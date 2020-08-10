Security has been increased across India, especially in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Independence Day, keeping in mind the threat perception just days after the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. As per reports, the intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on Islamist organisations like Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Central investigative agencies have issued direction to be alert ahead of festivals like Janamashtami and Independence Day.

Last week, four members PFI, SDPI and one madarsa ‘teacher’ were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for spreading hate on social media on the day of Bhoomi Pujan and to spread communal and religious tension. Some Islamists had reportedly tried to create communal tension on the day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

In wake of that, to maintain peace during Janamashtami and Independence Day, strict surveillance is being carried out. Police has especially increased is vigil on social media posts. In fact, ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) has been keeping a tab on PFI and such organisations after the anti-CAA protests which went violent. In the December 2019 anti-CAA protests which turned violent, the police had arrested over 100 PFI members in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan agencies had warned of terror attack since it also coincided with first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370. The intelligence agency had released a detailed advisory after which the security in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Ayodhya had been increased.