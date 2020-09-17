The 14-year-old minor girl who went missing from Nahariyan, Madhubani district, Bihar, has returned home. She was recovered by Bihar Police from Ahmedabad a few days ago. The police arrested Shabbir (Sabir in the previous complaint). The family members said that the administration handed over the girl on 15th September. Her statement was recorded in court.

Statement of the victim in front of the court

In the statement, the girl gave details of how she was abducted and what happened to her after the abduction. OpIndia accessed the copy of the statement. She said that on 20th August at around 6:30 PM, she went to defecate. Shabbir grabber her face from behind and intoxicated her. He took her to Delhi first and then to Gujarat. When they reached Gujarat, the victim found out that Shabbir was not alone.

However, the victim was unable to identify any other person as she was in an unconscious state. When she opposed molestation, she was threatened to keep quiet; otherwise, they would kill her family. In the statement, the girl described the atrocities Shabbir and his friends did to her. She said, “Bablu, aka Shabbir molested me. He opened my clothes and molested me repeatedly. If I protested, he would forcefully molest me.”

After the victim returned home, the OpIndia team spoke to her and her family. She repeated what was written in the statement and added that Shabbir threatened her while taking her to Ahmedabad. Her brother claimed that Shabbir (Sabir) kidnapped his sister and pressurized her to convert. He also threatened her not to take the name of any Hindu God or Goddess.

Shabbir stopped victim from performing Puja

According to the victim’s brother, Shabbir told his sister not to recite the Hindu Gods’ name. He said to her that it is a crime, and she should only take Allah’s name. He alleged that Shabbir used to force his sister to convert and marry. He said Shabbir took his sister not to get married but to sell her.

Police have arrested one companion of Shabbir in the case. The victim told police there was someone named Murtaja who also molested her.

NCPCR took Cognizance

A few days back, NCPCR had taken cognizance of the entire case after OpIndia’s report. Earlier, after the intervention of MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar, police registered a case in the matter. In the complaint filed on 20th August, the family said that the minor went out of the house for defecation. She did not return home. The family members had accused Shabbir from a particular community for the kidnapping. The alleged that when they went to Shabbir’s house, they were informed that their daughter was taken for conversion.

The girl’s family filed a complaint on 23rd August, and an FIR was registered on 26th August. The girl’s father alleged that when he went to Shabbir’s house, they said, “Do whatever you want to do. We are prepared for everything. We will convert your daughter to Islam. You come from a low-status family and cannot do anything against us. Get out of my house, or I will kill and throw you out.”