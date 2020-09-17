Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home News Reports Ex-Congress MLA Badruddin Qureshi's son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Ex-Congress MLA Badruddin Qureshi’s son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu woman: Report

A Hindu woman Renu (name changed) has alleged that former Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Badruddin Qureshi's son Aijazuddin had raped her when she was a minor and had abused her forcing her to denounce her religion.

OpIndia Staff
Hindu woman alleges ex-Congress MLA's son had raped and tortured her
Representational Image, courtesy: Catholic Focus
10

New cases of Love Jihad are emerging almost every day across the country. News Nation has reported that a Hindu woman named Renu (name changed) was raped, harassed and abused by Aijazuddin Qureshi, son of an ex-MLA from Congress Party, Badruddin Qureshi. In the show, Renu told how Aijazuddin Qureshi used to rape her and forced her into abortion.

Renu alleges she was first raped when she was 14-year-old

Renu told in her statement that Aijazuddin (Ajju) became her friend when she was 13-year-old. He used to come to their home very often. Her mother was bedridden, and her father often had to go to other cities for work. Aijazuddin allegedly took advantage of the situation and raped her several times. He convinced her to come and live with him on the pretext of marriage. However, as time passed, the situation got worst for Renu, and she was tortured for following the Hindu religion.

Aijazuddin took away Ganpati idol

Renu has alleged that Aijazuddin did not like her praying to Lord Ganpati. He used to force her to learn verses from the Quran. She alleged that Aijazuddin took away her Ganesha idol when she did not stop praying. He also used to beat her if she kept fasts on Hindu festivals like Navratri.

The conversion and marriage

Renu has further alleged that she had agreed to marry Aijazuddin after her family abandoned her. However, Her name was changed to Yasmeen Qureshi. The girl has alleged that she was force-fed drugs at the time of Nikahnama so that she could not understand what was happening.

The abortion

- Advertisement -

The girl has alleged that she had become pregnant after repeated rapes. When Aijazuddin learned about her pregnancy, he allegedly force-fed her medicines to abort the fetus as home, but it did not work. Later he took Renu to Hyderabad and got the child aborted at a hospital of one of his friends.

No help from police

In the show, Renu said that she had tried multiple times to take help from the Kandivali Police station in Mumbai. However, no action was taken against Aijazuddin. She filed the first FIR in 2016 and tried to follow up with the police on multiple occasions. When she went to Police Station, the station in-charge called Aijazuddin and put him on speaker. Inspector asked Aijazuddin what he wanted him to do with his wife, to which Aijazuddin replied to make her go away.

As per the News Nation report, Aijazuddin had abandoned the woman in Mumbai after her abortion. The woman has reportedly been staying alone in Mumbai as her own family has also abandoned her.

Extramarital affair and no support from Badruddin Qureshi

Renu said that Aijazuddin had an extramarital affair with a woman named Noori. When Renu tried to confront her, she threatened and abused her. Renu also alleged that she called her father-in-law and the Congress leader Badruddin Qureshi multiple times and asked for help. Qureshi, however, denied to provide any support and threatened her not to call him again. Badruddin is an ex-MLA, Congress, and had fought election from Durg, Chattisgarh.

Aijazuddin ran away from the studio

News Nation had called Aijazuddin to their studio. He did come for the show, but when he realized what the show was about and the situation was against him, he ran away. The channel employees tried to convince him to tell his side of the story, but he denied talking on camera.

Multiple cases of Love Jihad

In the last few years, multiple cases of Love Jihad had emerged across the country. Most of them are cases where minor Hindu girls have been lured by older Muslim men under a false identity. The Kanpur police have formed an SIT after repeated incidents occurred and allegations rose that minor girls are being targeted in an organised manner.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChhattisgarh news,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Read more
News Reports

Used the term UPSC Jihad because Zakat Foundation received funding from terror-linked organisations, Sudarshan TV tells SC

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the controversial show 'UPSC Jihad' is called so because it has come to his knowledge through sources that the funding for Zakat Foundation is done through organisations linked to terror activities.
Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The leader who followed his Raj Dharma

Opinions Avni Sablok -
Taking a cue from ancient Indian traditions, PM Narendra Modi highlighted that every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development.

Narendra Modi and the ‘lucky’ Rajkot (west) seat which paved his journey from RSS pracharak to Prime Minister of India

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a look back at his electoral journey.

Trump campaign’s ‘4 more years’ video featuring PM Modi becomes blockbuster success, gains 10 million-plus impressions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The video titled 4 more years was released in August this year as part of the Trump campaign ahead of the US presidential elections

Chinese PLA troops along the LAC blare Punjabi songs and Hindi messages on loudspeakers in an effort to demoralise Indian forces

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese soldiers try to demoralise the Indian troopers along the LAC at Pangong Tso lake by playing music and messages on loudspeakers

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
Entertainment

Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Film journalist Renil Abraham spills the beans on the deep, dark world of Bollywood.
Read more
Social Media

Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

OpIndia Staff -
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Ex-Congress MLA Badruddin Qureshi’s son accused of rape, forced conversion and torture of Hindu woman: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu woman alleges that she was raped as a minor by ex-Congress MLA's son
Read more
News Reports

Amul wishes PM Modi on behalf of 3.6 million farmers of Gujarat, wins Internet

OpIndia Staff -
Amul shared a montage of various ads featuring PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Read more
News Reports

Used the term UPSC Jihad because Zakat Foundation received funding from terror-linked organisations, Sudarshan TV tells SC

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke on Thursday told the Supreme Court that the controversial show 'UPSC Jihad' is called so because it has come to his knowledge through sources that the funding for Zakat Foundation is done through organisations linked to terror activities.
Read more
Opinions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The leader who followed his Raj Dharma

Avni Sablok -
Taking a cue from ancient Indian traditions, PM Narendra Modi highlighted that every Indian should have access to good governance and positive results of development.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Dalit BJP leader murdered while celebrating son’s birthday, nine arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP youth wing leader was attacked at his home while he was celebrating his son's birthday.
Read more
News Reports

Illegal Pakistani immigrants a cause of worry for Greece, aggressive behaviour, harassment of female co-worker reported

OpIndia Staff -
The incident started after a Greek girl was harassed by a Pakistani illegal immigrant at her workplace, as per reports.
Read more
Political History of India

Narendra Modi and the ‘lucky’ Rajkot (west) seat which paved his journey from RSS pracharak to Prime Minister of India

OpIndia Staff -
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a look back at his electoral journey.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

Anurag -
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19 during check-up after he was feeling week
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Nitesh Rane writes to Amit Shah seeking security for Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai, alleges there may be pressure from ‘influential people’

OpIndia Staff -
Nitesh Rane has said that Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai know details about the mysterious death of Salian
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,625FollowersFollow
15,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com