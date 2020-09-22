Days after the National Investigative Agency (NIA) nabbed 9 Islamic terrorists linked to Pakistan-sponsored Al Qaeda from West Bengal and Kerala, several shocking revelations have come to light.

Citing NIA sources, ABP Ananda reported that the terrorists had travelled to Karnataka and Kerala as migrant workers in 2019 where they came in contact with Al-Qaeda handlers. Besides, three terrorists had also travelled to Delhi to work as migrant labourers.

The NIA investigators have informed that during December last year, at least 6 of the Al-Qaeda terrorists were stationed in Murshidabad. They had participated in Anti-CAA violence and mobilised masses to hit the streets. The central investigative agency has also recovered laptops from the terrorists that contained inciteful videos to brainwash the youth.

Al-Qaeda terrorist shared pro-Pak posts, explosives recovered

The National Investigative Agency has informed that one of the terrorists, namely Leu Yean Ahmed had shared pro-Pakistan posts on his Facebook timeline. He had also lamented the killing of Iranian major General, Qasem Soleimani, at the hands of the US forces. The central investigative agency has also recovered chocolate bombs from the accused who were conspiring to manufacture Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Terrorists had a ‘secret’ meeting prior to their arrest

It has also come to light that the apprehended terrorists had organised a secret meeting before they were nabbed by the NIA. The said meeting took place at the residence of fellow Al-Qaeda terrorist, Al-Mamun Kamal and lasted for 1.5-2 hours. The Central investigative agency is yet to ascertain the objective of the meeting and the number of times such meetings have been held in the past. The NIA had tracked their GPS locations and closed in on the area. Even though the meeting was concluded by then, the investigative officials were able to hunt them down using their GPS location.

NIA launches manhunt for absconding terrorist

The NIA has also launched a man-hunt to nab one Mamu Ansari. He had been on the run from the law enforcement authorities. On Monday, raids were conducted at several locations, including the residence of his relatives. The terrorists were escorted to the National Capital on Monday and will be produced before the Patiala High Court today. As per international protocols, not more than two terrorists connected to a globally banned extremist group can be taken together. Hence, the apprehended terrorists were brought to Delhi in separate flights. The NIA has sought 14 days custody of the Al-Qaeda terrorists before the Court.

NIA nabs 9 Al-Qaeda terrorists

The National Investigation Agency had arrested nine terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda from Murshidabad in West Bengal and from Ernakulam in Kerala on Friday. The officials also seized some digital devices and documents. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas, Mosaraf Hossein, Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal, Atitur Rehman. Al Qaeda was founded in the 1980s by Osama Bin Laden and is an Islamic terrorist organisation that has been responsible for carrying out several terrorist attacks all around the world.