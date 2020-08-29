Sunday, August 30, 2020
Home News Reports ‘99% of stars use drugs’, Kangana Ranaut makes explosive revelations about drug abuse in...
CrimeEntertainmentMediaNews Reports
Updated:

‘99% of stars use drugs’, Kangana Ranaut makes explosive revelations about drug abuse in Bollywood

The actor said that if she was in Mumbai at present, she would have been klled for talking about drug mafia in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff
175

As the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has exposed the dirty underbelly of Bollywood involving drugs, actor Kangana Ranaut made some explosive revelations on the matter today. In an interview given to Arnab Goswami on Republic, Ranaut confirmed what was believed for a long time, that drugs flow like water in Bollywood parties, and industry insiders start giving newcomers with drugs from the beginning.

99% stars use drugs

National award-winning actor said that it is common for Bollywood stars to use drug, and newcomers also start with drugs early on. 99 per cent of start consume drugs, she claimed. Same drugs dealers supply drugs like cocaine, LSD, ecstasy etc to them, she said. Everything is handled in a systematic manner. Their wives also host these parties. It is a different environment altogether. You will find people who only do drugs and indulge in debauchery in such parties,” Kangana said.

She alleged that many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia grow. She said, “These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. Many of these actors, I dated one of them — they go to a place, start with a drink & then go on with drugs. It all starts with a drink, then a roll, and then a pill, then they snort – it’s a secret sign. These actors, their wives move to houses & do drugs, debauchery is unimaginable. I’ve seen how vulgar it becomes and things get out of control at these drug parties.”

The actor revealed that even politicians and police officials turn a blind eye to drug use by Bollywood stars. She said that the actors do campaign for the politicians, so their drug abuse is ignored by the administration.

- Advertisement -

Kangana Ranaut said that when Bollywood parties take place, people from a certain category are always seen there, who supply drugs. These are generally people who run restaurants or clubs.

Kangana was drugged during her beginning in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut said that when she had entered the Hindi film industry in Mumbai, she was drugged by a ‘character artist’. She said that after winning a competition in Chandigarh, she was selected for appearing in a TV commercial. After that, an agency had signed her, which sent her to Mumbai. While living with a woman in Mumbai as a paying guest while looking for work, the said character actor befriended her. Kangana said that the actor soon became her ‘self-appointed mentor’.

According to Kangana Ranaut, the man started to take her to parties, she felt intimation towards him after she was intoxicated. She said that later she realised that her drink was spiked with drugs, which made her feel intimacy towards him. After this, the man became her ‘self-appointed husband’. He used to abuse her and hit her with slippers. She said that the man used to give drugs to make her hallucinate.

While the man was supposed to help her getting roles in Bollywood, he was shocked when she got a big break in a movie. After that, he started sedating her with injections, so that she can’t go for shootings. She told her about it to her director Anurag Basu, and Basu used to make her stay in the office on several nights to protect her from that man.

A drug addict big star

Kangana Ranaut narrated an event where she had witnessed a top Bollywood star taking drugs during an overseas shooting. Kangana had a small role in the movie, and the shooting was at Las Vegas, which was her entry into the big bad world of drugs in Bollywood. She said that the both the star and his wife used to drugs freely.

Later, a relationship had developed between Kangana and the top star, and the once the star had to be hospitalised due to drug overdose. She also said that the star and his family also tried to put her behind bars.

Kangana further said that outsiders are exploited in the industry. She said that Bollywood is a loose structure and there is no interference of law and order here. This place operates like a mafia or underworld, she said. She added that if someone goes to the police seeks help from law and order, they are called ‘mental’ and discarded, or even murdered.

The actor said that if she was in Mumbai at present, she would have been klled for talking about drug mafia in Bollywood. She has been living in her Manali home since the start of the lockdown. “For me, it’s do or die. If I don’t finish my enemies, they will finish me, I will not stop”, she said.

She also slammed the industry and brands for their anti-Hindu, anti-National stands. She revealed that brands ask stars not to talk about nationalism, and actors who talk about nationalism don’t get ads and movies. She also asked why Bollywood never made movie on topics like Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more
Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie
Read more

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

OpIndia Scoops जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.

Hours before HC stayed broadcast of Sudarshan TV show about Muslims in civil services, SC had refused to impose a ban

Media OpIndia Staff -
SC refused to impose a pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' programme but the HC, listening to a separate petition, imposed a ban

Zakat Foundation, which helps Muslims get recruited into IAS, has links to Islamist Zakir Naik, opposes CAA, UCC and has a dangerous ideology

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
Given the rising influence of Zakat Foundation in IAS recruitment, there is genuine concern over its ideological inclinations.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.
Read more
News Reports

India Today finds another ‘headmaster’s son’ in Rhea Chakraborty, now posts her school picture, teachers’ statements

OpIndia Staff -
While the academic prowess of the actress had nothing to do with Sushant's case, India Today nevertheless went ahead with the story to make an emotional appeal in defence of the accused.
Read more
News Reports

Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘99% of stars use drugs’, Kangana Ranaut makes explosive revelations about drug abuse in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut said that when she had entered the Hindi film industry in Mumbai, she was drugged by a ‘character artist’
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Union Home Ministry issues guidelines for Unlock 4, metro rail to operate from 7th September

OpIndia Staff -
Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September in a graded manner under Unlock 4 guidelines issues by MHA
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor mocks Piyush Goyal for saying Kolhapuri footwear has great export potential, here is why the Congress ‘guest artist’ is wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Piyuh Goyal said that Kolhapuri chappals were popular in USA during hippie generation, and they have great export potential
Read more
News Reports

6 days before riots broke out in Sweden, two teenage boys were raped, tortured and buried alive by criminals from migrant background

OpIndia Staff -
Two teenage boys were allegedly raped, tortured and buried alive at a cemetery recently in Solna near Stockholm, Sweden.
Read more
News Reports

Remembering Major Dhyan Chand: The Indian hockey wizard who stood up to Adolf Hitler

OpIndia Staff -
Hitler had offered Major Dhyan Chand to join the German army after the 1936 Olympics, but the hockey legend had declined the offer
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai doctor alleges continuous harassment by government authorities amidst pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai doctor says state govt is more obsessed with paperwork and examinations the bills of hospitals rather than about patient care
Read more
News Reports

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai opens up about his 2017 position on Net Neutrality

OpIndia Staff -
Ajit Pai, the Chairman of the United States Federal Communications Commission recently spoke about his view on Net Neutrality and how the concerns around the topic were overblown.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur Love Jihad case: Hindu girl’s family claims Asif trapped, used ‘black magic’ to forcefully convert and marry her

OpIndia Staff -
In another case of 'love jihad' in Kanpur, a Hindu girl Muskaan was allegedly brainwashed using 'black magic'
Read more
Entertainment

‘leg fractured, needle marks on neck, this is murder’: Staff of Cooper Hospital where Sushant Singh Rajput’s body was taken

Dibakar Dutta -
The hospital worker informed that a hindlimb of the Sushant Singh Rajput was fractured. "His leg was twisted from the time we first saw the body," the man revealed.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,439FansLike
441,064FollowersFollow
315,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com