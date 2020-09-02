Wednesday, September 2, 2020
After de-platforming Delhi Riots 2020 book, 'liberals' go after another Bloomsbury India author

A few weeks back, Bloomsbury had announced that it is withdrawing a book titled 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story' due to pressures from the Islamists and left-liberal lobby.

Days after left-wing ‘activists and Islamists had bullied Bloomsbury India into withdrawing the publication of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’, a similar attempt was made by a few Islamists and left-liberals on Wednesday after they targeted one of the authors associated with the publishing house for expressing his opinion on animal cruelty.

On Wednesday, a social media user named Saira Shah Halim, who claims to be a TEDx Speaker put out a tweet claiming that vegetarianism and non-violence are not interlinked. To substantiate her claims, Saira Halim cited Nazi leaders as an example, who according to her, were noted for their love for pets and animals.

Halim claimed that Hitler, who was a vegetarian and hater of hunting, adored dogs. She went on to add that people should stop gloating over the supreme leader over their love for animals. “Nazis need to be called out,” said the social media user.

The tweet by Halim invoking vegetarianism, nazis and their love for animals was an indirect reference to the recently shared videos of Prime Minister Modi, where he was seen spending time with peacocks and feeding them at his residence.

Responding to Halim’s post, Author Alpesh Patel posed a witty reply, asking her to share the correct procedure for chopping a goat.

Goats are slaughtered as part of ‘sacrifice’ on Bakri Eid.

Following Alpesh Patel’s post, Saira Shah Halim tried to bully him by dragging Bloomsbury into the controversy instead of responding to him peacefully. Tagging Bloomsbury, Saira asked the publishing house whether Alphesh was an author with them.

Soon, others descended on her timeline to further threaten the author Alpesh Patel for expressing his views. Another user attacked Alpesh Patel, called him a bigot and accused Bloomsbury of having employed author who is ‘bigots of the highest quality’.

Another Twitter user demanded Bloomsbury to put up the stand taken by them on the issue.

These left-liberals and Islamists, taking a cue from the recent episode of intense bullying by Islamists and left-liberals which led to de-platforming a book by Bloomsbury, perhaps thought that they could once again bully the publishing house to take action against Alpesh Patel for simply asking a question to the social media user.

Bloomsbury falls prey for Islamist, left bullying, withdraws book

A few weeks back, Bloomsbury had announced that it is withdrawing a book titled ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ due to pressures from the Islamists and left-liberal lobby.

The book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ is authored by Monika Arora, Sonali Chitalkar and Prerna Malhotra. The book, which is a factual account based on investigation and interviews conducted by the authors, was to be released in September. However, pushed by left-liberals, Bloomsbury had withdrawn the book even as the authors were attending a virtual event to launch the book.

Days later, another publisher Garuda Prakashan jumped in to take the rights of the yet-to-be-released book and opened the booking platform. It is pertinent to note that the ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’’ book has been pre-ordered over 15,000 times till now.

