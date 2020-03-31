‘You have to be someone to get insulted bro’: Chetan Bhagat slays Kunal Kamra for his disparaging remark

Unfunny comedian Kunal Kamra, who keeps pulling stunts on Twitter to stay relevant, was today brutally shown his place when he attempted to mock author Chetan Bhagat.

In a surprising move, Kamra, who routinely attacks PM Modi and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Twitter, trained his guns on Chetan Bhagat and shared a screenshot of a Twitter conversation of the bestselling ‘author’ Chetan Bhagat in which he asks: “Scale of 1-10, how bored are you right now?”

A Twitter user had replied: “11 but still won’t read your book.”

Sharing a picture of this conversation, Kamra tagged Chetan Bhagat saying that even he doesn’t get insulted so frequently and badly.

However, Chetan Bhagat had a perfect riposte up his sleeve. In a befitting reply to Kamra’s tweet, Bhagat said, “You have to be someone to get insulted bro.” At the time of publishing this article, Chetan’s tweet had already garnered approximately 11,000 RTs and 57,000 likes.

You have to be someone to get insulted bro. https://t.co/BsMOevjIsz — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 31, 2020

Though, Chetan’s unsparing rebuttal should have ended the showdown then and there. But, Kamra, out of his force of habit, tried to make a comeback on Bhagat’s scathing tweet. In a tweet, characteristic of his unfunny humour, Kamra waffled, “Being Someone is the right category your career falls into, no one knows why but for some godforsaken reason, you are still relevant…” Kamra tweeted.

‘Being Someone’ is the right category your career falls into, No one knows why but for some godforsaken reason you’re still relevant…



🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️

*Don’t take this as a compliment* https://t.co/P9gz3vhp14 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 31, 2020

With the coronavirus lockdown underway, Kamra appears to mock Chetan Bhagat to tickle people’s funny bones on Twitter. However, he was, perhaps, unprepared that Bhagat’s stunning response would make him the butt of all jokes. Kamra’s Twitter antics have often yielded disastrous results for him. Earlier, all airlines had Indian airlines had banned him from flying after he uploaded a video on Twitter in which hectored Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami midair on a flight to Lucknow, endangering lives of other fellow passengers.