The FIR against Kashyap was registered under sections 376 (1), 354, 341 and 342. Reportedly, Ghosh had also filed a complaint against Kashyap under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly consuming chemical substances.

Finally initiating the investigation into the alleged sexual assault case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by actress Payal Ghosh, the Mumbai Police is set to summon Kashyap, as reported by Republic TV. He is expected to be questioned by the Mumbai police in relation to the case filed by Payal Ghosh in the Versova police station last week.

The actress had also met senior police officers to demand a swift investigation in the matter. She had reportedly stated that if she would sit in a hunger strike if the police investigation is delayed.

Initial inaction by Mumbai Police

Earlier, the Mumbai police was accused of delaying action against the filmmaker. According to reports, Ghosh was made to wait in the police station till late in the night when she went to file her complaint in the police station. Not just that, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had even declared the society she lives in a containment zone, allegedly to stop her from lodging the complaint.

Ghosh’s Allegations

Ghosh has made allegations of sexual harassment against Kashyap. She had alleged that Kashyap had forced himself on her during a meeting at his house. “I went to meet him and the next day when he took me to the other room, he opened his zip and tried to force his c**k (penis) inside my vagina by opening my Salwar Kameez”, she had alleged. Kashyap allegedly told Ghosh that physical relationships between filmmakers and actresses were very common in the film industry.

