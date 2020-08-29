As the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has exposed the dirty underbelly of Bollywood involving drugs, actor Kangana Ranaut made some explosive revelations on the matter today. In an interview given to Arnab Goswami on Republic, Ranaut confirmed what was believed for a long time, that drugs flow like water in Bollywood parties, and industry insiders start giving newcomers with drugs from the beginning.

99% stars use drugs

National award-winning actor said that it is common for Bollywood stars to use drug, and newcomers also start with drugs early on. 99 per cent of start consume drugs, she claimed. Same drugs dealers supply drugs like cocaine, LSD, ecstasy etc to them, she said. Everything is handled in a systematic manner. Their wives also host these parties. It is a different environment altogether. You will find people who only do drugs and indulge in debauchery in such parties,” Kangana said.

She alleged that many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia grow. She said, “These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. Many of these actors, I dated one of them — they go to a place, start with a drink & then go on with drugs. It all starts with a drink, then a roll, and then a pill, then they snort – it’s a secret sign. These actors, their wives move to houses & do drugs, debauchery is unimaginable. I’ve seen how vulgar it becomes and things get out of control at these drug parties.”

The actor revealed that even politicians and police officials turn a blind eye to drug use by Bollywood stars. She said that the actors do campaign for the politicians, so their drug abuse is ignored by the administration.

Kangana Ranaut said that when Bollywood parties take place, people from a certain category are always seen there, who supply drugs. These are generally people who run restaurants or clubs.

Kangana was drugged during her beginning in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut said that when she had entered the Hindi film industry in Mumbai, she was drugged by a ‘character artist’. She said that after winning a competition in Chandigarh, she was selected for appearing in a TV commercial. After that, an agency had signed her, which sent her to Mumbai. While living with a woman in Mumbai as a paying guest while looking for work, the said character actor befriended her. Kangana said that the actor soon became her ‘self-appointed mentor’.

According to Kangana Ranaut, the man started to take her to parties, she felt intimation towards him after she was intoxicated. She said that later she realised that her drink was spiked with drugs, which made her feel intimacy towards him. After this, the man became her ‘self-appointed husband’. He used to abuse her and hit her with slippers. She said that the man used to give drugs to make her hallucinate.

While the man was supposed to help her getting roles in Bollywood, he was shocked when she got a big break in a movie. After that, he started sedating her with injections, so that she can’t go for shootings. She told her about it to her director Anurag Basu, and Basu used to make her stay in the office on several nights to protect her from that man.

A drug addict big star

Kangana Ranaut narrated an event where she had witnessed a top Bollywood star taking drugs during an overseas shooting. Kangana had a small role in the movie, and the shooting was at Las Vegas, which was her entry into the big bad world of drugs in Bollywood. She said that the both the star and his wife used to drugs freely.

Later, a relationship had developed between Kangana and the top star, and the once the star had to be hospitalised due to drug overdose. She also said that the star and his family also tried to put her behind bars.

Kangana further said that outsiders are exploited in the industry. She said that Bollywood is a loose structure and there is no interference of law and order here. This place operates like a mafia or underworld, she said. She added that if someone goes to the police seeks help from law and order, they are called ‘mental’ and discarded, or even murdered.

The actor said that if she was in Mumbai at present, she would have been klled for talking about drug mafia in Bollywood. She has been living in her Manali home since the start of the lockdown. “For me, it’s do or die. If I don’t finish my enemies, they will finish me, I will not stop”, she said.

She also slammed the industry and brands for their anti-Hindu, anti-National stands. She revealed that brands ask stars not to talk about nationalism, and actors who talk about nationalism don’t get ads and movies. She also asked why Bollywood never made movie on topics like Triple Talaq and Nikah Halala.