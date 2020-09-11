If Uddhav Thackeray comes to Ayodhya, he will face opposition: Read why Hindu seers of Ayodhya are irate with Maha CM

Amidst the ongoing face-off between Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray faces yet another embarrassment as the Hindu seers of Ayodhya on Thursday said that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was no more welcome in the temple town of Ayodhya.

According to the reports, the Hindu sadhus of Ayodhya, extending their support to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, questioned the action of Maharashtra Chief Minister against the actress.

Mahant Raju Das, priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple on Thursday said that Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena are no more welcome in Ayodhya. The Hindu seer added that if Maharashtra Chief Minister visits Ayodhya, he will face stiff opposition from seers of Ayodhya.

Questioning the action of Shiv Sena-led BMC against Kangana Ranaut, Mahant Raju Das said, “The Maharashtra government acted without wasting any time against the actress. But the same government is yet to take action against the killers of two seers in Palghar.”

Maharashtra govt shielding anti-social elements, says Mahant Kanhaiya Das

Similarly, another Hindu seer Mahant Kanhaiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj, alleged that the Maharashtra government was shielding those who are involved in anti-social activities and also issued a warning to Uddhav Thackery against coming to Ayodhya.

“Now, Uddhav Thackeray is no more welcome in Ayodhya. Why is the Shiv Sena is attacking Ranaut? Everyone can understand. It is not a mystery. The Shiv Sena is not the same what it used to be under Balasaheb Thackeray,” said Mahant Kanhaiya Das.

Extending their support to the national award winning actress, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that the action against Kangana Ranaut is very clear that the Shiv Sena is deliberately targeting the actress because of her support to nationalist forces, who has raised her voice against drug mafia of Mumbai.

Sharad Sharma, the regional spokesperson of VHP, said that the Maharashtra government was acting with malafide intention against Kangana Ranaut.

The face-off between Maharashtra govt and Kangana Ranaut

The Kangana vs Shiv Sena standoff began after Shiv Sena leaders as well as NCP leaders had abused and threatened Kangana Ranaut for referring to Mumbai as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after Azadi slogans were spotted on graffiti on the streets of Mumbai.

Joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Mumbai Commissioner of Police had also ‘liked‘ that asked for public shaming of Kangana Ranaut. Adding salt to the injury, Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut had gone on to refer the national award-winning actress as ‘haramkhor ladki’.

In addition to the abusive tirade against Kangana, the Maharashtra government had also decided to launch a probe into the alleged consumption of drugs by actor Kangana Ranaut.

The stand-off escalated after Sanjay Raut had threatened the actress not to visit Mumbai ever again. Taking the threat as a challenge, Kangana Ranaut landed at Mumbai on Wednesday, leading to a massive embarrassment to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Besides ad-hominem attacks, the state apparatus had pushed into taking punitive action against the actress for her remarks that were at odds with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The distraught actor had shared videos on Twitter, alleging that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials had raided her office premises and threatened to demolish her property.

The BMC officials demolished a portion of the property even as the actor was on her way to Mumbai from Manali. However, the courts came to her rescue by staying further demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property.