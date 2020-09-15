Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Home Entertainment Silence of the Bachchans: When Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan kept quiet as her party...
EntertainmentOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

Silence of the Bachchans: When Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan kept quiet as her party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav justified rapes

It is disconcerting that why, Jaya Bachchan, who did not even think twice before rebuking the BJP leader on the double, has chosen to maintain a stoic silence every time her own party members have indulged in something unethical.

Jhankar Mohta
Jaya Bachchan
Veteran actor and senior Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan (Courtesy: The Quint)
5

Veteran Bollywood actress, the wife of the Bollywood icon Padma Shri Amitabh Bachchan and senior Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood. Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the SP MP tore into Ravi Kishan, also a Bhojpuri actor, damning him for criticising something that provides them with their livelihood. “Jis thaali mein khaate hai, usi mein chhed karte hai“, lambasted Jaya Bachchan in the upper house.

The veteran actor’s allegiance for the film industry is extremely touching. Though Ravi Kishan was not saying something which the general public is unaware of, as it is a well-established fact that Bollywood has always been closely connected to the drug mafia, the angry and irritated Jaya Bachchan blustered against the BJP MP, that too, for merely stating facts.

Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan and her selective outrage

Well, one thing which has emerged from today’s episode is that the veteran actor and the Samajwadi Party senior leader Jaya Bachchan is extremely outspoken and opinionated. But what is disconcerting and baffling is that then why, Jaya Bachchan, who did not even think twice before rebuking the BJP leader on the double, has chosen to maintain a stoic silence every time her own party members have indulged in something unethical.

One remembers Jaya Bachchan breaking down during a silent march held for the Nirbhaya gang-rape victim and expressing her condolences to the victim`s family saying she “understood their pain.” But when it came to speaking against the founder-patron of her own party-Mulayam Singh Yadav’s outrageous comment justifying rape, Jaya Bachchan remained tight-lipped.

- Advertisement -

For the uninitiated, in 2014, the SP founder member Mulayam Singh Yadav had been rebuked by practically every section of the society for his “Ladkon se aisi galtiyan ho jaati hain” remark when he was questioned on how justified it was to award death penalty to the three accused in the Shakti Mills rape cases in Mumbai.

The veteran Samajwadi Party leader had said: “Ladkon se aisi galtiyan ho jaati hain to iska ye matlab nahin ki phaansi de di jaye (Boys do make such mistakes but that does not mean that they should be sent to the gallows).” Mulayam had then opined that death penalty from rape accused was “unfair”, but then the so-called forthright actor had gone into hiding. Not a word of condemnation had come from her side.

Addressing a rally in Moradabad in 2014, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had said how girls first befriend boys and when they develop difference of opinion, the girls call it ‘rape’.

That’s not all. Jaya Bachchan chose to keep mum when her co-actor Jaya Prada was being badgered with sexist and misogynistic comments by her own party leader, it is simply unrighteous for her to speak now.

Where was the veteran actress when her co-star and colleague Jaya Prada alleged that her morphed, lewd pictures were being circulated by another Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan? Why did she not speak when Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and MLA from Rampur constituency Azam Khan stooped even lower than his usual low self by making utterly outrageous “khaki underwear” remark against the then BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada? Why wasn’t Jaya Bachchan seen standing shoulder to shoulder with Jaya Prada when she alleged that Azam Khan had attempted an acid attack on her?

Jaya Bachchan also remained silent when Azam Khan recited sexist ‘poem’ for BJP MP Rama Devi. During the run-up to the 2019 general elections, Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan had said that Jaya Prada would henceforth adorn the evenings of the people of Rampur. He had said that Rampur residents will now be ‘entertained’ as Prada would visit for campaigning. Firoz Khan, not too surprisingly, is a close aide of Azam Khan.

And then Samajwadi Party’s ST Hassan referred to former actress Zaira Wasim as ‘tawaif’. He had also said that it is better to give triple talaq to one’s wife who is having an illicit affair instead of killing her or setting her on fire

While the usual suspects from Bollywood are hailing and lauding Jaya Bachchan for lecturing BJP leader Ravi Kishan and standing up for the film fraternity, they seem to have conveniently forgotten her silence, where it was perhaps more important for her to speak up.

Guess, men will be men.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmulayam singh boys will be boys, mulayam singh yadav justifies rape
Jhankar Mohta

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

A Hindu conservative argument against same sex marriages: Religious sanction, dictatorship of the minority, and where does it end?

