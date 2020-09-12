Saturday, September 12, 2020
Chinese Virologist Li Meng-Yan says she has evidence to prove that Coronavirus was made in Wuhan lab

Dr Li Meng-Yan on Loose Women
In a shocking revelation, a Chinese virologist, Li-Meng Yan, who had earlier claimed that China and WHO knew about the Wuhan coronavirus long before they made it public, has now stated that Coronavirus is lab-manufactured virus and she has proof to back it up.

Yan, who had fled Hong Kong fearing retribution from Chinese authorities for making claims that expose China’s coverup of the coronavirus crisis, recently said that she would soon publish evidence that would prove that the virus was synthetic and which could be verified by even non-scientists. She made the claims in an interview with host Jane Moore on British talk show Loose Women on ITV.

Interview of Chinese virologist Li Meng-Yan

On being asked from where did she think the coronavirus emanated, virologist Yan replied, “It came from the lab in Wuhan”.

Earlier President Trump too had claimed that he is fairly confident that the virus had emerged from the virolosy lab in Wuhan.

Dr Li said that the genome sequence is like a human fingerprint, and one can identify these this based on the genome sequence. “I will use this evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it,” she said. “Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself,” she added.

She also spoke about the dangers she was facing while being in Hong Kong, especially against the backdrop of China asserting its authority over the city in the wake of demonstrations that had rocked the city last year. She appeared on ‘Loose Women’ from an undisclosed location, stating that the Chinese government had expunged all her information from government databases.

The virologist claimed that the claims such as coronavirus emerging from wet markets in Wuhan are nothing but a smokescreen, peddled by China to hide the true origins of the virus. She is planning to publish a report which she claims will have damning evidence to prove that the virus is manmade. She added that she felt like having a moral and scientific duty to blow the whistle over China’s cover-up of coronavirus outbreak.

China was well-aware of the coronavirus long before it warned the world: Yan

Earlier in July, Yan had claimed that China was well-aware of the deadly coronavirus and virulence of the deadly virus long before it said it did and asserted that the WHO advisor Professor Malik Peiris did nothing to alert others despite knowing about the virulence of the virus.

According to the virologist, her friend, who was a scientist at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China, had first-hand knowledge of the cases and reportedly informed her on December 31 of human-to-human transmission long before either China or the WHO would admit such a case.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News in July 2020, Yan, appearing from a secret location in the United States, said “I reason I came to the United States because I am carrying COVID’s message of truth. If I had been revealed this from China, I would have disappeared and killed.”

Dr Li, who was a specialist at Hong Kong’s School of Public Health, has said that her supervisor first asked her to investigate a new “SARS-like” virus in Wuhan on December 31, but later her efforts were later stifled. She had informed her superiors that the cases appeared to be rising exponentially, but she was told to “keep silent and be careful”. “‘We will get in trouble and we’ll be disappeared’,” her supervisor reportedly said, according to her.

