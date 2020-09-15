The Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi, who had openly threatened to burn Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur alive if she sets foot on the state breathed his last today at a private hospital in Gurugram.

Congress party’s state unit tweeted that the Biaora MLA, Govardhan Dangi, succumbed to the coronavirus infection today.

मध्यप्रदेश की ब्यावरा विधानसभा सीट से कांग्रेस विधायक श्री गोवर्धन सिंह दांगी जी का दिल्ली के मेदांता अस्पताल में निधन हो गया है।



ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शान्ति प्रदान करें और परिजनों को यह दुख सहने की शक्ति और साहस दें।



“श्रद्धांजलि और नमन” pic.twitter.com/huky2AolTO — MP Congress (@INCMP) September 15, 2020

MPCC spokesperson Saed Jafar said Dangi had tested Covid-19 positive a few days ago. “He was admitted to Bhopal’s Chirayu Medical College, a dedicated Covid-19 facility after he was found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease. He was shifted to a hospital in Gurugram after his health worsened. He passed away on Tuesday morning,” said Jafar.

Congress MLA threatened to burn Sadhvi Pragya alive if she sets foot in Madhya Pradesh

Last year in November, a day after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi called BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur a ‘terrorist’, the Biaora Congress MLA, Govardhan Dangi had issued shocking threats to the Bhopal MP stating that he will burn her alive is she enters the state.

“We will not just burn her effigy…if she sets foot here, we will burn her also,” said the Biaora MLA.

The shameful comment of the Congress MLA had come after Sadhvi Pragya allegedly called Nathuram Godse, the killer of MK Gandhi a ‘patriot’ during a debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Though Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s response had come after DMK member A Raja had cited a statement of Godse on why he killed MK Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, her comment had stirred up a hornet’s nest, with opposition members strongly protesting against her. And shockingly the Congress legislator had taken the protest to a whole new level by openly issuing threats against Pragya Thakur saying that she will be burnt alive if she ever sets her foot in Madhya Pradesh.

Following this, the BJP MP had also sat on a dharna outside a police station in Bhopal demanding to register an FIR against Congress Govardhan Dangi but later returned without success.