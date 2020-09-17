New cases of Love Jihad are emerging almost every day across the country. News Nation has reported that a Hindu woman named Renu (name changed) was raped, harassed and abused by Aijazuddin Qureshi, son of an ex-MLA from Congress Party, Badruddin Qureshi. In the show, Renu told how Aijazuddin Qureshi used to rape her and forced her into abortion.

Renu alleges she was first raped when she was 14-year-old

Renu told in her statement that Aijazuddin (Ajju) became her friend when she was 13-year-old. He used to come to their home very often. Her mother was bedridden, and her father often had to go to other cities for work. Aijazuddin allegedly took advantage of the situation and raped her several times. He convinced her to come and live with him on the pretext of marriage. However, as time passed, the situation got worst for Renu, and she was tortured for following the Hindu religion.

Aijazuddin took away Ganpati idol

Renu has alleged that Aijazuddin did not like her praying to Lord Ganpati. He used to force her to learn verses from the Quran. She alleged that Aijazuddin took away her Ganesha idol when she did not stop praying. He also used to beat her if she kept fasts on Hindu festivals like Navratri.

The conversion and marriage

Renu has further alleged that she had agreed to marry Aijazuddin after her family abandoned her. However, Her name was changed to Yasmeen Qureshi. The girl has alleged that she was force-fed drugs at the time of Nikahnama so that she could not understand what was happening.

The abortion

The girl has alleged that she had become pregnant after repeated rapes. When Aijazuddin learned about her pregnancy, he allegedly force-fed her medicines to abort the fetus as home, but it did not work. Later he took Renu to Hyderabad and got the child aborted at a hospital of one of his friends.

No help from police

In the show, Renu said that she had tried multiple times to take help from the Kandivali Police station in Mumbai. However, no action was taken against Aijazuddin. She filed the first FIR in 2016 and tried to follow up with the police on multiple occasions. When she went to Police Station, the station in-charge called Aijazuddin and put him on speaker. Inspector asked Aijazuddin what he wanted him to do with his wife, to which Aijazuddin replied to make her go away.

As per the News Nation report, Aijazuddin had abandoned the woman in Mumbai after her abortion. The woman has reportedly been staying alone in Mumbai as her own family has also abandoned her.

Extramarital affair and no support from Badruddin Qureshi

Renu said that Aijazuddin had an extramarital affair with a woman named Noori. When Renu tried to confront her, she threatened and abused her. Renu also alleged that she called her father-in-law and the Congress leader Badruddin Qureshi multiple times and asked for help. Qureshi, however, denied to provide any support and threatened her not to call him again. Badruddin is an ex-MLA, Congress, and had fought election from Durg, Chattisgarh.

Aijazuddin ran away from the studio

News Nation had called Aijazuddin to their studio. He did come for the show, but when he realized what the show was about and the situation was against him, he ran away. The channel employees tried to convince him to tell his side of the story, but he denied talking on camera.

Multiple cases of Love Jihad

In the last few years, multiple cases of Love Jihad had emerged across the country. Most of them are cases where minor Hindu girls have been lured by older Muslim men under a false identity. The Kanpur police have formed an SIT after repeated incidents occurred and allegations rose that minor girls are being targeted in an organised manner.