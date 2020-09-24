A sensational testimony of an eyewitness to the February 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots proves beyond doubts that the violence were well orchestrated and was not a spontaneous action.

The testimony accessed by Times Now confirmed that an eyewitness has said before the magistrate that the violence was planned in the meetings held before the riots took place in the national capital. The eyewitness confessed that “Sadko par utrenge”, “Khoon bahayenge” calls were made and the Muslim mob was brainwashed into taking to the streets.

The eyewitness, who had attended the meeting which was conducted to plan the riots, said that in the meetings it was discussed that only protesting would not help. They would have to hit the streets and cause bloodshed to achieve the “cause”- that is to stir up communal violence.

The extremists who conducted these meetings told the attendees, “Yahan bethe rehne se kuch nahi hoga, sadko par utarna hoga” (sitting here will not help, we will have to hit the streets), furthering that they would also need to gather weapons.

- Advertisement -

The eyewitness said that the violence was systematically planned beforehand, in these meetings. It was discussed that though they would speak about “bhaichara” (brotherhood), tolerance and violence against Muslim, their main aim would be to do “chakka jam” (block traffic) as a means to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The eyewitness confessed how they were brainwashed into perpetuating the violence.

The eyewitness confirmed that it was discussed in the meetings that even if they were required to shed blood to coerce the government into taking back the law (speaking about revoking the Citizenship Amendment Act), they should not hesitate. It was discussed that it was pertinent that the blame of the violence was pinned on others. They contended how they should exert pressure on the Delhi’s CM to put the onus of the violence on to the Delhi police instead on them.

The conspirators discussed that they would have to shed blood of at least 2 to 4 cops. “We’ll have to spill the blood of these kaafirs“. When the magistrate reportedly asked the eyewitness as to who were these Kaafirs, he said that all the non-Muslims were Kaafirs.

The eyewitness confirms to the magistrate that Yogendra Yadav, filmmaker Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan were a part of the meeting and in addition to that the former Jawaharlal Nehru University student-Umar Khalid was part of the Whatsapp group called ‘Delhi Protests Support Group’, which he was administrating along with Safoora Zargar and several others.

The Delhi police also mentioned in its charge sheet that former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam used social media to radicalise youth and mobilise them for the ‘chakka jam’ as a means to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Notably, the charge-sheet had stated that the conspiracy to cause communal riots was hatched by Umar Khalid and his friends during the visit of United States President Donald Trump to India.

On September 14, Delhi police have summoned documentary filmmakers Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the North-East Delhi riots, a day after they arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid on charges of conspiracy in the case.

OpIndia’s extensively documents events that led to the anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia in its extensive report on the anti-Hindu Delhi riots concluded how the communal violence in the national capital was the manifestation of deep-seated bigotry that festers in the hearts of the anti-CAA protesters. Our report documented the anti-CAA protests and other significant developments related to the matter from the month of December when violence first broke out not only in Delhi but across the country. We reported the manner in which politicians, non-governmental organisations and ‘civil society’ joined hands with the extremist elements within the Muslim community to wreak havoc across the country.

Delhi Court admits charge-sheets filed by the Delhi Police against accused in the Delhi riots

Meanwhile, on September 19, a Delhi Court has admitted the charge-sheets filed by the Delhi Police against the 15 accused in the Delhi riots. In its charge-sheet, the Delhi police had alleged that the anti-Hindu Delhi riots that took place in February were the result of a pre-planned conspiracy.