K Bhattacharjee -
A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court recently demanding the recognition of same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi: The man who is convicted for war crimes against Hindus and pro-Bangladeshi supporters in 1971 war

OpIndia Staff -
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is a war criminal convicted for presiding over murders, rapes and forced conversions of Hindus and pro-Bangladeshis during the 1971 war
Read more

Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh extend support to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite FIR blames Umar Khalid of hatching the conspiracy, Congress laments the arrest of the former JNU student

Food vloggers ‘Bong Eats’ comes out to defend Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid, call him an ‘independent voice’

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Bong Eats dedicated the song to Umar Khalid, suggesting that none can tame the 'independence' of the alleged conspirator of Delhi riots.

The Dream of Dravida Nadu: How the movement started with heroic speeches and ended in a damp anti-climax

Political History of India Suren -
For close to a quarter-century, the demand was for a separate State called Dravida Nadu. However, the DMK did not place much thrust on this demand after the first early years and completely abandoned it in 1963.

The simple reason PM Modi won’t say “China”

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, PM Modi cannot talk about China because Xi Jinping is not talking about India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mahesh Bhatt wanted to name him Mohammad, says his son Rahul Bhatt, whom 26/11 conspirator David Headley wanted to recruit to ISI

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Bhatt had claimed that Mahesh never considered him like his son and wanted to name him ‘Mohammad.’
Read more
Entertainment

Dandekar sisters, celebrity stylist mysteriously delete their ‘Release Rhea’ Instagram post

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar, who had put up social media post demanding Rhea Chakraborty's release from NCB custody, have now mysteriously deleted their posts.
Read more
News Reports

NCB to summon 25 Bollywood celebrities as Rhea Chakraborty reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet consumed drugs, Karan Johar’s party under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
In her statement to NCB, Rhea Chakraborty had reportedly accepted her role in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
Social Media

Rana Ayyub is ‘male’? Netizens poke fun after ‘journalist’ shares COVID-19 negative test report

Jinit Jain -
Rana Ayyub had posted a COVID-19 negative test report on Twitter where the gender column had mentioned 'male'
Read more
News Reports

‘Jis thaali mein khaya, usi mein chhed kiya’: SP’s Jaya Bachchan attacks BJP’s Ravi Kishan over Bollywood drug abuse issue

OpIndia Staff -
Veteran Bollywood actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan for raising the drug abuse issue which is quite prevalent in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Nehru got AIIMS made, then why is Sonia Gandhi going abroad for ‘routine medical checkup’, netizens ask Shashi Tharoor

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor faces criticism after Sonia Gandhi travels abroad for treatment as he had slammed Amit Shah for treatment in pvt hospital
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

Silence of the Bachchans: When Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan kept quiet as her party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav justified rapes

Jhankar Mohta -
One wonders where was the spine and voice when Jaya Bachchan's colleague's were justifying rapes and passing sexist remarks
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 vaccine may become reality by the first quarter of 2021, PM warns people to stay cautious as cases in India surge

OpIndia Staff -
Covid-19 vaccine may become reality by the first quarter of 2021 said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
Read more
Law

A Hindu conservative argument against same sex marriages: Religious sanction, dictatorship of the minority, and where does it end?

K Bhattacharjee -
A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court recently demanding the recognition of same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act.
Read more
News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

‘We are answerable only to the Govt of India’: Facebook rejects Delhi assembly committee’s summons

OpIndia Staff -
Labelling it as a 'disregard' to the 'privilege' of the committee, Raghav Chadha stated that summons would be issued to Facebook again.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi: The man who is convicted for war crimes against Hindus and pro-Bangladeshi supporters in 1971 war

OpIndia Staff -
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi is a war criminal convicted for presiding over murders, rapes and forced conversions of Hindus and pro-Bangladeshis during the 1971 war
Read more
News Reports

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife stands by her allegations, records statement with UP Police

OpIndia Staff -
Aaliya had accused Siddiqui of infidelity and had alleged that another family member was molested by his brother but the family hushed the issue up.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am now with BJP-RSS, will not let gundagardi happen in Maharashtra’: Navy officer who was assaulted by Sena goons

OpIndia Staff -
The retired Navy officer met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and stated that president's rule should be imposed in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh extend support to Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid

OpIndia Staff -
Despite FIR blames Umar Khalid of hatching the conspiracy, Congress laments the arrest of the former JNU student
Read more
Social Media

Food vloggers ‘Bong Eats’ comes out to defend Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid, call him an ‘independent voice’

OpIndia Staff -
Bong Eats dedicated the song to Umar Khalid, suggesting that none can tame the 'independence' of the alleged conspirator of Delhi riots.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
451,930FollowersFollow
14,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com