Would she say the same if Abhishek was found hanging one day?: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Jaya Bachchan on Bollywood drug abuse case

Kangana Ranaut has one of the most vocal voices to call out rampant drug abuse in the glam world. She had alleged that almost everyone in the film industry abuses drugs.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana hits out on Jaya Bachchan over Bollywood drug abuse
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hit out on veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan for trying to water down the rampant drug abuse in the film industry.

Responding to Jaya Bachchan’s comments in the Parliament where she said those film actors criticising the film industry should be ashamed of themselves, Kangana asked her would she react the same way if her own daughter, Shweta, was beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager. “Would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day?” she asked Jaya Bachchan to show compassion for those coming from non-film background.

Jaya Bachchan is wife of former Congress leader and veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and mother to Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. She also has a daughter, Shweta Bachchan, who sometimes appears in television ads.

Kangana Ranaut has one of the most vocal voices to call out rampant drug abuse in the glam world. She had alleged that almost everyone in the film industry abuses drugs. She had said that when she had just entered the film industry, she was drugged by a ‘character artist’. In an interview given to Arnab Goswami on Republic, Ranaut confirmed what was believed for a long time, that drugs flow like water in Bollywood parties, and industry insiders start giving newcomers with drugs from the beginning.

