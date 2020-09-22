Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

While news agency ANI gets attacked time and again, mostly by propagandists who rush to accuse it of being a 'propaganda' outlet, they usually give another news agency, PTI, a free pass for misquoting leaders like PM Modi and even sharing fake images.

OpIndia Staff
Smita Prakash slams netizens who claimed ANI interviewed same person for demonetisation and farm bills
Smita Prakash(L), fake tweet being circulated(R)
439

Social Media is awash with a viral claim that news agency ANI interviewed the same person for the recently passed farm bills and the demonetisation that the Modi government had ordered in 2016. Photos of two similar-looking man were shared by the national social media co-ordinator of Congress Vinay Kumar Dokania to allege that ANI sought views from the same man who lauded demonetisation in 2016 for the recently passed farm bills.

INC social media co-ordinator shares a fake tweet of a farmer resembling a man ANI interviewed in 2016

A tweet posted by Vinay Kumar Dokania, National co-ordinator of the social media for the Indian National Congress, instantly went viral in which he has alleged that a farmer who was recently interviewed by ANI had earlier worked with the news agency in 2016 for praising PM Modi after he announced demonetisation and Digital India initiative.

Fake tweet by INC social media co-ordinator

The claim was vigorously denied by Smita Prakash, the Editor-in-chief of ANI, who claimed that the pictures belonged to two different individuals and that Dokania was lying.

However, the tweet’s reach was amplified when Abhishek Dutt, the Vice President of Delhi Congress quoted Dokania’s tweet, asking Smita Prakash if what the tweet asserted was true. The ANI Editor-in-chief responded that his colleague started the controversy with his fake tweet and his tweet amplified the fake tweet.

- Advertisement -

Dutt shot back that he will get it removed as soon as possible if the tweet was fake. However, despite explicit clarification from Smita Prakash, the tweet has not been removed at the time of writing this article. Instead, the tweet has been widely shared on Twitter by ANI detractors, accusing the channel of planting respondents.

Smita vigorously refutes allegations of ANI planting respondents to show the government in a good light

As the tweet started doing the rounds on the microblogging website, users also raised questions over the journalistic ethics followed by ANI. One of the Twitter user, Vaibhav Vishal, went so far as to claim that the farmer did not appear like a farmer because he was wearing a brand new scarf, vest and all. Vishal suggested Smita question her team because the man did not jibe with his perceived image of a rural farmer.

However, Smita took a jibe at the Twitter user, apologising that a man did not fit his image of a starving emaciated farmer.

But the rap on the knuckles did not deter Vishal from brazening out his stand. Sharing the images of farmers interviewed by the ANI, Vishal pontificated that ANI should introspect as the farmers donning new kurtas and super white vests give an appearance of fabrication.

A war of words erupted after the fake tweet was shared by a veteran Army officer who sought an explanation or rebuttal from Smita Prakash about the fake allegations. A Twitter user responded to the tweet alleging that ANI is doing all it can for its masters but was caught red-handed. Mr Thapar replied saying that he could not understand how could people appear on TV debates as “a guest, sanctimonious, holier than thou, preach ethics and call out people for their duplicity”.

Taking cognisance of this oblique remark, Smita Prakash slammed the veteran officer, calling him a “copy paste artiste” who could not distinguish fact from fiction and accuse others without verification. Mr Thapar expressed his gratitude for the clarification issued by Ms Prakash but questioned her for her angst.

Smita responded, “Yes. You called me ‘sanctimonious’ and other such things in your tweet. I can give it back just as good as I get. Since you apparently wore a uniform you should appreciate an adversary who will not be bullied.”

However, Brig Sandy Thapar replied with another tweet, stating that his comment was on the general of state of affairs in the media and why did Smita Prakash took an “udta teer’. Mr Thapar further added that one should not take him for gullible fools who cannot make out affiliations/loyalties. He also said that channels being biased is acceptable but news agencies taking sides is “despicable”.

To this tweet, Smita sharply retorted, noting that his affiliations are crystal clear by reading his timeline and that she could very well discern that his disparaging remark was directed at her.

ANI gets attacked while news agency PTI gets free pass

While news agency ANI gets attacked time and again, mostly by propagandists who rush to accuse it of being a ‘propaganda’ outlet, they usually give another news agency, PTI, a free pass for misquoting leaders like PM Modi and even sharing fake images.

