BJP MLA demands probe against the 'therapist' of Sushant Singh Rajput

In a recent development, Ashish Shelar, BJP MLA from Maharashtra, has reportedly sought action against the psychotherapist of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for breaking the ‘confidentiality clause’, sharing his mental health details in the public domain and demanded a probe into alleged financial irregularities.

BJP MLA demands probe into alleged financial misconduct

As per the report, Ashish Shelar, who is an advocate by profession, has asked the law enforcement authorities to acquire the CCTV footage of the clinic of psychotherapist Susan Walker Moffat, verify the list of her clients and check her financial records to figure out whether she is a part of a money-laundering racket.

He asked the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department to scrutinise her financial records for ‘anomalies which could indicate money laundering’.

In his complaint to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Joint Director (CBI), Joint Director (ED), Chief Commissioner (Income Tax), and Mumbai Police, the BJP MLA accused the therapist of misconduct and trying to influence the police investigation. “Her actions seem prima facie in violation of the Mental Health Act 2017 and her India residency visa conditions,” he was quoted as saying.

Practicing without valid licence is illegal, says Ashish Shelar

The advocate asked whether someone encouraged the therapist to violate the confidentiality clause and demanded that she should be interrogated in Mumbai. Shelar urged the agencies to take action against her for violating Section 23 (2) of the mental Health Act.

He added that the treatment of Sushant Singh Rajput by a foreign citizen, without a valid Indian licence, is illegal. Shelar demanded verification of her client list to identify politicians or filmstars who might have been in contact with her.

Therapist breached confidentiality clause during an interview about Sushant Singh Rajput

Barkha Dutt on 1st August posted an interview with Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, Susan Walker Moffat, which prompted netizens to raise serious questions. While Moffat, who is a practising Clinical Psychologist/Psychotherapist and Hypnotherapist, claimed that Sushant had Bipolar disorder, serious questions are being raised on her breaking client confidentiality. In her statement, Moffat claimed that it was her “duty” to go public.

Further, in a bid to give clean chit to Rhea, Susan Walker said how Rhea was nothing but strong support to Sushant. Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend is currently under investigation over her alleged involvement in Rajput’s death. She is now reportedly untraceable and gone into hiding.