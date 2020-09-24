Thursday, September 24, 2020
Home News Reports 'We'll have to spill the blood of these kaafirs', eyewitness' testimony shows Delhi riots...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘We’ll have to spill the blood of these kaafirs’, eyewitness’ testimony shows Delhi riots were well-orchestrated: Reports

The eyewitness confirms to the magistrate that Yogendra Yadav, filmmaker Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan were a part of the meeting and in addition to that Umar Khalid was part of the Whatsapp group, which he was administrating along with Safoora Zargar and several others.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi riots: Whatsapp chats reveal that violence was organised, not organic
Scene from Delhi Anti-Hindu riots (Photo Credits: New Indian Express)
107

A sensational testimony of an eyewitness to the February 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots proves beyond doubts that the violence were well orchestrated and was not a spontaneous action.

The testimony accessed by Times Now confirmed that an eyewitness has said before the magistrate that the violence was planned in the meetings held before the riots took place in the national capital. The eyewitness confessed that “Sadko par utrenge”, “Khoon bahayenge” calls were made and the Muslim mob was brainwashed into taking to the streets.

The eyewitness, who had attended the meeting which was conducted to plan the riots, said that in the meetings it was discussed that only protesting would not help. They would have to hit the streets and cause bloodshed to achieve the “cause”- that is to stir up communal violence.  

The extremists who conducted these meetings told the attendees, “Yahan bethe rehne se kuch nahi hoga, sadko par utarna hoga” (sitting here will not help, we will have to hit the streets), furthering that they would also need to gather weapons.

- Advertisement -

The eyewitness said that the violence was systematically planned beforehand, in these meetings. It was discussed that though they would speak about “bhaichara” (brotherhood), tolerance and violence against Muslim, their main aim would be to do “chakka jam” (block traffic) as a means to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The eyewitness confessed how they were brainwashed into perpetuating the violence.

The eyewitness confirmed that it was discussed in the meetings that even if they were required to shed blood to coerce the government into taking back the law (speaking about revoking the Citizenship Amendment Act), they should not hesitate. It was discussed that it was pertinent that the blame of the violence was pinned on others. They contended how they should exert pressure on the Delhi’s CM to put the onus of the violence on to the Delhi police instead on them.

The conspirators discussed that they would have to shed blood of at least 2 to 4 cops. “We’ll have to spill the blood of these kaafirs“. When the magistrate reportedly asked the eyewitness as to who were these Kaafirs, he said that all the non-Muslims were Kaafirs.

The eyewitness confirms to the magistrate that Yogendra Yadav, filmmaker Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan were a part of the meeting and in addition to that the former Jawaharlal Nehru University student-Umar Khalid was part of the Whatsapp group called ‘Delhi Protests Support Group’, which he was administrating along with Safoora Zargar and several others.

The Delhi police also mentioned in its charge sheet that former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam used social media to radicalise youth and mobilise them for the ‘chakka jam’ as a means to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Notably, the charge-sheet had stated that the conspiracy to cause communal riots was hatched by Umar Khalid and his friends during the visit of United States President Donald Trump to India. 

On September 14, Delhi police have summoned documentary filmmakers Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the North-East Delhi riots, a day after they arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid on charges of conspiracy in the case.

OpIndia’s extensively documents events that led to the anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia in its extensive report on the anti-Hindu Delhi riots concluded how the communal violence in the national capital was the manifestation of deep-seated bigotry that festers in the hearts of the anti-CAA protesters. Our report documented the anti-CAA protests and other significant developments related to the matter from the month of December when violence first broke out not only in Delhi but across the country. We reported the manner in which politicians, non-governmental organisations and ‘civil society’ joined hands with the extremist elements within the Muslim community to wreak havoc across the country.

Delhi Court admits charge-sheets filed by the Delhi Police against accused in the Delhi riots

Meanwhile, on September 19, a Delhi Court has admitted the charge-sheets filed by the Delhi Police against the 15 accused in the Delhi riots. In its charge-sheet, the Delhi police had alleged that the anti-Hindu Delhi riots that took place in February were the result of a pre-planned conspiracy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi riots, delhi riots eyewitness, delhi riots eyewitness testimony
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Salman Khurshid, Prashant Bhushan, Kavita Krishnan named in the disclosure statement of the accused

OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, CPM leader Brinda Karat, Prashant Bhushan were among those accused of giving provocative speeches during the protests against the CAA.
Read more
News Reports

‘We’ll have to spill the blood of these kaafirs’, eyewitness’ testimony shows Delhi riots were well-orchestrated: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A sensational testimony of an eyewitness to the February 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots proves beyond doubts that the violence were well orchestrated and was not a spontaneous action.
Read more

ABP journalist manhandles and slaps psephologist Pradeep Bhandari

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari was in Mumbai near the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) covering the bollywood drug abuse scandal.

