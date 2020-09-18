Friday, September 18, 2020
Home News Reports They believe religious teachings are superior to state laws: What China's whitepaper says about...
News Reports
Updated:

They believe religious teachings are superior to state laws: What China’s whitepaper says about Uyghur Muslims and their ‘re-education’

It stated, "From 2014 to 2019, the total number of people employed in Xinjiang rose from 11.35 million to 13.3 million, an increase of 17.2 percent. The average annual increase in urban employment was more than 471,200 people (148,000 in southern Xinjiang, accounting for 31.4 percent)"

OpIndia Staff
China acknowledges putting 1.29 million Uyghur Muslims in camps: Report
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Arnab news)
3

In a whitepaper published by the State Council Information Office, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has insinuated that the Uyghur Muslims are responsible for what China is doing to them. In a startling claim, China has revealed that it has placed over 1.29 million people in re-education camps between 2014 and 2019 in the Uyghur-dominated province of Xinjiang.

The whitepaper, titled, “Employment and Labour Rights in Xinjiang” has shrewdly tweaked coercive re-education camps as ‘vocational training centres’ to avoid global criticism.

China highlights the problematic religious beliefs of people in Xinjiang

The whitepaper claimed that Uyghur Muslims were ‘terrorists’ who believed in the ‘afterlife’ and rejected modern science owing to religious dogmatism. The Chinese regime, keeping the rise of radical Islam in mind, justified, “Terrorists, separatists and religious extremists have long preached that “the afterlife is fated” and that “religious teachings are superior to state laws”, inciting the public to resist learning the standard spoken and written the Chinese language, reject modern science, and refuse to improve their vocational skills, economic conditions, and the ability to better their own lives.”

CCP boasts about ‘training’ 1.29 million workers in 5 years

Reiterating that such outdated ideas led to poor educational opportunities and employability, they needed to undergo ‘vocational training’ for being able to be a part of the mainstream. “Through vocational training, Xinjiang has built a large knowledge-based, skilled and innovative workforce that meets the requirements of the new era. Every year from 2014 to 2019 Xinjiang provided training sessions to an average of 1.29 million urban and rural workers, of which 451,400 were in southern Xinjiang,” the report emphasised.

- Advertisement -

It further stated, “From 2014 to 2019, the total number of people employed in Xinjiang rose from 11.35 million to 13.3 million, an increase of 17.2 percent. The average annual increase in urban employment was more than 471,200 people (148,000 in southern Xinjiang, accounting for 31.4 percent)”

Reportedly, Xinjiang now has an additional 2.59 million people in rural workforce with over 1.65 million of them in the southern part of the province. In its whitepaper, the Chinese regime emphasised, “Xinjiang has provided dynamic, categorized and targeted assistance to people having difficulty finding work and to zero-employment households in the entire autonomous region — having each and every one of them identified, registered, assisted, and ensured stable employment.” It claimed to have helped Xinjiang residents develop at least one skill that would help them find one ‘stable’ source of employment.

Persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China

According to a 2017 report by the head of the Institute of Sociology at the Xinjiang Academy of Social Sciences, the increasing Muslim population in Xinjiang contributed to increased political risk, poverty, and extremism. One of the reasons cited behind their high birth rates was the Islamic belief that the foetus was a gift from God.

However, experts are of the view that it is a strategy of the Communist Party of China (CCP) to strip Uighurs of their religious and ethnic identity and assimilate them into the dominant Han Chinese ethnicity. While Uighur Muslims are often subjected to re-educational programs, forced labour, and digital surveillance, their children are indoctrinated in orphanages.

Reportedly, Uighur Muslims have been the subject of a massive crackdown since 2017. They were held up in prisons for praying, travelling abroad, or even using social media under the pretext of containing ‘ religious extremism’. According to researcher Zenz, two county and townships have directed authorities to leave no ‘blind spots’, contain illegal births, and decrease fertility levels.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Julio Ribeiro and Open Letters, a love story better than Twilight: Here are some letters that the former IPS officer has signed

OpIndia Staff -
Former IPS Officer Julio Ribeiro has recently written to the Delhi Police complaining of their 'flawed investigation' into Delhi Riots.
Read more
Law

Here is criticism of ‘a particular community’ as approved by the Honourable Supreme Court

Nupur J Sharma -
The Supreme Court has not taken kindly to a show by Sudarshan News, criticising a 'particular community'
Read more

Why you should support farm ordinances introduced by the Modi govt: The mother of all reforms

Government and Policy Abhishek Banerjee -
In mid-June, the Modi govt brought three ordinances related to farming, which can forever change the agricultural landscape of India. Folks, this is the mother of all reforms.

