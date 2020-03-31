Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Home News Reports 'You have to be someone to get insulted bro': Chetan Bhagat slays Kunal Kamra...
News Reports

‘You have to be someone to get insulted bro’: Chetan Bhagat slays Kunal Kamra for his disparaging remark

With the coronavirus lockdown underway, Kamra appears to mock Chetan Bhagat to tickle people's funny bones on Twitter. However, he was, perhaps, unprepared that Bhagat's stunning response would make him the butt of all jokes.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Chetan Bhagat gives a befitting reply to Kunal Kamra's disparaging remark
Chetan Bhagat and Kunal Kamra(Right)
6

Unfunny comedian Kunal Kamra, who keeps pulling stunts on Twitter to stay relevant, was today brutally shown his place when he attempted to mock author Chetan Bhagat.

In a surprising move, Kamra, who routinely attacks PM Modi and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Twitter, trained his guns on Chetan Bhagat and shared a screenshot of a Twitter conversation of the bestselling ‘author’ Chetan Bhagat in which he asks: “Scale of 1-10, how bored are you right now?”

A Twitter user had replied: “11 but still won’t read your book.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Sharing a picture of this conversation, Kamra tagged Chetan Bhagat saying that even he doesn’t get insulted so frequently and badly.

However, Chetan Bhagat had a perfect riposte up his sleeve. In a befitting reply to Kamra’s tweet, Bhagat said, “You have to be someone to get insulted bro.” At the time of publishing this article, Chetan’s tweet had already garnered approximately 11,000 RTs and 57,000 likes.

Though, Chetan’s unsparing rebuttal should have ended the showdown then and there. But, Kamra, out of his force of habit, tried to make a comeback on Bhagat’s scathing tweet. In a tweet, characteristic of his unfunny humour, Kamra waffled, “Being Someone is the right category your career falls into, no one knows why but for some godforsaken reason, you are still relevant…” Kamra tweeted.

With the coronavirus lockdown underway, Kamra appears to mock Chetan Bhagat to tickle people’s funny bones on Twitter. However, he was, perhaps, unprepared that Bhagat’s stunning response would make him the butt of all jokes. Kamra’s Twitter antics have often yielded disastrous results for him. Earlier, all airlines had Indian airlines had banned him from flying after he uploaded a video on Twitter in which hectored Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami midair on a flight to Lucknow, endangering lives of other fellow passengers.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

‘You have to be someone to get insulted bro’: Chetan Bhagat slays Kunal Kamra for his disparaging remark

OpIndia Staff -
Unfunny comedian Kunal Kamra, who keeps pulling stunts on Twitter to stay relevant, was today brutally shown his place by Chetan Bhagat.
Read more
News Reports

1,746 people staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz as of March 2, 441 of them showing COVID-19 symptoms: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The sheer number of gatherers at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz has kicked in the larger possibility of contact transmission all over India
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Many people without any documented symptoms now test positive for the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus in Bhilwara, says report

OpIndia Staff -
So far, the Bhilwara has had 25 confirmed COVID-19 cases with two deaths (as of March 29), and almost all of them can be traced back to a private hospital
Read more
News Reports

Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 found spitting out on roads from buses

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim clerics of Tablighi Jamaat suspected of suffering from COVID-19 were transported from Nizamuddin to medical centre for their treatment
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Bigoted NGO in Karachi denies food to impoverished Pakistani Hindus and Christians, amidst Coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani NGO Saylani Welfare Trust reportedly denied food to Pakistani Hindus and Christians amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi: Dozens of coronavirus cases across the country traced to Tablighi Jamat Mosque in Nizamuddin, hundreds in hospital, 2000 quarantined, area sealed off

OpIndia Staff -
A medical camp has been set up in the area and samples are being tested. Drones have been deployed to maintain strict vigilance over movements. As per reports, over 2000 people in the area are under quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

We’re not rich like US, but we’ve Islam: Pakistan PM announces ways to fight Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan, in his address to his nation on March 30, praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world.
Read more
News Reports

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand goes into isolation with his harem of 20 concubines in Germany, books an entire luxury hotel

OpIndia Staff -
Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn has booked out the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Bavaria, with permission from local council
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,722FansLike
267,225FollowersFollow
208,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com