Kangana Ranaut takes on Kunal Kamra, calls him a fool desperate to discredit her struggles

Kunal Kamra was trying to insinuate that Kangana Ranaut being a women could not have had such wisdom and those must have been Sadhguru's words.

Kangana Ranaut calls Kunal Kamra a fool
Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra, Courtesy: Profile Images
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has come under the attack from Maharashtra govt for exposing Bollywood-drug nexus, has declared the self-proclaimed comedian Kunal Kamra a fool after he commented in a discrediting tone on Ranaut’s Twitter post. Ranaut had put out a post on Twitter about how a strong spiritual core was required to recognise and remain unaffected from the intoxicating glamour world. Kamra who proudly describes himself as a hypocrite in his Twitter bio, could not hold back his trash opinion and commented on her post insinuating that ‘wisdom’ displayed in the post was actually spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev (Sadhguru)’s and not Ranaut’s.

Kamra’s useless comments did not go down well with Ranaut who declared Kamra a fool and called out his misogyny. She said that fools like Kamra could not accept that she was her own person and was leading her life on her own terms and that such people were desperate to give the credit of her struggles, intellect, spiritual growth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man.

Kamra who seems to have become immune to such insults didn’t give in and mocked her for getting a Y grade security by men.

Responding to Kamra’s dumb comments, Ranaut said that in a democracy, it is the duty of the constitution to protect revolutionary voices and that in her case two glorious aspects of democracy were highlighted, viz. the protector and the protected. She added that Kamra would not be able to become either of these aspects. She advised Kamra to be someone who meant something to the nation.

However, Kamra went on to further expose his mental bankruptcy and shared a video from the shoot of Ranaut’s movie Manikarnika wherein she is shooting a horse-riding scene on a prop.

It is common in action movies involving stunts that stuntmen or body doubles of actors are hired to shoot the scenes. The use of technology for adding special effects is also very common. Moreover, with the increased influence of animal rights activists, it has become almost impossible to use actual horses or other animals to shoot violent action scenes. Therefore Computer Generated Imagery is commonly used in such situations, and the actors need to shoot their scenes with props instead of actual animals. His response was just like his jokes which are neither funny nor witty.

This is not the first time that Kamra had to face insult publicly, he was earlier countered by writer Chetan Bhagat. Kamra was banned by several airlines after he heckled Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on a flight and also recorded the video to flaunt it later.