In August this year, PTI was found misquoting PM Modi on absolute number of coronavirus cases in India. Prior to that, in June, PTI interviewed Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong wherein he blamed India for the clash between the two countries at Galwan Valley. PTI received flak over the fact that its journalist did not bother to counter-question the Chinese ambassador on his dubious claims. People had also pointed out that the ‘interview’ came across as a press release by the Chinese Communist Party rather than a genuine interview.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsani used same image of demonetisation as farmer, ani editor smita prakash
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Congress social media co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania in a tweet alleged that a farmer interviewed by ANI over farm bills was the same man who praised demonetisation and Digital India in 2016
Read more

‘Secular’ anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp conversations revealed that the Delhi riots were organised and facilitated through provocation and active mobilisation of the masses.

‘Remember Kamlesh Tiwari? The same will happen to you’: Asst Stores Officer Shakeel Ahmad threatens UP Minister Rajeshwar Singh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per police, a case has been filed against Shakeel Ahmed under Sections 504, 506, and 507 of IPC. Once the police finish investigation, they will arrest Ahmed as per law.

For AltNews, Muslims cease to be Muslims if they do not hate Narendra Modi or the RSS

Media OpIndia Staff -
AltNews questions the religiosity of Muslims who extend their support or are associated with the BJP and the RSS

NCB summons KWAN Agency CEO. Did you know Anurag Kashyap aide and film producer Madhu Mantena co-founded KWAN as well as Phantom films

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, until now, all the big Bollywood names which have emerged in the NCB's probe have links with KWAN Agency

Recently Popular

Law

‘Whoever doesn’t want to watch the show, can go and read a novel, or turn off the TV’: Justice Chandrachud on Sudarshan News ‘UPSC...

OpIndia Staff -
"Read a novel, or turn off the TV", justice Chandrachud stated that if anyone doesn't like the content of the Sudarshan News show, they can choose not to watch it.
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal you have?’ Deepika Padukone’s name emerges in the Bollywood drug abuse probe as NCB investigation intensifies

OpIndia Staff -
In a sensational revelation, Bollywood's top actress Deepika Padukone's name has emerged in the latest drug abuse probe carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)
Read more
Law

OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord file intervention application in SC in Sudarshan News case, ‘Saffron terror’, fake news demonising Hindus find mention

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia, Indic Collective Trust and UpWord Foundation have filed an application seeking an audience with the Supreme Court in a matter of Sudarshan News and UPSC Jihad show
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood drug web has extended links internationally, money is used for narco-terrorism: NCB chief Rakesh Asthana

OpIndia Staff -
Asthana informed that NCB has knowledge about the drug abuse in Bollywood parties and that the agency is gathering more evidence.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach with a sickle to check the gender of foetus

OpIndia Staff -
Man in UP arrested after he cut open his wife's stomach, allegedly suspecting that she is going to give birth to another girl.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police made actress Payal Ghosh wait till 2 AM, did not file sexual assault complaint against Anurag Kashyap: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC declared her society a containment zone to prevent the actress from filing a complaint.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh death probe: Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 by NDPS court

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB and sent to 14-days of judicial custody on September 8, 2020.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

ANI Editor rubbishes viral claim of the same person acting as a customer during demonetisation and farmer supporting agriculture Bills

OpIndia Staff -
Congress social media co-ordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania in a tweet alleged that a farmer interviewed by ANI over farm bills was the same man who praised demonetisation and Digital India in 2016
Read more
News Reports

Election affidavit complaints: Income Tax dept sends notices to Uddhav Thackeray and son, Sharad Pawar and daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena and NCP have shrugged off the IT notice as 'routine activities'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Unavailibity of cold storage, inefficient policies blamed for loss to potato farmers in the state

OpIndia Staff -
While the State produces 11.5 million tonnes of potatoes annually, there is a storage capacity of only 7 million tonnes.
Read more
News Reports

‘Secular’ anti-CAA protesters knew their Islamist comrades were trying to incite violence but did not inform police, WhatsApp texts reveal

OpIndia Staff -
The WhatsApp conversations revealed that the Delhi riots were organised and facilitated through provocation and active mobilisation of the masses.
Read more
News Reports

CM Yogi seeks suggestion from film personalities for the proposed Film City in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
The proposed Film City is expected to be set up in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Remember Kamlesh Tiwari? The same will happen to you’: Asst Stores Officer Shakeel Ahmad threatens UP Minister Rajeshwar Singh

OpIndia Staff -
As per police, a case has been filed against Shakeel Ahmed under Sections 504, 506, and 507 of IPC. Once the police finish investigation, they will arrest Ahmed as per law.
Read more
News Reports

Reading, UK: ‘Are you Taliban?’, Sikh taxi driver attacked by four white men in apparent hate crime

OpIndia Staff -
Vaneet Singh, a Sikh Taxi Driver from Reading, has informed the Police that he was attacked by four white men on Sunday.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,570FollowersFollow
16,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com