Of Macaulay and Nehru: A dilapidated education system and the need for the phoenix to rise from the ashes

Opinions kshitijchopra -
A major consequence of the dilapidated education system, thanks to Nehru and Macaulay, is that an average Indian graduate is a test taker and a job seeker

Sudarshan TV Vs Supreme Court: Justice Chandrachud objects to representation of Muslims with skull cap, beard, green colour with flames in the background

Law OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV had filed a plea challenging the court's stay on the telecast of the remaining episodes of their show 'Bindas Bol' about the alleged 'UPSC Jihad'

The Goan Inquisition by the Portuguese: A forgotten holocaust of Hindus and Jews

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
The Portuguese inquisition of Goa is an often forgotten and unspoken event by the ‘secular’ circles of Indian historians, despite various historical records exposing the gross exodus of not just Hindus, but also Jews that had escaped Medieval Europe to take refuge in India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact Check: Is India going under lockdown once again from September 25?

OpIndia Staff -
PIB has debunked rumours on social media about the reimposition of lockdown from September 25 in the wake of Coronavirus surge.
Read more
Crime

Begusarai: Mohammad Maufiz used to rape his eldest minor daughter, sexually exploited other two minor daughters

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Maufiz in Begulsarai arrested after it was known that he is raping his eldest daughter for 5 years, molested two other daughters
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

They believe religious teachings are superior to state laws: What China’s whitepaper says about Uyghur Muslims and their ‘re-education’

OpIndia Staff -
The whitepaper insinuated that Uyghur Muslims were 'terrorists' who believed in the 'afterlife' and rejected modern science owing to religious dogmatism.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Julio Ribeiro and Open Letters, a love story better than Twilight: Here are some letters that the former IPS officer has signed

OpIndia Staff -
Former IPS Officer Julio Ribeiro has recently written to the Delhi Police complaining of their 'flawed investigation' into Delhi Riots.
Read more
News Reports

Paytm and Paytm First Fantasy Game apps removed from Google Play Store for alleged violation of gambling policy

OpIndia Staff -
Google Play store prohibits online casinos and unregulated gambling activities which the Paytm promoted through its Paytm First Games.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Hindu man found hanging with hand and legs tied from behind, Karachi police call it a suicide

OpIndia Staff -
The Karachi police have reportedly called it a suicide and allowed the body to be buried without even a post mortem.
Read more
Law

Here is criticism of ‘a particular community’ as approved by the Honourable Supreme Court

Nupur J Sharma -
The Supreme Court has not taken kindly to a show by Sudarshan News, criticising a 'particular community'
Read more
News Reports

‘Vinod Dua said that quarantine centres were detention centres, justified stone-pelting on doctors by certain community’: Mahesh Jethmalani in SC

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua, in his YouTube videos on pandemic, had allegedly urged people to come out on streets like the American people.
Read more
Government and Policy

Why you should support farm ordinances introduced by the Modi govt: The mother of all reforms

Abhishek Banerjee -
In mid-June, the Modi govt brought three ordinances related to farming, which can forever change the agricultural landscape of India. Folks, this is the mother of all reforms.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’ target Amul over 1995 poster on actress Urmila Matondkar released after ‘Rangeela’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
The ad, created 25 years ago, was dedicated to actress Urmila Matondkar for her performance in the movie 'Rangeela'.
Read more
News Reports

Disha Salian case: Her fiance Rohan Rai had to be called on intercom after she fell from 14th floor, took 25 mins to show-up:...

OpIndia Staff -
The probe into Disha Salian's death case is also gaining momentum, with the role of her boyfriend Rohan Rai in question
Read more
Opinions

Of Macaulay and Nehru: A dilapidated education system and the need for the phoenix to rise from the ashes

kshitijchopra -
A major consequence of the dilapidated education system, thanks to Nehru and Macaulay, is that an average Indian graduate is a test taker and a job seeker
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
453,059FollowersFollow
15,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com