Triple talaq to child marriage: All the crimes against ‘Bilkis’ that Indian liberals would have supported

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
‘Bilkis’ could be any face in the crowd. In India, ‘Bilkis’ could come in many forms. But Indian liberals love just one of them.

What they did on 5th August, was the last nail on the ‘coffin of India’: Farooq Abdullah says Kashmiris would prefer to be ruled...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abdullah stated, "once the restrictions are lifted, lakhs of Kashmiris will hit the streets protesting against the Modi government".

Monsoon session of Lok Sabha concludes, becomes the most productive session in the history with productivity rate of 167%

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
September 20 was the most productive day of the current session 17th Lok Sabha with 234 per cent of productivity.

Recently Popular

News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
Entertainment

Goa Police arrests actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Ahmed Bombay for assaulting and molesting her

OpIndia Staff -
Born and brought up in United Arab Emirates, Sam is an ad-filmmaker and a producer. He had done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone amongst others.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against William Dalrymple for flouting visa norms, trying to interfere in India’s internal affairs

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court advocate and author Monika Arora has stated that William Dalrymple has violated visa norms by trying to interfere in India's democratic process and trample on her freedom of expression.
Read more

Latest News

Economy and Finance

Junglee Rummy scales ahead by understanding skill gamers’ personas

OpIndia Staff -
Growth in the country’s gaming industry is being fuelled by enhanced connectivity, changing ways of social interaction, and a growing young population
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Salman Khurshid, Prashant Bhushan, Kavita Krishnan named in the disclosure statement of the accused

OpIndia Staff -
Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, CPM leader Brinda Karat, Prashant Bhushan were among those accused of giving provocative speeches during the protests against the CAA.
Read more
News Reports

‘We’ll have to spill the blood of these kaafirs’, eyewitness’ testimony shows Delhi riots were well-orchestrated: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A sensational testimony of an eyewitness to the February 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots proves beyond doubts that the violence were well orchestrated and was not a spontaneous action.
Read more
Government and Policy

The bills will bring a revolutionary change in farmers’ life: Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar

OpIndia Staff -
"MSP is not going anywhere, new farm laws will remove middlemen from the process," says Narendra Singh Tomar.
Read more
News Reports

ABP journalist manhandles and slaps psephologist Pradeep Bhandari

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari was in Mumbai near the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) covering the bollywood drug abuse scandal.
Read more
News Reports

Akshardham Temple attack: 18 years ago, on this day, two terrorists laid siege on our faith

OpIndia Staff -
On September 24, 2002, the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, Gujarat was attacked by LeT terrorists.
Read more
Opinions

Triple talaq to child marriage: All the crimes against ‘Bilkis’ that Indian liberals would have supported

Abhishek Banerjee -
‘Bilkis’ could be any face in the crowd. In India, ‘Bilkis’ could come in many forms. But Indian liberals love just one of them.
Read more
News Reports

What they did on 5th August, was the last nail on the ‘coffin of India’: Farooq Abdullah says Kashmiris would prefer to be ruled...

OpIndia Staff -
Abdullah stated, "once the restrictions are lifted, lakhs of Kashmiris will hit the streets protesting against the Modi government".
Read more
News Reports

The KWAN connection: Deepika Padukone’s NGO had Anirban Das Blah as one of the trustees

OpIndia Staff -
Anirban Das Blah, ex-owner of KWAN Entertainment, was associated with Live Love Laugh Foundation, NGO of Deepika Padukone
Read more
News Reports

Monsoon session of Lok Sabha concludes, becomes the most productive session in the history with productivity rate of 167%

OpIndia Staff -
September 20 was the most productive day of the current session 17th Lok Sabha with 234 per cent of productivity.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
455,061FollowersFollow
16,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com