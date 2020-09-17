Today, as wishes are pouring in on the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from all over the world, special wishes have arrived for PM Modi all the way from Israel. In a unique gesture, Israeli international TV news channel i24 marked PM Modi’s birthday by sharing a video celebrating 70 years of India-Israel relationship.

Today we celebrate 70 years of friendship between Israel and India, as well as Prime Minister @narendramodi‘s birthday!



Special thanks to @IsraelinIndia and @indemtel! 🇮🇳🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/ieVAA9TsU9 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 17, 2020

The video begins by describing the Indo-Israel relationship as the “match made in heaven”. It explains how the two countries despite being distinct in so many ways share a very strong and healthy bond and that the bond has existed since 1950 when India officially recognised Israel. The video highlights the various moments that have contributed in strengthening the bond between the two countries reason while also pointing out how the bond is equally shared by the people of the two countries. One such moment highlighted in the video is PM Modi’s historic visit to Israel in 2017.

The video beautifully presents the cultural bond that the people of India and Israel share with one another. It shows how Israel is thankful to India because the Jews have never faced persecution in India. It gives out the message loud and clear that India and Israel stand together.

The warmth and comfort in the relationship between the two countries can be clearly seen in the body language of the Prime Ministers of the both the countries. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also described the India-Israel bond on his visit to India in 2018 as a “match made in heaven”. India and Israel have supported each other at the International level. India had expressed solidarity with Israel in latter’s actions towards eliminating terrorism within its borders. PM Netanyahu had thanked India after India voted against the Palestinian-Lebanese organisation ‘Shahed’ in the United Nations (UN). The two countries have been and continue to be natural allies.