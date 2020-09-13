Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital. He was also admitted to the hospital on August 18 for post-coronavirus care.

According to the reports, the Union Home Minister admitted to AIIMS on Saturday night, at around 11 PM, after he developed some breathing issues.

The 55-year-old Shah had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and was admitted to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon. On 14 August, he was discharged and was in home isolation for a few days.

Weeks later, he was again admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of “fatigue and body ache”. He was discharged from the hospital after thirteen days in the hospital on August 31 after the doctors said the Home Minister had “recovered”.