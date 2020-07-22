In September 2007, the Central government run by Congress-led UPA1 had said that there is no historical proof of Lord Ram’s existence.

No historical proof of Ram

In 2007, an affidavit filed by the Congress-led government read “Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas admittedly form an important part of ancient Indian literature, but these cannot be said to be historical records to incontrovertibly prove the existence of the characters and occurrences of events depicted therein.” The affidavit was filed to register the UPA government’s opposition to the demand to scrap the Setusamudram project as it would damage the Ram Setu.

Did you know Rahul Gandhi’s close aide and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case for the Sunni Waqf Board opposing the building of a magnificent Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. And that he also employed dilatory tactics and asked the apex court to delay the decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till 2019 elections.

While Sibal may claim he is fighting against the construction of grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya in his ‘personal capacity’ only those with IQ lower than that of Rahul Gandhi would actually believe that. Another eminent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had earlier claimed that no ‘good Hindu’ would want a Ram Mandir at Babri site. Tharoor urged that one should have the Ram Mandir in one’s heart. Tharoor, ironically, wrote a book titled ‘Why I am a Hindu’. Perhaps the book was rhetorical rather than introspective.

In November 2018, months ahead of 2019 general elections, Congress leader CP Joshi had proclaimed that only a Congress Prime Minister will build a Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

CP Joshi on Ram Mandir in November 2018

Just ahead of 2019 elections, after years of denying the very existence of Lord Ram, Congress went into an overdrive in a bid to consolidate Hindu votes. Congress had suddenly promised Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, that too under a Congress government headed by a Congress PM. Rahul Gandhi’s posters where he was made to look like Lord Ram had appeared.

Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram

The party went from denying existence of Lord Ram to portraying their PM candidate as Lord Ram (which by their own logic would not exist).

Rahul Gandhi when he realises Congress’ logic

Moving on.

It was not only Congress but its entire ecosystem that rooted against the construction of Ram Mandir. Remember how there were numerous op-eds where the self-proclaimed intellectuals who claim they speak truth to the power would write that BJP will never fulfil its promise of Ram Mandir. ‘It will run out of promises to make’ if it actually builds the temple, they’d say.

But guess what.

It is the BJP-led government which will ensure the construction of Ram Mandir. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be present when foundation of the grand temple will be laid in a few days’ time. In less than a year after the Supreme Court gave a unanimous decision in favour of Ram Mandir.

The moment crores of Hindus have waited for is here. Lord Ram is finally coming home.

And what is Congress doing? Oh it is busy being upset that Ram Temple is being constructed at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Jai Shri Ram.