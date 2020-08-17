Monday, August 17, 2020
Home Social Media Journalist Tavleen Singh sues Twitter user Shashank Singh alias PokerShash over satirical tweet
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Journalist Tavleen Singh sues Twitter user Shashank Singh alias PokerShash over satirical tweet

The liberal ecosystem demands loyalty. Therefore, it is perfectly kosher to bring about legal action against those who do not conform with their worldview and those who dare mocking them.

OpIndia Staff
Tavleen Singh initiates legal action against twitter user for his sarcastic post against the author-writer
Tavleen Singh
982

Even as the left-liberal establishment is crying hoarse over the alleged suppression of freedom of speech after the Supreme Court of India held prominent lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, one of liberal lodestar, Tavleen Singh has filed a civil lawsuit against a Twitter user Shashank Singh alias @pokershash for lampooning her on the microblogging website.

According to Twitter account @BefittingFacts, Singh had filed a lawsuit against @pokershash for a satirical tweet in which he jocularly alleged that Tavleen had a meeting with others to defend controversial hate-speech peddler Sharjeel Imam.

”Sources of NDTV told me that there was a meeting between @zafarsareshwala, @tavleen_singh and @Altnews to defend Sharjeel Imam. In which they have decided that Imam was not saying ‘Assam ko India se kaat denge’ but he was saying ‘Aaj sham ko nadia se paar dekhenge’,” the Twitter user had manifested posted in a lighter vein to mock the support Imam had been receiving from several personalities. The Twitter user @pokerhash has been suspended by Twitter.

Tavleen Singh had claimed Shaheen Bagh squatters did not chant pro-Pakistan slogans

The tweet that had riled up Tavleen Singh was in response to her tweet, exonerating the Shaheen Bagh squatters of indulging in shouting pro-Pakistan slogans. The protesters who had gathered at Shaheen Bagh, seemingly turning it into an enclave and disrupting the daily commutation of the Delhites, had chanted “Jinnah wali Azaadi”, a veiled call for the dismemberment of India.

- Advertisement -

Tavleen had defended the ruffians, claiming the BJP spokesperson lied about the pro-Pakistani slogans chanted by the gathered protesters. Ms Singh’s denial came even as videos of the Shaheen Bagh protesters seeking for “Jinnah wali Azaadi” went viral on the Internet.

In the video, the individual on the stage can be chanting Azadi slogans. “Hum ladke lenge Azadi. Nehru wali Azadi. Gandhi wali Azadi. Bhagat wali Azadi. Ashfaq wali Azadi. Jinnah wali Azadi. Dilli wali Azadi….”.

Tavleen Singh had threatened of legal action against the Twitter user

However, the satirical post by @pokerhash drove Tavleen up the wall and soon after his tweet, Ms Singh issued a stern warning to the Twitter user, asking him to remove the tweet forthwith or risk facing legal consequences.

Responding to the Twitter post which has now been deleted, Tavleen blasted out, “How dare you. Withdraw your outrageous charge against me or I will sue you. I don’t need certificates and patriotism from creeps like you but now that you have charged me publicly with treason you have gone too far.”

After Tavleen threatened the Twitter user to remove the tweet, she had reportedly approached the Patiala House Court to file a case against @pokershash for his tweet against the author-writer.

While liberals go into an overdrive mode, defending one of them when they are subjected to legal consequences and passionately champion the cause of freedom of speech to lend credence to their assertions, their record is woefully bad when it comes to defending the freedom of speech of those whose views are at variance with them.

The liberal ecosystem demands loyalty. Therefore, it is perfectly kosher to bring about legal action against those who do not conform with their worldview and those who dare mocking them. It is this through this false sense of entitlement that lies from a prominent lawyer against the Supreme Court is labelled as vendetta while legal threats and action against a Twitter user for his satirically mordant post on the liberals is hailed as exercising the recourse offered by the constitution.

The snowflake liberals, who wax eloquence on the need to observe absolute freedom of speech and hold forth on fostering a culture of tolerance in the country, have a very shallow and blinkered understanding of these ideals, as evident from Tavleen’s recourse to legal action against a Twitter user for his patently satirical post.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspokershash twitter, tavleen singh pokershash
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more

After Rahul Gandhi attacks Facebook India’s Ankhi Das, she receives threat to life, police complaint filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South & Central Asia at Facebook today filed a complaint at Delhi Police's cyber cell unit over violent life threats she has been receiving after her personal details were disclosed online.

