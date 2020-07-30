Thursday, July 30, 2020
Agencies warn of terrorist attacks on 5th and 15th August, Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi also considered a possible target

Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the dates, the security agencies are to remain on high alert to avoid any incident. The concerned departments and officials have been ordered to stay vigilant and coordinate with each other as per the standard operating procedures.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi may be on terrorists' target, alert issued
Shri Ram Mandir under threat of terrorist attack, security agencies on high alert (Image: Swarajya)
Taliban terrorists had planned to target the public in Jammu and Kashmir in May, but the plans were thwarted. As per the latest reports, they are now planning attacks on the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 on 5th August. The Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan is also taking place on the same day.

ANI has reported that Intelligence agencies have compiled multiple information received in the last few weeks and concluded that they are not only planning attacks on 5th August but also on the 15th August, Independence Day.

Pakistan trained terrorists may enter from J&K and Nepal

The intelligence agency has released a detailed advisory after which the security in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Ayodhya has been increased. An advisory in May 2020 mentioned that around 20 Taliban terrorists, trained by Pakistan Army commandos in a location in Jalalabad, may undertake an attack in Jammu and Kashmir after Eid-ul-Fitr. However, they failed in their mission due to the alertness of the security forces. During that time, a major terror attack was also averted in Pulwama after police received credible information of explosive-laden car.

The input, as per the ANI report, said that Pakistan Army would help the around 25 terrorists to enter Indian territory through the International border (Line of Control) along with Jammu and Kashmir. There is a possibility that five or six terrorists may enter via Nepal border. The security agencies said that the attacks might take place on August 5th in the light of the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and on 15th August. The agencies added that an attack on the occasion of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan could not be ruled out.

Abrogation of Article 370 and the formation of UTs

Security agencies are often on high alert of sensitive dates like Independence day and Republic Day. Last year, on 5th August, the Indian government revoked Article 370 and split the state of Jammu and Kashmir in two union territories named Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Since then, both the UTs are on high alert to avoid any incidents. As per the reports, since the abrogation, there has been a fall of 40% in the number of youth picking up arms in the valley. This year, the government started to give domicile certificates to long-time residents of the valley. More than 25,000 beneficiaries got the domicile certificate in recent months that miffed many political parties in the country.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan is going to take place on 5th August in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prominent leaders from Ram Mandir movement and saints, will participate in the ceremony. The Supreme Court verdict on November 9 last year had ended a decades-old legal dispute over the structure, allowing the Hindus to finally claim the birthplace of Lord Ram and build a Mandir on one of Hinduism’s most sacred sites.

