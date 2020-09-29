Tuesday, September 29, 2020
PM Modi tears into Congress and others for opposing farm bills, shows how they opposed everything from Ram Mandir to Rafale

Attacking the Congress party, PM Modi said there are several smaller political parties in the country that never formed a government or been a part of the government and yet they never worked against the interests of the country but some parties that have been opposition for a very short time are behaving like this.

While inaugurating various Namami Gange projects in Uttarakhand via video conferencing, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition, especially Congress for protesting against several bills introduced during the recently concluded Parliament session including the Farm Bills. PM Modi said that the nation can see how they are opposing the reforms without any reason. He said that those opposing the Farm Bills do not want the farmers to sell their produce in open market instead they want the middleman to earn profit. He added that they are opposing the freedom of farmers.

“They set fire to the equipments farmers worship,” PM Modi added calling out Punjab Youth Congress’ stunt of setting the tractor on fire in Delhi. He added that the previous Congress governments did not implementing the MSP and broke their promise. He said that the current government acted on the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission and implemented the MSP.

Accusing the opposition of misleading the farmers, PM Modi said that the people lamenting the farm reforms because the source of their black money will be finished after the reforms.

PM Modi took a dig at the Congress party for ignoring the demands of the Air Force for Rafale aircraft. He said that the previous Congress governments did nothing for empowering our security forces.

He remined how the opposition had shown their “intention” before the country by questioning the surgical strike carried out by our security forces on Pakistan.

He also recalled how the opposition had opposed Yoga in India while the world was celebrating the International Yoga Day and that how they had also opposed the Statue of Unity dedicated to national leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said that no opposition has visited the Statue of Unity.

PM Modi said that the people opposing reforms for the sake of doing it are losing relevance day by day. He recalled how they had opposed the Bhum Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after opposing it in the Supreme Court.

Attacking the Congress party, PM Modi said there are several smaller political parties in the country that never formed a government or been a part of the government and yet they never worked against the interests of the country but some parties that have been opposition for a very short time are behaving like this.

PM Modi launches various Namami Gange projects in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke via video conference at the occasion of inauguration of development projects in Uttarakhand. PM Modi inaugurated six mega projects under the Namami Gange Mission in Uttarakhand. The projects include the construction of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with 68 Million litres per day (MLD) capacity, construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar, upgradation of the existing 27 MLD STP at Jagjeertpur, Haridwar and the inauguration of 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat in Hrishikesh along with a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani and two STPs having capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath. The PM also unveiled that logo fo Jal Jeevan Mission and Margadarshika for village panchayats and Paani Samitis under the Namami Gange Mission. He also inaugurated the first museum on Ganga called Ganga Avalokan at Chandi Ghat, Hariswar which will showcase the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in the river. Thirty projects have been completed in Uttarakhand so far.