Journalist Tavleen Singh sues Twitter user Shashank Singh alias PokerShash over satirical tweet

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Tavleen Singh filed a civil lawsuit against @pokershash in Patiala House Court for his sardonic tweet against the author-writer

The Hindu spreads misleading information about PM CARES RTI, trolls use it further to insinuate ‘scam’: Here is the truth

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu recently published a report claiming that the PM CARES Fund had refused to divulge information in response to an RTI.

Malaysia: India returnee Nezar Mohamed imprisoned for 5 months for breaching home-quarantine as a deadly strain of coronavirus ‘D614G’ detected

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Upon arrival in Malaysia, Nezar Mohamed Sabur Batca had tested negative in initial screening for coronavirus. However, he later tested positive.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Bahrain: Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral, Islamists hail and celebrate on social media

OpIndia Staff -
A video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a store has gone viral on social media.
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan draws ire for meeting Turkish First Lady amid reports of Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who is in Turkey for the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha on Sunday met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine Ergogan.
Read more
Entertainment

NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Read more
Live Updates

Delhi: Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali today joined the BJP in presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju.
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Is “Raam” with the photo of Lord Ram printed on it is the world’s most expensive currency

OpIndia Staff -
As Raam is not a legal tender issued by a sovereign state or a central bank, it is not a regular currency, it is actually a bearer bond
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Kerala’s publicity curve flattens: “Rockstar” Health Minister predicts 10,000 – 20,000 coronavirus cases per day

Abhishek Banerjee -
As of now, Kerala has a little over 44,000 total cases. Just behind Madhya Pradesh which has 45,000 cases. Yes, after all that amazing publicity, Kerala ended up running even with Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
Politics

‘Remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra when he visited Konark Temple,’ BJD MP warns Odisha TV

OpIndia Staff -
BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty has warned Odisha TV and asked them to remember what happened to Abhijit Iyer Mitra.
Read more
News Reports

ISKCON requests action against Assam based artist Akram Hussain for depicting Lord Krishna with bikini-clad women, minister responds

OpIndia Staff -
Akram Hussain displayed his Krishna's painting along with another which dishonoured the National Flag in 2015
Read more
News Reports

After Rahul Gandhi attacks Facebook India’s Ankhi Das, she receives threat to life, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
Ankhi Das, Director, Public Policy, India, South & Central Asia at Facebook today filed a complaint at Delhi Police's cyber cell unit over violent life threats she has been receiving after her personal details were disclosed online.
Read more
Social Media

Journalist Tavleen Singh sues Twitter user Shashank Singh alias PokerShash over satirical tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Tavleen Singh filed a civil lawsuit against @pokershash in Patiala House Court for his sardonic tweet against the author-writer
Read more
Fact-Check

The Hindu spreads misleading information about PM CARES RTI, trolls use it further to insinuate ‘scam’: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindu recently published a report claiming that the PM CARES Fund had refused to divulge information in response to an RTI.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Actress Saba Qamar and co-star booked for shooting a song at Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore

OpIndia Staff -
Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed have been booked for shooting a song at Wazir Khan Mosque in Pakistan's Lahore.
Read more
News Reports

Facebook rubbishes charges of being pro-BJP, claims they ‘penalise’ everyone irrespective of political affiliation

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook today has refuted the allegations that it is pro-BJP and claimed that they prohibit 'hate speech' and content that 'incites violence' irrespective of party affiliation.
Read more
News Reports

Malaysia: India returnee Nezar Mohamed imprisoned for 5 months for breaching home-quarantine as a deadly strain of coronavirus ‘D614G’ detected

OpIndia Staff -
Upon arrival in Malaysia, Nezar Mohamed Sabur Batca had tested negative in initial screening for coronavirus. However, he later tested positive.
Read more
News Reports

Xinjiang: China razes Uyghur mosque, builds public toilet on the site

OpIndia Staff -
China builds public toilet on the site of a razed mosque in Xinjiang province.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,925FansLike
432,216FollowersFollow
304,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com