Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home News Reports 14-year-old Hindu girl who was abducted from Bihar tells court how Shabbir and his...
News Reports
Updated:

14-year-old Hindu girl who was abducted from Bihar tells court how Shabbir and his friends kidnapped and molested her

A few days back, NCPCR had taken cognizance of the entire case after OpIndia's report on the abduction

OpIndia Staff
Minor girl recovered
Minor girl returns home. Narrated how Shabbir molested her. (Image: The News Fact)
6

The 14-year-old minor girl who went missing from Nahariyan, Madhubani district, Bihar, has returned home. She was recovered by Bihar Police from Ahmedabad a few days ago. The police arrested Shabbir (Sabir in the previous complaint). The family members said that the administration handed over the girl on 15th September. Her statement was recorded in court.

Statement of the victim in front of the court

In the statement, the girl gave details of how she was abducted and what happened to her after the abduction. OpIndia accessed the copy of the statement. She said that on 20th August at around 6:30 PM, she went to defecate. Shabbir grabber her face from behind and intoxicated her. He took her to Delhi first and then to Gujarat. When they reached Gujarat, the victim found out that Shabbir was not alone.

However, the victim was unable to identify any other person as she was in an unconscious state. When she opposed molestation, she was threatened to keep quiet; otherwise, they would kill her family. In the statement, the girl described the atrocities Shabbir and his friends did to her. She said, “Bablu, aka Shabbir molested me. He opened my clothes and molested me repeatedly. If I protested, he would forcefully molest me.”

After the victim returned home, the OpIndia team spoke to her and her family. She repeated what was written in the statement and added that Shabbir threatened her while taking her to Ahmedabad. Her brother claimed that Shabbir (Sabir) kidnapped his sister and pressurized her to convert. He also threatened her not to take the name of any Hindu God or Goddess.

Shabbir stopped victim from performing Puja

- Advertisement -

According to the victim’s brother, Shabbir told his sister not to recite the Hindu Gods’ name. He said to her that it is a crime, and she should only take Allah’s name. He alleged that Shabbir used to force his sister to convert and marry. He said Shabbir took his sister not to get married but to sell her.

Police have arrested one companion of Shabbir in the case. The victim told police there was someone named Murtaja who also molested her.

NCPCR took Cognizance

A few days back, NCPCR had taken cognizance of the entire case after OpIndia’s report. Earlier, after the intervention of MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar, police registered a case in the matter. In the complaint filed on 20th August, the family said that the minor went out of the house for defecation. She did not return home. The family members had accused Shabbir from a particular community for the kidnapping. The alleged that when they went to Shabbir’s house, they were informed that their daughter was taken for conversion. 

The girl’s family filed a complaint on 23rd August, and an FIR was registered on 26th August. The girl’s father alleged that when he went to Shabbir’s house, they said, “Do whatever you want to do. We are prepared for everything. We will convert your daughter to Islam. You come from a low-status family and cannot do anything against us. Get out of my house, or I will kill and throw you out.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

On his 70th birthday, PM Modi fondly recalls his teacher and mentor, read how he was as a student

OpIndia Staff -
Nation wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrates his 70th birthday today.
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more

Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed in SC seeking contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai, and Attorney General's consent was sought

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Media Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.

Janeudhari Brahmin Rahul Gandhi’s party celebrates a man who advocated physical violence against Brahmins

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
The janeudhari Brahmin-Rahul Gandhi has himself in the past, heaped praises and glorified the rabid anti-Hindu Periyar

Hindu RW needs to learn to speak “woke” in order to win globally

News Reports Abhishek Banerjee -
In the game of woke, we Hindus actually hold all possible cards. We are people of color. We come from an indigenous culture

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India.
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

14-year-old Hindu girl who was abducted from Bihar tells court how Shabbir and his friends kidnapped and molested her

OpIndia Staff -
4-year-old Hindu girl gave details to a court how she was abducted by Shabbir and what happened to her after the abduction
Read more
News Reports

Sudarshan TV controversy: Special bench to continue hearing on Friday

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan TV advocate Shyam Divan requested the court to adjourn proceedings till Friday or Monday, seeking more time
Read more
News Reports

Congress leaders spread fake news, twist Defence Minister’s statement to insinuate that China occupied 38,000 sq. km of land in the recent LAC stand-off

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders twist Rajnath Singh's statement on Aksai Chin to claim China occupied 38000 sq km Indian land recently
Read more
News Reports

MES employee posted in Jaipur arrested by military intelligence for sending information to Pakistan after getting honey-trapped on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -
The accused defense employee was in touch with the Pakistani operative for two and a half years and used to call her "Madamji".
Read more
News Reports

On his 70th birthday, PM Modi fondly recalls his teacher and mentor, read how he was as a student

OpIndia Staff -
Nation wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrates his 70th birthday today.
Read more
News Reports

‘Attempts made to discredit police probe in Delhi riots’: More than 400 eminent citizens issue statement after Prashant Bhushan alleges criminal conspiracy in the...

OpIndia Staff -
The statement states that the signatories are anguished that a number of persons are casting doubts on police probe in Delhi riots case
Read more
News Reports

From Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt to Gauri Khan: The celebrities who flew ‘high’ and have battled drug addiction

OpIndia Staff -
Many Bollywood celebrities have confessed they had a drug problem at some point in their lives, some even went to jail for the same
Read more
News Reports

Attorney General KK Venugopal denies consent for initiating contempt of court proceeding against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A petition was filed in SC seeking contempt proceedings against Rajdeep Sardesai, and Attorney General's consent was sought
Read more
News Reports

Special CBI Court orders filing of criminal case against Arun Shourie on the charges of corruption in disinvestment of a hotel in Rajasthan

OpIndia Staff -
CBI court rejects closure report filed by CBI in Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel sale case, orders case filed against all accused including Arun Shourie
Read more
Media

Sudarshan TV controversy and the crackdown on the ‘UPSC Jihad’ show: Putting things in perspective

Editorial Desk -
For a country that proudly proclaims that the tenet of Freedom to express the uncomfortable truth is at the core of its existence, the entire controversy surrounding Sudarshan News and its show 'UPSC Jihad' has left a bad taste in the mouth.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,866FollowersFollow
15,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com