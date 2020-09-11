Friday, September 11, 2020
Home News Reports Nandini Sundar sends notice to Garuda Prakashan in an attempt to stop publication of...
VarietyBooksEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Nandini Sundar sends notice to Garuda Prakashan in an attempt to stop publication of the book on Delhi Riots: Here is their response

Despite the fact that not a single copy of the book has yet been released, Sanu questioned, "What is the basis on which a cease and desist notice is being sent? Clearly the aim is harassment and intimidation of a small publisher." He added that the publication owes it to its readers who are eagerly waiting to get a first-hand copy of the book.

OpIndia Staff
Nandini Sundar (left), Delhi Riots 2020 book (right), images via Live Law and The Print
2

Days after ‘Professor’ Nandini Sundar served a ‘cease and desist’ notice to Garuda Prakashan against the publishing of the highly anticipated book, ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story,’ the publication has responded to the notice. It is pertinent to note that Nandini Sundar is also the wife of The Wire founding-editor Siddharth Varadarajan.

In a tweet, Garuda Prakashan wrote, “Garuda Prakashan has a vision of bringing fact-based authentic content fearlessly. We will continue to do so, no matter how many challenges we have to face.”

Garuda Prakashan slams anti-Hindu lobby, reiterates its commitment to bring truth to light

Speaking on the development, founder Sankrant Sanu accused the strong and powerful lobby of demonising the Hindus by peddling a one-sided story. Taking to Twitter, he stated, “The ecosystem is powerful, with worldwide connections, funding. Practically all major media worldwide, publishing, continues to push a one-sided story which demonizes Hindus. And even in India, these forces are so strong.”

He further inquired, “There are powerful forces trying hard to block the release of Delhi Riots 2020. Why are the facts it reveals so challenging for them?”

‘Cease and desist notice has no legal basis’, argues Garuda Prakashan founders

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that not a single copy of the book has yet been released, Sanu questioned, “What is the basis on which a cease and desist notice is being sent? Clearly the aim is harassment and intimidation of a small publisher.” He added that the publication owes it to its readers who are eagerly waiting to get a first-hand copy of the book.

Highlighting the same issue, co-founder Ankur Pathak said that the ‘baseless notice’ is meant to threaten a young publisher and its founders. Since there is absolutely no legal basis for a notice on a book which is not even released, it is a deliberate attempt to impede the publishing of the book via intimidation,” he emphasised.

Ankur reiterated that it is an unethical attempt to suppress diverse voices. He clarified, ‘If you disagree with a book, you can bring forth another book in response, another argument, but you cannot curtail the voices of others in a democratic country.”

Authors of Delhi Riots 2020 book file legal notice for intellectual theft

On September 3, author and lawyer Monika Arora filed a criminal complaint against Bloomsbury India, Islamist Aatish Taseer, William Dalrymple, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Nandini Sundar and the Quint for hatching a criminal conspiracy to threaten, harm the reputation of the Delhi Riots book and the authors, besides copyright theft.

Earlier, a manuscript of the book was doing the rounds on WhatsApp. Several netizens raised questions as to how the entire manuscript was illegally released and was being circulated freely. A perusal of the manuscript indicated that it was the copy that was with Bloomsbury and was being freely and illegally circulated on WhatsApp. The second page of the manuscript clearly said that it was a copy that was being published by Bloomsbury.

De-platforming of the book

The book, which is a factual account based on investigation and interviews conducted by the authors, was scheduled to be published by Bloomsbury in September. 100 copies of the book were printed and handed over to the authors, and it was available for pre-order on Amazon. However, following the outrage by Islamists and left-liberal jamaat on social media, Bloomsbury issued a statement announcing the withdrawal of the book.

