Home Minister Amit Shah has made a recovery at AIIMS, New Delhi and is likely to be released shortly. He was admitted to the hospital for post-COVID care after he recovered from the Wuhan Coronavirus. The hospital made a statement to that effect on Saturday.

Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on the 18th of August. The team of doctors who are monitoring Amit Shah was led by Dr Randeep Guleria. Twelve days after testing positive the Home Minister had on August 14, tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus. He had taken to Twitter to confirm that he had tested negative for the pathogen.