

One Islamist, who was upset with Kamal Nath’s endorsement for the Ram Mandir cursed him that he will soon pay for his sins.

Another Islamist smarting the heartburn caused by Kamal Nath’s tweet advised the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister to join the BJP just like Jyotiraditya Scindia did in the past. “Have some shame Kamal Nath ji, don’t indulge in unsecular politics and stay away from such issues,” he tweeted.

Disheartened by Kamal Nath’s support for Ram Temple, an Islamist who rues the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, likened the Congress party to snakes, saying that the party lured them into voting and later betrayed them by following the same policies as the BJP.

One Twitter user declared that the construction of Ram Temple is happening due to the BJP’s government along with the compromised judicial system. “We do not support the construction of the Ram Temple. Don’t flip flop for the sake of attracting Hindu voters,” he tweeted.

Bhumi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan of Shri Ram Mandir on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees. However, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not yet confirmed his visit.

Reportedly, an estimated 100-150 guests will be allowed at the said event. The foundation laying ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of the grand temple that is expected to take about 3 years to complete. Kameshwar Chaupal who serves as a trustee of the Ram Temple Trust informed that they are expecting the Prime Minister’s arrival in the temple town of August 5. He added that all government standard operating procedures (SOPs) with respect to safety against coronavirus will be ensured during the Bhumi Pujan.