The backslash from the Islamists came as a blessing in disguise for the book, as people rushed to place orders for the book just after it was announced that Garuda Prakashan will publish it. Due to overwhelming demand, the server of the publication house had crashed, and publishers had to make alternate arrangements for receiving orders. Within a week, the book had crossed 30,000 pre-orders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi riots 2020, delhi riots book, monica arora book on delhi riots, bloomsbury pdf delhi riots 2020 book
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Nandini Sundar sends notice to Garuda Prakashan in an attempt to stop publication of the book on Delhi Riots: Here is their response

OpIndia Staff -
Nandini Sundar served a 'cease and desist' notice to Garuda Prakashan against the publishing of the highly anticipated book, 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story
Read more
News Reports

Andhra govt orders CBI probe, activists say ‘organised attempt to target Hindu temples’ after century-old temple chariot was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Century-old chariot of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh was destroyed in a fire
Read more

Kangana Ranaut questions Sonia Gandhi’s silence over how her government in Maharashtra is hounding a woman

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana questions Sonia Gandhi's silence on the 'mockery of law and order' in Maharashtra over the MVA govt's continued harassment of the actress.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.

‘We have been Congress supporters, but Amit Shah helped us’: Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut speaks up after her daughter was hounded

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being Congress supporters, my daughter did not receives any support from them, said Kangana's mother Asha Ranaut

Contempt of Court proceeding sought against India Today employee Rajdeep Sardesai. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The plea which sought contempt action against Rajdeep Sardesai for making comments against country's judiciary stated that Rajdeep Sardesai's tweets showed that these were "not only a cheap stunt of publicity among people but a deliberate attempt to spread hatred in form of Anti India campaign."

Recently Popular

News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

‘Brave’ comedians who crawled in front of Shiv Sena mock Kangana Ranaut for refusing to bow to threats

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua who had posted an apology video in fear of Shiv Sena, has tried to mock Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
Social Media

From Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend to Rohini Singh: How ‘feminists’ attacked actor Ankita Lokhande for questioning Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Questions directed at Rhea by Ankita Lokhande unnerved the pseudo-feminists who dubbed her the "princess of patriarchy"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Nandini Sundar sends notice to Garuda Prakashan in an attempt to stop publication of the book on Delhi Riots: Here is their response

OpIndia Staff -
Nandini Sundar served a 'cease and desist' notice to Garuda Prakashan against the publishing of the highly anticipated book, 'Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story
Read more
News Reports

Andhra govt orders CBI probe, activists say ‘organised attempt to target Hindu temples’ after century-old temple chariot was burnt

OpIndia Staff -
Century-old chariot of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in Andhra Pradesh was destroyed in a fire
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut questions Sonia Gandhi’s silence over how her government in Maharashtra is hounding a woman

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana questions Sonia Gandhi's silence on the 'mockery of law and order' in Maharashtra over the MVA govt's continued harassment of the actress.
Read more
News Reports

India-US release joint statement on counter-terrorism, ask Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of 26/11, Pathankot attacks to justice

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian and US government highlighted the threats posed by radical Islamist terror outfits such as ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), al-Qa’ida, Hizb-ul Mujahideen etc and also reiterated the need for 'concerted action' against the said terror organisations.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena asks cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel because it is insulting Uddhav Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
In a letter issued on Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has asked the cable TV operators to stop airing Republic Bharat channel immediately.
Read more
News Reports

Central Government appoints Expert Committee to make an overall assessment in relation to waiver of interest on loans

OpIndia Staff -
The Expert Committee will be looking into matters including waiver of interest and waiver of interest on interest.
Read more
Social Media

From Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend to Rohini Singh: How ‘feminists’ attacked actor Ankita Lokhande for questioning Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Questions directed at Rhea by Ankita Lokhande unnerved the pseudo-feminists who dubbed her the "princess of patriarchy"
Read more
News Reports

After doxxing a minor girl on Twitter, Alt News co-founder cries foul, demands Rs 50 lakh from NCPCR for ‘harassment and defamation’

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News co-founder Md Zubair to file defamation suit against NCPCR chief for filing complaint against him in child doxxing case
Read more
News Reports

Attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradash increased during JM Reddy’s regime: Pawan Kalyan after temple chariot burning

OpIndia Staff -
Pawan Kalyan along eith BJP leaders sat on a hunder strike today protesting against increased attack on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Beirut in fumes again, fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after devastating explosion in the city

OpIndia Staff -
Around a month ago massive explosion had taken place at Beirut port leaving hundreds of people dead.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
448,960FollowersFollow
13,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com