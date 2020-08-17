Journalist Tavleen Singh sues Twitter user Shashank Singh alias PokerShash over satirical tweet

Even as the left-liberal establishment is crying hoarse over the alleged suppression of freedom of speech after the Supreme Court of India held prominent lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, one of liberal lodestar, Tavleen Singh has filed a civil lawsuit against a Twitter user Shashank Singh alias @pokershash for lampooning her on the microblogging website.



Just got to know that there is a Civil Suit in Patiala House Court by “Tavleen Singh” on “POKERSHASH”. 3 hearings already missed as accused was not notified. Reason of this civil suit is a satire tweet which is in pic 2. pic.twitter.com/PKHzmmylVg — Facts (@BefittingFacts) August 16, 2020

According to Twitter account @BefittingFacts, Singh had filed a lawsuit against @pokershash for a satirical tweet in which he jocularly alleged that Tavleen had a meeting with others to defend controversial hate-speech peddler Sharjeel Imam.

”Sources of NDTV told me that there was a meeting between @zafarsareshwala, @tavleen_singh and @Altnews to defend Sharjeel Imam. In which they have decided that Imam was not saying ‘Assam ko India se kaat denge’ but he was saying ‘Aaj sham ko nadia se paar dekhenge’,” the Twitter user had manifested posted in a lighter vein to mock the support Imam had been receiving from several personalities. The Twitter user @pokerhash has been suspended by Twitter.

Tavleen Singh had claimed Shaheen Bagh squatters did not chant pro-Pakistan slogans

The tweet that had riled up Tavleen Singh was in response to her tweet, exonerating the Shaheen Bagh squatters of indulging in shouting pro-Pakistan slogans. The protesters who had gathered at Shaheen Bagh, seemingly turning it into an enclave and disrupting the daily commutation of the Delhites, had chanted “Jinnah wali Azaadi”, a veiled call for the dismemberment of India.

Having spent the morning in Shaheen Bagh I wish to report that the BJP spokesmen are lying when they say that the slogan is ‘Jinnah wali Azaadi’. Proof is in the video I uploaded earlier. — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) January 23, 2020

Tavleen had defended the ruffians, claiming the BJP spokesperson lied about the pro-Pakistani slogans chanted by the gathered protesters. Ms Singh’s denial came even as videos of the Shaheen Bagh protesters seeking for “Jinnah wali Azaadi” went viral on the Internet.

In the video, the individual on the stage can be chanting Azadi slogans. “Hum ladke lenge Azadi. Nehru wali Azadi. Gandhi wali Azadi. Bhagat wali Azadi. Ashfaq wali Azadi. Jinnah wali Azadi. Dilli wali Azadi….”.

Tavleen Singh had threatened of legal action against the Twitter user

However, the satirical post by @pokerhash drove Tavleen up the wall and soon after his tweet, Ms Singh issued a stern warning to the Twitter user, asking him to remove the tweet forthwith or risk facing legal consequences.

How dare you. Withdraw your outrageous charge against me or I will sue you. I don’t need certificates and patriotism from creeps like you but now that you have charged me publicly with treason you have gone too far. https://t.co/wfXFeqtte1 — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) January 25, 2020

Responding to the Twitter post which has now been deleted, Tavleen blasted out, “How dare you. Withdraw your outrageous charge against me or I will sue you. I don’t need certificates and patriotism from creeps like you but now that you have charged me publicly with treason you have gone too far.”

After Tavleen threatened the Twitter user to remove the tweet, she had reportedly approached the Patiala House Court to file a case against @pokershash for his tweet against the author-writer.

While liberals go into an overdrive mode, defending one of them when they are subjected to legal consequences and passionately champion the cause of freedom of speech to lend credence to their assertions, their record is woefully bad when it comes to defending the freedom of speech of those whose views are at variance with them.

The liberal ecosystem demands loyalty. Therefore, it is perfectly kosher to bring about legal action against those who do not conform with their worldview and those who dare mocking them. It is this through this false sense of entitlement that lies from a prominent lawyer against the Supreme Court is labelled as vendetta while legal threats and action against a Twitter user for his satirically mordant post on the liberals is hailed as exercising the recourse offered by the constitution.

The snowflake liberals, who wax eloquence on the need to observe absolute freedom of speech and hold forth on fostering a culture of tolerance in the country, have a very shallow and blinkered understanding of these ideals, as evident from Tavleen’s recourse to legal action against a Twitter user for his patently satirical post.