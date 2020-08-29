Saturday, August 29, 2020

Trending now

Latest News

News Reports

Kanpur Love Jihad case: Hindu girl’s family claims Asif trapped, used ‘black magic’ to forcefully convert and marry her

OpIndia Staff -
In another case of 'love jihad' in Kanpur, a Hindu girl Muskaan was allegedly brainwashed using 'black magic'
Read more
Entertainment

‘leg fractured, needle marks on neck, this is murder’: Staff of Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was taken

Dibakar Dutta -
The hospital worker informed that a hindlimb of the Sushant Singh Rajput was fractured. "His leg was twisted from the time we first saw the body," the man revealed.
Read more
News Reports

‘Some Indians can’t take pride in their own products’, Industry Minister Piyush Goyal after Shashi Tharoor mocked him for promoting Kolhapuri footwear industry

OpIndia Staff -
Piyuh Goyal said that Kolhapuri chappals were popular in USA during hippie generation, and they have great export potential
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh HC refuses to dismiss criminal proceedings against man accused of offering money for religious conversion

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Dohar had alleged that George Mangalapilly had offered him money for religious conversion to Christianity
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Amit Shah has recovered, likely to be discharged soon: AIIMS, New Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah has made a recovery at AIIMS, New Delhi and is likely to be released shortly. He was admitted to the hospital for post-COVID care after he recovered from the Wuhan Coronavirus. The hospital made a statement to that effect on Saturday.

Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on the 18th of August. The team of doctors who are monitoring Amit Shah was led by Dr Randeep Guleria. Twelve days after testing positive the Home Minister had on August 14, tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus. He had taken to Twitter to confirm that he had tested negative for the pathogen.

More Live Updates

0.29 per cent of Coronavirus patients on ventilators, reveals Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

OpIndia Staff -
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Saturday.
Read more

Amit Shah has recovered, likely to be discharged soon: AIIMS, New Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah has made a recovery at AIIMS, New Delhi and is likely to be released shortly.
Read more

Relatives of Suresh Raina attacked in Pathankot, uncle dies, aunt in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Raina will miss IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.
Read more

WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty leads to two drug suppliers, detained and questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau

OpIndia Staff -
NCB detains the two men used to sale dried flower of the marijuana plant to actors and artists in Mumbai film industry
Read more

Sudarshan News chief editor says they have not received Delhi HC order staying ‘UPSC Jihad’ program, will be aired as per schedule

OpIndia Staff -
Stay order on 'UPSC Jihad' by Sudarshan News was passed in absence of the channel, the channel says they have not got the order
Read more
Load more

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com