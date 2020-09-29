While inaugurating various Namami Gange projects in Uttarakhand via video conferencing, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition, especially Congress for protesting against several bills introduced during the recently concluded Parliament session including the Farm Bills. PM Modi said that the nation can see how they are opposing the reforms without any reason. He said that those opposing the Farm Bills do not want the farmers to sell their produce in open market instead they want the middleman to earn profit. He added that they are opposing the freedom of farmers.

आज जब केंद्र सरकार, किसानों को उनके अधिकार दे रही है, तो भी ये लोग विरोध पर उतर आए हैं।



ये लोग चाहते हैं कि देश का किसान खुले बाजार में अपनी उपज नहीं बेच पाए।



जिन सामानों की, उपकरणों की किसान पूजा करता है, उन्हें आग लगाकर ये लोग अब किसानों को अपमानित कर रहे हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2020

“They set fire to the equipments farmers worship,” PM Modi added calling out Punjab Youth Congress’ stunt of setting the tractor on fire in Delhi. He added that the previous Congress governments did not implementing the MSP and broke their promise. He said that the current government acted on the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission and implemented the MSP.

They are insulting the farmers by setting fire to the machines and equipment that is worshipped by them. For years, they said that they will implement MSP but they never did. This was done by our govt as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/T4qTcHITru — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Accusing the opposition of misleading the farmers, PM Modi said that the people lamenting the farm reforms because the source of their black money will be finished after the reforms.

Today these people are misleading farmers over MSP. There will not only be MSP in the country but also the freedom for farmers to sell their produce anywhere. But some people are unable to tolerate this freedom. Their one more medium to earn black income is finished: PM Modi https://t.co/bGQXerSvBX — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

PM Modi took a dig at the Congress party for ignoring the demands of the Air Force for Rafale aircraft. He said that the previous Congress governments did nothing for empowering our security forces.

For years these people (opposition) didn’t do anything to empower our security forces. Air Force kept asking for Rafale but they never listened to them. When our govt signed a contract with France Govt for Rafale aircraft they started having a problem: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/bxvV3WpW5O — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

He remined how the opposition had shown their “intention” before the country by questioning the surgical strike carried out by our security forces on Pakistan.

चार साल पहले का यही तो वो समय था, जब देश के जांबांजों ने सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करते हुए आतंक के अड्डों को तबाह कर दिया था।



लेकिन ये लोग अपने जांबाजों से ही सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के सबूत मांग रहे थे।



सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का भी विरोध करके, ये लोग देश के सामने अपनी मंशा, साफ कर चुके हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2020

He also recalled how the opposition had opposed Yoga in India while the world was celebrating the International Yoga Day and that how they had also opposed the Statue of Unity dedicated to national leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said that no opposition has visited the Statue of Unity.

भारत की पहल पर जब पूरी दुनिया अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस मना रही थी, तो ये भारत में ही बैठे ये लोग उसका विरोध कर रहे थे



जब सरदार पटेल की सबसे ऊंची प्रतिमा का अनावरण हो रहा था, तब भी ये लोग इसका विरोध कर रहे थे



आज तक इनका कोई बड़ा नेता स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी नहीं गया है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2020

PM Modi said that the people opposing reforms for the sake of doing it are losing relevance day by day. He recalled how they had opposed the Bhum Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after opposing it in the Supreme Court.

पिछले महीने ही अयोध्या में भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण के लिए भूमिपूजन किया गया है।



ये लोग पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट में राम मंदिर का विरोध कर रहे थे फिर भूमिपूजन का विरोध करने लगे।



हर बदलती हुई तारीख के साथ विरोध के लिए विरोध करने वाले ये लोग अप्रासंगिक होते जा रहे हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2020

Attacking the Congress party, PM Modi said there are several smaller political parties in the country that never formed a government or been a part of the government and yet they never worked against the interests of the country but some parties that have been opposition for a very short time are behaving like this.

PM Modi launches various Namami Gange projects in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke via video conference at the occasion of inauguration of development projects in Uttarakhand. PM Modi inaugurated six mega projects under the Namami Gange Mission in Uttarakhand. The projects include the construction of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with 68 Million litres per day (MLD) capacity, construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar, upgradation of the existing 27 MLD STP at Jagjeertpur, Haridwar and the inauguration of 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat in Hrishikesh along with a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani and two STPs having capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath. The PM also unveiled that logo fo Jal Jeevan Mission and Margadarshika for village panchayats and Paani Samitis under the Namami Gange Mission. He also inaugurated the first museum on Ganga called Ganga Avalokan at Chandi Ghat, Hariswar which will showcase the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in the river. Thirty projects have been completed in Uttarakhand so far.