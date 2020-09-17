Thursday, September 17, 2020
Home Political History of India Narendra Modi and the 'lucky' Rajkot (west) seat which paved his journey from RSS...
Editor's picksFeaturedPolitical History of IndiaPolitics
Updated:

Narendra Modi and the ‘lucky’ Rajkot (west) seat which paved his journey from RSS pracharak to Prime Minister of India

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a look back at his electoral journey.

OpIndia Staff
When Modi won 2002 Gujarat by-elections, his first ever electoral victory (image courtesy: zeenews)
8

Born on 17th September, 1950, Narendra Modi has had a long standing association with the voluntary nationalist organisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). During then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency, RSS appointed him as the general secretary of the “Gujarat Lok Sangharsh Samiti”, to coordinate opposition to the Emergency in Gujarat. When Indira Gandhi banned RSS, Modi had to go into hiding to avoid arrest.

He became the pracharak with the Sangh in late 1970s in Gujarat and later went to Delhi. In mid-80s, he returned to Gujarat and joined the BJP where he worked to strengthen the organisation. After friction with former BJP leader Shankersinh Vaghela, he was sent to Delhi to oversee BJP activities in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. Eventually, Vaghela defected to Congress. Modi continued to be away from Gujarat till 2001 when Keshubhai Patel-led BJP government in Gujarat was facing severe backlash over allegations of corruption, abuse of power and poor administration after the devastating 2001 earthquake.

Keshubhai Patel resigned over his ill health and Narendra Modi, who had never held a public post was made the Chief Minister. Modi, however, needed to be elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly within six months of swearing in as Chief Minister to hold the post.

Rajkot (West), the lucky seat

The Rajkot (West), formerly called Rajkot II seat, is the ‘lucky’ seat where BJP leaders believe they are assured of victory. Vajubhai Vala, who is currently the Governor of Karnataka, then vacated his seat Rajkot (West) for Modi to contest the by-elections. Vala had been winning this seat since 1985 assembly elections.

- Advertisement -

In February 2002, three seats in Gujarat were going for by-elections: Rajkot (West), where Modi was contesting elections for the first time, Mahua and Sajayjiganj. BJP was holding all three seats. When results were announced on 24th February 2002, while Congress managed to snatch Mahua and Sayajiganj from the BJP, Modi won Rajkot (West) with 14,728 votes.

He then went on to win three elections in Gujarat as Chief Minister and eventually became the Prime Minister of India. Current Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is also an MLA from Rajkot (West) since 2014. No wonder that when Modi was filing his nomination for 2019 elections, Rajkot wanted their son to contest from their Lok Sabha constituency for the added ‘luck factor’.

The rest, as they say, is history.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnarendra modi birthday, narendra modi rajkot lucky seat,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Narendra Modi and the ‘lucky’ Rajkot (west) seat which paved his journey from RSS pracharak to Prime Minister of India

OpIndia Staff -
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a look back at his electoral journey.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese PLA troops along the LAC blare Punjabi songs and Hindi messages on loudspeakers in an effort to demoralise Indian forces

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese soldiers try to demoralise the Indian troopers along the LAC at Pangong Tso lake by playing music and messages on loudspeakers
Read more

Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi accuses RSS of forcibly putting Karsevaks in train and setting in on fire at Godhra, repeats lies of Sanjiv...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Aiman Rizwi also said that Karsevaks killed in Godhra train burning were returning after demolishing Babri structure in Ayodhya

Abrogation of Article 370, Ram Mandir judgement were used as weapons against govt to trigger riots, Delhi Police in charge sheet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
20 people including Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid and Safoora Zargar named by Delhi Police in the charge sheet for Delhi riots

India should take a firm stand against China and recognize Tibet as an occupied territory

Opinions Tsewang Rigzin -
There can never be a constructive border solution between India and China without talking on the issue of Tibet.

India takes loans from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, leftist media and Rahul Gandhi spin it to claim India borrowed from China amidst LAC standoff

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
As a 2nd largest share-holder, India has right to take loans from AIIB, and it being Beijing based does not make it a Chinese bank

Recently Popular

News Reports

The Wire journalist loses her mind, claims Golden Retriever dog is ‘upper caste’

OpIndia Staff -
In ugly display of Brahmin hatred, the journalist went on to declare the Golden Retriever breed of dogs an upper caste.
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

OpIndia Staff -
The suspension of Dr Yan's account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours.
Read more
News Reports

Lease of AMU school expires, family of former Jat King demand return of a part of land given by the king 90 years ago...

OpIndia Staff -
Former Jat king and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had leased 3.04 acres of land to AMU in 1929 for setting up a school
Read more
Entertainment

Drugs, casual sex and taboos: This podcast by film journalist reaffirms what Kangana Ranaut says on the film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Film journalist Renil Abraham spills the beans on the deep, dark world of Bollywood.
Read more
Social Media

Nutella says they are ‘not halal’, Muslim fans try and convince themselves that they are not haram, just not halal certified

OpIndia Staff -
Nutella USA, while responding to a question on Twitter clarified that their product is not halal.
Read more

Latest News

Political History of India

Narendra Modi and the ‘lucky’ Rajkot (west) seat which paved his journey from RSS pracharak to Prime Minister of India

OpIndia Staff -
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a look back at his electoral journey.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

Anurag -
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19 during check-up after he was feeling week
Read more
News Reports

Kanagana Ranaut calls Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’ after Urmila attacks her asking to talk about drugs in its ‘origin’ Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Urmila Matondkar had slammed Kangana Ranut for criticizing Bollywood drug nexus, had asked to talk about drugs in Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Nitesh Rane writes to Amit Shah seeking security for Disha Salian’s fiance Rohan Rai, alleges there may be pressure from ‘influential people’

OpIndia Staff -
Nitesh Rane has said that Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai know details about the mysterious death of Salian
Read more
News Reports

Trump campaign’s ‘4 more years’ video featuring PM Modi becomes blockbuster success, gains 10 million-plus impressions

OpIndia Staff -
The video titled 4 more years was released in August this year as part of the Trump campaign ahead of the US presidential elections
Read more
News Reports

Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice launches recruitment drive in India for ‘Referendum 2020’

OpIndia Staff -
The Khalistani group plans to recruit 1000 ambassadors for Referendum 2020 who will be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs 7,500
Read more
News Reports

Chinese PLA troops along the LAC blare Punjabi songs and Hindi messages on loudspeakers in an effort to demoralise Indian forces

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese soldiers try to demoralise the Indian troopers along the LAC at Pangong Tso lake by playing music and messages on loudspeakers
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh ‘activist’ Aiman Rizwi accuses RSS of forcibly putting Karsevaks in train and setting in on fire at Godhra, repeats lies of Sanjiv...

OpIndia Staff -
Aiman Rizwi also said that Karsevaks killed in Godhra train burning were returning after demolishing Babri structure in Ayodhya
Read more
News Reports

“Capture the bureaucracy and civil services to safeguard our community”: Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi’s 2017 video inciting Muslims goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
An old video of Imran Pratapgarhi exhorting Muslims to capture the bureaucracy and civil services is doing the rounds on the Internet
Read more
News Reports

Russia partners with India’s Dr Reddy’s Labs for clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine, may supply 10 crore doses

OpIndia Staff -
If the required regulatory approvals are obtained, RDIF may provide upto 100 million doses of the vaccine to India, Dr Reddy's said in a statement.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,917FansLike
452,559FollowersFollow
15,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com