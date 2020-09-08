Tuesday, September 8, 2020
FIR against Congress leader Kavitha Reddy for assaulting, abusing actress Samyuktha Hegde for wearing a sports bra while working out

On September 4, actress Samyuktha Hegde and her friends were in a park when Kavitha Reddy had led a mob to hurl abuses and insults at them. She had tried to publically shame them for wearing a sports bra while exercising.

OpIndia Staff
Congress worker Kavitha Reddy booked for assaulting Kannada actress
Samyuktha Hegde (left), Kavitha Reddy (right), images via The News Minute
4

Days after Congress leader Kavitha Reddy had led a mob attack to abuse and heckle Kannada actress Samyuktha Reddy and her friends in Bengaluru for wearing a sports bra, she has now been booked by the Bengaluru police. A case was registered against Reddy at the HSR Layout police station.

Reportedly, the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504b (intentional insult with an intent to provoke) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Kavitha Reddy issues public apology

The development comes a day after the Congress worker apologised for her outrageous behaviour. Taking to social media, Reddy tweeted a statement wherein she claimed that she is against moral policing. In her letter, she claimed that she unconditionally apologises for her behaviour towards Hegde and her friends as well as to everyone else for whatever happened on 4th September 2020. Kavitha said that she agrees her behaviour was not proper and that no woman should have to face what Hegde did. She claimed that in hindsight, she regrets her social media posts and that she has taken them down. 

Kavitha Reddy had abused, led a mob to heckle and harass actress

According to Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde, she and her two friends had visited the Agara lake on Friday evening to practice Hula hoops. As she was working out, Kavitha Reddy, along with her supporters, had approached and began to hurl abuses at them for alleged ‘indecent behaviour’. “Are you cabaret dancers? What sort of clothes are you wearing? A@&&&@s! If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don’t come crying to anyone,” the Congress leader had Kavitha Reddy had said, as per Hegde.

The mob led by Reddy had joined in, raising slogans against the actress and her friends. They were seen abusing and hurling insults at the women at the park, accusing them of ‘indecent behaviour’.

