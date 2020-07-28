The OpIndia report on the Anti-Hindu Deli Riots 2020 is now live on Kindle and can be purchased on the platform for the nominal cost of Rs. 101. It can be purchased here. The Delhi Riots OpIndia report focuses on the events that transpired in the country in the fourth week of February this year. The riots caused a grave loss of life and property in the national capital.

Unfortunately enough, a deliberate attempt has been made to pin the blame for the riots on the Hindu community and paint the spree of violence as an anti-Muslim pogrom. The mainstream narrative depicts the riots as a consequence of the Central government’s refusal to heed the concerns of the Muslim community and an inevitable consequence of ‘Hindu bigotry’.

At OpIndia, we were greatly troubled by the credence the mainstream narrative was gathering for itself because it was a preposterous lie that did not contain a shred of truth. We felt the acute need to portray the events of February accurately at the face of a seemingly insurmountable barrage of lies. The Delhi Riots Opindia report is our humble effort towards the same.

Contrary to the mainstream narrative, we posit that the communal riots at the national capital during US President Donald Trump’s visit to India was the culmination of a cycle of violence that was initiated in December 2019. We posit that the riots in February ought not be seen in isolation of the events of the preceding months.

We posit that the communal violence in Delhi was not an anti-Muslim pogrom but anti-Hindu in nature and was the manifestation of deep seated bigotry that festers in the hearts of the anti-CAA protesters. Denial of such obvious realities is what prompted us to make an effort that would lead to the publication of the Delhi Riots Opindia report.

Towards that end, our report documents the anti-CAA protests and other significant developments related to the matter from the month of December when violence first broke out not only in Delhi but across the country. We trace the events in the country from December 2019 through the month of January and conclude our documentation of events with the initial stages of the investigation into the riots in the first half of March.

Needless to say, the Delhi Riots Opindia report is by no means an exhaustive documentation of events as such an effort is practically impossible. We might have missed one or the other development during the course of the three months in question but we have made a genuine attempt at documenting the entire series of events.

In our report, we have documented the manner in which politicians, non-governmental organisations and ‘civil society’ joined hands with the extremist elements within the Muslim community to wreak havoc across the country. We documented the unparalleled bigotry of the Shaheen Bagh protests and how things were not as great as they were made out to be. We documented the role of certain far-left organisations in the communal violence that transpired.

But most importantly, we documented the manner in which Radical Islamists conspired to unleash a spree of violence across the country and how their actions led directly to the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots. This is our humble effort to document the true version of events. This is our humble effort to ensure that truth is not sacrificed at the altar of propaganda.

We sincerely hope that our report lives up to the expectations of our readers and our readers are pleased with the effort we have made. 20% of the collections from our report will be handed over to Nimittekam, an organisation dedicated to helping Pakistani Hindus and Sikhs in need.

